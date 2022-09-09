Read full article on original website
17-year-old arrested for child molestation of 5-year-old girl in Grovetown
A 17-year-old is facing child molestation charges over an incident that allegedly happened in Grovetown with a five-year-old girl.
Public reacts to multiple shooting reports in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Waynesboro Police officers spent Monday investigating two separate crimes that happened Sunday night. The first was a shooting reported just before 8 o’clock in the area of East 6th Street and Davis Road, near DelMac Minute Mart. NewsChannel 6 spoke with Annie Sapp, who lives nearby in Waynesboro. “Scary,” she exclaimed. […]
Waynesboro P.D. investigating two separate incidents
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Waynesboro Police are investigating two separate incidents. We’re told one was a shooting, the other involved road rage. Both happened Sunday night. We’re still trying to get more information on both cases. Count on NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest information when it becomes available.
60-year-old found shot in the back in Waynesboro
A 60-year-old Waynesboro man was injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon in the area of East 6th Street and Davis Road.
4 killed when speeding car crashes into parked train in SC
Four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina, authorities said.
WRDW-TV
Authorities investigate pair of shootings in Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two separate shooting incidents occurred Sunday night in Waynesboro, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The first incident took place at 7:45 p.m. on Sixth Street in front of Delmac’s Store. The Waynesboro Police Department handled the call. One male victim was confirmed...
wfxg.com
Man wanted for aggravated assault in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault. Authorities say 59-year-old Lamar King is wanted in reference to an aggravated assault incident that happened on Roselle Street near Old Savannah Road Saturday, September 10. The Sheriff's Office says King should...
WRDW-TV
Fire reported at apartment complex on Alexander Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. Richmond County dispatchers said the call came in for a fire at the Lory in Augusta on Alexander Drive at 4:04 a.m. No injuries were reported in the initial call. Firefighters were still...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 59-year-old wanted in aggravated assault case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 59-year-old Lamar King in reference to an aggravated assault that happened on Saturday, September 10th. The incident happened on the 1100 block of Roselle Street, and while details are limited on the incident itself, King should be...
Crash on I-20 in McDuffie County leaves one person dead, traffic at standstill
The driver of a pickup truck crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer while exiting the interstate.
WRDW-TV
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Equine Rescue of Aiken’s desperate cry for help
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For 16 years, the Equine Rescue of Aiken has rescued horses, nursing them back to health so they can find a new loving home. But the last few years have been a struggle. In 2020, they say they lost 60 percent of their revenue because of...
wfxg.com
Richmond County parents express safety concerns with bus system after recent incidents
RICHMOND COUNTY (WFXG) - RICHMOND COUNTY SCHOOLS HAVE BEEN IN SESSION FOR A MONTH. MANY PARENTS SAY THEY ARE STILL HAVING ISSUES WITH THE BUS SYSTEM. THEIR BIGGEST CONCERN IS THEIR KIDS' SAFETY. RICHMOND COUNTY PARENT, SUSAN WATTS SAYS SHE EXPERIENCED EVERY PARENTS WORST NIGHTMARE. IT HAPPENED ON THE SECOND...
WRDW-TV
71-year-old driver dies when pickup is ‘embedded’ in semi during I-20 crash
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 20 involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer. The victim was identified as 71-year-old Carl Forss, of Watkinsville. It happened just before 9:40 a.m. on the westbound side near the Cobbham Road exit just east of...
wfxg.com
Firefighters work structure fire at the Lory apartments in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta Fire is on the scene of a structure fire at the Lory of Augusta. Dispatch tells FOX54 the call came in shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Officials tell FOX54 there are no injuries reported at this time. Check back to this story for...
Augusta Krispy Kreme closed following fire
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Krispy Kreme on Peach Orchard Road is closed Tuesday due to a fire. According to an employee the fire broke out Monday night. No word on how it started or when the restaurant will reopen.
WRDW-TV
7 people displaced by fire at Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seven tenants were displaced by a fire early Tuesday at an Augusta apartment complex. The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. at the Lory in Augusta on Alexander Drive between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway. All of the residents got out of the building safely...
NBC News
Son dedicated to finding missing Aiken, South Carolina mom Lisa Shuttleworth 19 years later, "I'm for certain going to figure it out."
“She was always the life of the party,” Ryan Shuttleworth told Dateline. “She was just a cool mom.”. On September 3, 2003, Ryan’s mother, 34-year-old Lisa Shuttleworth, disappeared in Aiken, South Carolina. Ryan told Dateline his family is from the North Augusta area of South Carolina. “It’s...
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: These lane closures are planned in days ahead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of this weekend’s Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival, some road closures are planned downtown. Starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, these closures are planned:. Albion Avenue at Broad Street. Eighth Street from Ellis to Broad. Ninth Street from Ellis to Broad. Broad Street...
Neighbors react following murder of McDuffie County woman
Neighbors say they were shocked to hear about a deadly murder in a home along Augusta Road on Wednesday.
WRDW-TV
Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle. On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond...
