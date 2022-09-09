Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Once Told Prince William That Kate Middleton Could Be 'Friendlier' To Meghan Markle
Some new ~intel~ has emerged about the royal family’s dynamics, courtesy of biographer Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors. Tom recalled a moment back in 2018 after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first got married and were preparing for a trip to Australia and New Zealand.
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter to follow in Prince William and Kate’s footsteps
Lady Louise Windsor is set to follow in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ’s footsteps. The palace confirmed on Thursday that Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s 18-year-old daughter will attend Prince William and Kate’ s alma mater: St. Andrews. RELATED: Kate Middleton and Roger Federer...
British Woman Stuns CNN Reporter With Her Queen Elizabeth Take
Minutes before it was officially announced that Queen Elizabeth II had “died peacefully” at the age of 96, CNN international correspondent Scott McLean was somewhat taken aback by a rather blunt assessment of the monarchy by a British bystander. Speaking to people gathered on the street near Windsor...
What Queen Elizabeth said when asked 'have you ever met the queen?'
LONDON (Reuters) - The story of how Queen Elizabeth handled an encounter with an American hiker who did not recognise her, recounted by a former bodyguard who was with her that day, revealed the fun-loving side of her personality that the public rarely saw.
What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?
With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
The Queen Died ‘Peacefully’ at Her Home—Here’s Who Was With Her When She Passed
Long live the Queen. Since the news of her sudden death, there have been a lot of questions over how the Queen died and what caused her death. Queen Elizabeth II is the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. She became Queen of the United Kingdom as well as the other Commonwealth countries in February 1952 after the death of her father. She was 25 years old at the time. She was married to Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, from November 1947 until Prince Philip’s death in April 2021. The two had four children together: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.
Fox host skewered for claiming the Queen ‘never had a better time’ than when she met Trump: ‘Abject desperation’
Fox News Host Jesse Watters quoted former President Donald Trump saying that “there are those that say that the Queen never had a better time” than during Mr Trump’s visits. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. “Joe Biden famously said the Queen reminded him of his mother, which I guess is a compliment,” Mr Watters said on his Fox News show on Thursday night. “Few presidents enjoyed their trips to Buckingham Palace more than Trump, who fell in love with the pomp and circumstance, of course.”Referring to Mr Trump, Mr Watters said,...
Prince Harry, Prince William and More Royals Seen at Balmoral Castle Amid Queen Elizabeth's Death
Before the world began mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 96 years old on Thursday, the monarch's closest royal family members descended upon Balmoral Castle in Scotland to pay their final respects. Newly named King Charles III, who became the reigning monarch following Queen Elizabeth's death,...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Are Now Prince and Princess
Among the many bombs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped during their interview with Oprah Winfrey was the issue of as-yet-unborn Archie's official title (and possible skin tone). It was ultimately decided that Harry and Meghan's children would not be granted HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles, or the security those titles would have included. And then Queen Elizabeth II passed away, and now it looks like Archie and Lilibet will automatically be upgraded to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet anyway.
Prince Harry touches down in London after rushing to Balmoral following Queen’s death
Prince Harry has left Balmoral 12 hours after arriving following the Queen’s death.The Duke of Sussex was seen leaving the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands at about 8.15am on Friday, with a convoy of two cars passing flowers that had been laid in tributes to his late grandmother. Two dark Range Rovers arrived at Aberdeen International Airport, led by five police motorbikes, just over an hour later at about 9.20am.Images showed Harry dressed in a black suit and carrying a black backpack over one shoulder as he boarded a British Airways flight.He was accompanied by a woman wearing...
Prince William Supports Dad Charles as He's Formally Proclaimed King
Watch: King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing. It was a moment King Charles III will never forget. His Majesty was officially proclaimed king at the first-ever televised Accession Council at St. James's Palace in London on Sept. 10. Several members of the royal family were in attendance, including Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla.
Emotional moment British Airways pilot revealed Queen had died 40 minutes before flight from New York was due to land in London as air stewardess breaks down in tears
An emotional British Airways air stewardess was left in floods of tears after the Queen's death was announced 40 minutes before a flight she was working on touched down in London. The shocking announcement by the pilot can be heard over the plane tannoy in the footage, which also shows...
King Charles Officially Names Camilla as Queen Consort During First Speech as Monarch
Camilla, previously the Duchess of Cornwall, has now been officially named Queen Consort by her husband, the newly reigning King Charles III. The King of Britain, 73, bestowed the title upon his wife, 75, in a televised speech Friday — his first address to the nation since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died Thursday and he became monarch — where he officially referred to Camilla as Queen Consort for the first time.
Sombre Kate Middleton seen for first time since Queen’s tragic death
KATE Middleton looked sombre on a drive through Windsor this afternoon following the Queen's tragic death. The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge wore dark sunglasses and a black top on her way to pick up her children from school. It is the first time Kate has been seen since Her...
Prince Harry Reacts to Not Being Allowed to Wear Military Uniform at Events Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Watch: Prince Harry Shares Emotional Message Outside Windsor Castle. Prince Harry is hoping to keep the focus on his grandmother. As the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth continues its mourning period following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, some have questioned why her grandson will not be permitted to wear his military uniform for any ceremonial events.
Why Today's Jenna Bush Hager Says Queen Elizabeth II's Death Was a "Surprise" to Royal Family
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Everything We Know. After flying in for a scheduled interview with Queen Consort Camilla, Jenna Bush Hager's time in Scotland began as expected. However, things would quickly take a tragic turn on Sept. 8 when Buckingham Palace announced that doctors were "concerned" for Queen Elizabeth...
King Charles proclaimed Canada’s new head of state
TORONTO (AP) — King Charles III was officially proclaimed Canada’s monarch Saturday in a ceremony in Ottawa. Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday. But like the ceremony in the United Kingdom hours earlier, the accession ceremony in Canada is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.
