Hazy conditions lead us into a warm weekend – Mark

A beautiful few days are on the way, but some hazy conditions will lead us into the weekend.

Today will be smoky at times, but some breezy conditions should hopefully pull some of that smoke out of the region.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for the day.

We’re seeing 70s across the region, which is about average for this time of year.

On Saturday, we warm up into the 80s.

More haze is expected into next week, but we’re cool off and there is even a chance of rain next Wednesday and Thursday.