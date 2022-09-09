ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 is eSIM-only in the US: Here’s what you need to know

In the United States, the new iPhone 14 lineup won’t ship with a physical SIM card slot. Instead, Apple is pivoting entirely to eSIM technology. While some iPhone users may have already made the transition to eSIM, most have not. Ahead of the first iPhone 14 orders arriving on September 16, here are some details on eSIM support from Apple.
9to5Mac

These are the five best features of iOS 16

IOS 16 will launch later today. Announced during the WWDC 2022 keynote in June, iPhone users will finally be able to take advantage of this operating system. Here are the five best features of iOS 16 that I think you’ll love to take advantage of. Edit, unsend, and unread...
9to5Mac

Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone

Ready to use all the new features arriving with iOS 16 like customizable iPhone Lock Screens, overhauled notifications, undo button and editing for Messages, a new Home app, iPhone as a Mac webcam, and much more? Here’s how to install iOS 16 on iPhone. Brought to you by Mosyle,...
9to5Mac

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints

Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 satellite comms will be hard for rivals to copy – here’s why

The iPhone 14 satellite comms feature will be hard for rivals to copy, even though other smartphone makers may be able to offer more limited services. Our sister site SpaceExplored last week revealed that Apple was expected to use 85% of Globalstar’s capacity for the service, and a new report today says that this is a contractual agreement dating back to negotiations in 2019 …
9to5Mac

How Phil Schiller shifted from Marketing SVP to first Apple Fellow

The Information has a lengthy Phil Schiller profile, following his shift from head of worldwide marketing to Apple Fellow back in 2020. Based on interviews with unnamed colleagues, it’s something of a puff piece, but does contain some interesting snippets …. Background. Phil Schiller had long headed up Apple’s...
9to5Mac

Apple website glitch sets iPhone 14 price at $777,777/mo

Inflation is hitting us all, apparently. The front page for the iPhone section of Apple’s website is currently experiencing a little glitch where the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are being advertised at the low, low, price of $777,777 per month — before trade-in. Update: The bug has now been fixed. Original story below.
9to5Mac

Widgetsmith adds Lock Screen widgets, new photos features, custom URLs, and more

IOS 16 brings support for adding widgets to your iPhone’s Lock Screen, and Widgetsmith is here to take this customization to the next level. Widgetsmith 4.0 is available now on the App Store not only with Lock Screen widgets but also improvements to the widget editor, a ton of new functionality for widgets, and much more.
9to5Mac

AnTuTu iPhone 14 Pro benchmarks show dramatic performance improvements

AnTuTu iPhone 14 Pro benchmarks show dramatic performance improvements in tests designed to mimic real-life usage of the devices. The improvements found are markedly better than expected following earlier benchmarks run in Geekbench 5 …. Background. This year, only the two Pro model iPhones get the latest Apple chip –...
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro spotted in the wild ahead of Friday release

Apple will release the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series later this week. While customers wait for their orders to arrive on Friday, it seems some people got their hands on the new iPhone 14 models prior to the official release. One of the videos was shared by Twitter...
9to5Mac

Deals: Studio Display all-time low at $199 off, M1 iMacs from $1,100, Magic accessories, more

All of today’s best Apple deals arrive with three different ways to outfit your macOS workstation at some of the best prices to date. Leading the way, we spotted Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac at up to $369 off to go alongside refurbished Studio Display listings at $199 off. Plus, Apple Magic Keyboards start from $80 with discounts also including the new Touch ID model. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

iOS 16 upgrades Dictation with auto-punctuation, emoji support, more

IOS 16 is finally out. One of the most interesting features of this new operating system is all about accessibility. With iOS 16, the Dictation function got even better as it now can bring auto-punctation, emoji support, and even more. Here’s what you need to know about it. Dictation...
