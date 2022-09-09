ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hazy conditions lead us into a warm weekend – Mark

By Mark Peterson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

A beautiful few days are on the way, but some hazy conditions will lead us into the weekend.

Today will be smoky at times, but some breezy conditions should hopefully pull some of that smoke out of the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxgU0_0howkqUC00

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wew3m_0howkqUC00

We’re seeing 70s across the region, which is about average for this time of year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJLuy_0howkqUC00

On Saturday, we warm up into the 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XNQx_0howkqUC00

More haze is expected into next week, but we’re cool off and there is even a chance of rain next Wednesday and Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qpvf9_0howkqUC00

Comments / 0

