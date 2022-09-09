Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
iOS 16 lets you feel iPhone keyboard input with haptic feedback, here’s how
IOS 16 includes a small but notable new feature for the on-screen virtual keyboard. For the first time, you’ll find a new option in Settings that enables haptic feedback as you type. This has been a popular feature of third-party keyboards on iOS for years, and now Apple is bringing it natively to your iPhone.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 is eSIM-only in the US: Here’s what you need to know
In the United States, the new iPhone 14 lineup won’t ship with a physical SIM card slot. Instead, Apple is pivoting entirely to eSIM technology. While some iPhone users may have already made the transition to eSIM, most have not. Ahead of the first iPhone 14 orders arriving on September 16, here are some details on eSIM support from Apple.
9to5Mac
These are the five best features of iOS 16
IOS 16 will launch later today. Announced during the WWDC 2022 keynote in June, iPhone users will finally be able to take advantage of this operating system. Here are the five best features of iOS 16 that I think you’ll love to take advantage of. Edit, unsend, and unread...
9to5Mac
Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone
Ready to use all the new features arriving with iOS 16 like customizable iPhone Lock Screens, overhauled notifications, undo button and editing for Messages, a new Home app, iPhone as a Mac webcam, and much more? Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone. Brought to you by Mosyle,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
9to5Mac
Apple antitrust complaint in Mexico by former telecoms regulator; not hard to guess why
Yet another Apple antitrust complaint has been filed, this time in Mexico. What makes this one unusual is that it has been filed by former head of the country’s telecoms regulator. The oddity of a former regulator filing a complaint is likely explained by the fact that the individual...
Developers can now subscribe to get more WeatherKit API requests
Following the release of iOS 16 to the public on Monday, Apple has now announced that developers can finally subscribe to get more WeatherKit API requests. With this API, third-party apps can get data provided by Apple Weather as part of the Dark Sky transition. Back in 2020, Apple acquired...
9to5Mac
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 satellite comms will be hard for rivals to copy – here’s why
The iPhone 14 satellite comms feature will be hard for rivals to copy, even though other smartphone makers may be able to offer more limited services. Our sister site SpaceExplored last week revealed that Apple was expected to use 85% of Globalstar’s capacity for the service, and a new report today says that this is a contractual agreement dating back to negotiations in 2019 …
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
How Phil Schiller shifted from Marketing SVP to first Apple Fellow
The Information has a lengthy Phil Schiller profile, following his shift from head of worldwide marketing to Apple Fellow back in 2020. Based on interviews with unnamed colleagues, it’s something of a puff piece, but does contain some interesting snippets …. Background. Phil Schiller had long headed up Apple’s...
9to5Mac
Apple website glitch sets iPhone 14 price at $777,777/mo
Inflation is hitting us all, apparently. The front page for the iPhone section of Apple’s website is currently experiencing a little glitch where the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are being advertised at the low, low, price of $777,777 per month — before trade-in. Update: The bug has now been fixed. Original story below.
9to5Mac
Sonos unveils more affordable Sub Mini with Beam and Ray soundbar pairing
Today, Sonos announced a new, more affordable Sub Mini subwoofer that, according to the company, delivers “bold bass for smaller-sized rooms.” It features the same design as the Sub series in a more compact option. The new subwoofer will be available in matte black and white. Here’s how...
9to5Mac
Apple Digital ID feature relies on a government patent reassigned to the iPhone maker
We saw yesterday how Apple may be making it hard for competing smartphone makers to replicate the satellite comms feature of the iPhone 14, and we’re now learning that the same may be true of Apple digital IDs – like state ID cards and driving licenses. Details are...
9to5Mac
Widgetsmith adds Lock Screen widgets, new photos features, custom URLs, and more
IOS 16 brings support for adding widgets to your iPhone’s Lock Screen, and Widgetsmith is here to take this customization to the next level. Widgetsmith 4.0 is available now on the App Store not only with Lock Screen widgets but also improvements to the widget editor, a ton of new functionality for widgets, and much more.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch running metrics: How to use the new Workout features in watchOS 9
A wide range of valuable new running features comes with watchOS 9. From heart rate zones and stride length, ground contact time to vertical oscillation, and new features like ghost racing your personal best and creating custom workouts, here’s a hands-on look at the new Apple Watch running metrics in watchOS 9.
9to5Mac
Review: Ugreen Nexode 140W USB-C GaN Charger is a 14/16″ MacBook Pro owner’s best friend
Ugreen has released the next charger in its Nexode GaN lineup today with the new 140W triple-port model. Coming in notably smaller than Apple’s 140W power brick, this charger offers two USB-C and one USB-A port for lots of convenience and power particularly suited for 14 and 16″ MacBook Pro owners. Here are my thoughts after testing it out.
9to5Mac
AnTuTu iPhone 14 Pro benchmarks show dramatic performance improvements
AnTuTu iPhone 14 Pro benchmarks show dramatic performance improvements in tests designed to mimic real-life usage of the devices. The improvements found are markedly better than expected following earlier benchmarks run in Geekbench 5 …. Background. This year, only the two Pro model iPhones get the latest Apple chip –...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro spotted in the wild ahead of Friday release
Apple will release the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series later this week. While customers wait for their orders to arrive on Friday, it seems some people got their hands on the new iPhone 14 models prior to the official release. One of the videos was shared by Twitter...
9to5Mac
Deals: Studio Display all-time low at $199 off, M1 iMacs from $1,100, Magic accessories, more
All of today’s best Apple deals arrive with three different ways to outfit your macOS workstation at some of the best prices to date. Leading the way, we spotted Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac at up to $369 off to go alongside refurbished Studio Display listings at $199 off. Plus, Apple Magic Keyboards start from $80 with discounts also including the new Touch ID model. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Apple suppliers preparing for shipments of new MacBook models ahead of October event
There have been conflicting reports on whether Apple will announce new MacBook Pro models at an October event, alongside new iPads. A new report today comes down in favor, stating that Apple suppliers are preparing to ship updated versions. The report also notes a slowing in the shipment of existing...
9to5Mac
iOS 16 upgrades Dictation with auto-punctuation, emoji support, more
IOS 16 is finally out. One of the most interesting features of this new operating system is all about accessibility. With iOS 16, the Dictation function got even better as it now can bring auto-punctation, emoji support, and even more. Here’s what you need to know about it. Dictation...
Comments / 0