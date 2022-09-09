ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

WJBF

Public reacts to multiple shooting reports in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Waynesboro Police officers spent Monday investigating two separate crimes that happened Sunday night. The first was a shooting reported just before 8 o’clock in the area of East 6th Street and Davis Road, near DelMac Minute Mart. NewsChannel 6 spoke with Annie Sapp, who lives nearby in Waynesboro. “Scary,” she exclaimed. […]
WAYNESBORO, GA
WJBF

Waynesboro P.D. investigating two separate incidents

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Waynesboro Police are investigating two separate incidents. We’re told one was a shooting, the other involved road rage. Both happened Sunday night. We’re still trying to get more information on both cases. Count on NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest information when it becomes available.
WAYNESBORO, GA
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Authorities investigate pair of shootings in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two separate shooting incidents occurred Sunday night in Waynesboro, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The first incident took place at 7:45 p.m. on Sixth Street in front of Delmac’s Store. The Waynesboro Police Department handled the call. One male victim was confirmed...
WAYNESBORO, GA
wfxg.com

Man wanted for aggravated assault in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault. Authorities say 59-year-old Lamar King is wanted in reference to an aggravated assault incident that happened on Roselle Street near Old Savannah Road Saturday, September 10. The Sheriff's Office says King should...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fire reported at apartment complex on Alexander Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. Richmond County dispatchers said the call came in for a fire at the Lory in Augusta on Alexander Drive at 4:04 a.m. No injuries were reported in the initial call. Firefighters were still...
AUGUSTA, GA
#Barnwell
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxg.com

Firefighters work structure fire at the Lory apartments in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta Fire is on the scene of a structure fire at the Lory of Augusta. Dispatch tells FOX54 the call came in shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Officials tell FOX54 there are no injuries reported at this time. Check back to this story for...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta Krispy Kreme closed following fire

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Krispy Kreme on Peach Orchard Road is closed Tuesday due to a fire. According to an employee the fire broke out Monday night. No word on how it started or when the restaurant will reopen.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

7 people displaced by fire at Augusta apartment complex

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seven tenants were displaced by a fire early Tuesday at an Augusta apartment complex. The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. at the Lory in Augusta on Alexander Drive between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway. All of the residents got out of the building safely...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: These lane closures are planned in days ahead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of this weekend’s Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival, some road closures are planned downtown. Starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, these closures are planned:. Albion Avenue at Broad Street. Eighth Street from Ellis to Broad. Ninth Street from Ellis to Broad. Broad Street...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle. On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA

