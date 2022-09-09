ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

King Charles sends ‘love’ to Harry, Meghan as they ‘build their lives overseas’

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oElqp_0howkRc900

During his first public address to the UK and Commonwealth as King Charles III , the new monarch showed support to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following years of tension between the couple and the Crown.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” Charles, 73, said of his younger son, 37, and daughter-in-law, 40, in a pre-recorded video message that aired on TV Friday.

The olive branch comes one day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which brought together key members of the royal family, including Charles, Harry, Prince William and new Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BlmZ_0howkRc900
King Charles III sent his love to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a televised address.
AP

In an August interview with New York magazine’s The Cut , Markle suggested that Harry and his father are close to estranged .

“Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process,'” the Duchess of Sussex said, referring to Megxit , the couple’s decision to move to the US and give up their royal titles and duties .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBdoi_0howkRc900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1108ev_0howkRc900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfIy3_0howkRc900

Indeed, during the couple’s bombshell March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said Charles had “stopped taking my calls” regarding conversations about leaving his role as a working member of the royal family .

Following the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, however, the new king seems to have had a change of heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOmjN_0howkRc900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUOjj_0howkRc900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkqqr_0howkRc900

“We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,” Charles said of his late mother Friday. “Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well-lived, a promise that destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to all today.”

He added, “Her dedication and devotion never wavered through times of change, through progress, through times of joy and celebration and through times of sadness and loss.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Page Six

Why Prince Harry didn’t travel to Balmoral with royal family

Prince Harry sadly did not make it to Scotland in time to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II in person before she died on Thursday. While others arrived around 4 p.m., Harry did not touch down until just before 8 p.m. — almost an hour and a half after Buckingham Palace announced his grandmother’s death.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Page Six

Princess Anne curtsies to late mom Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

Princess Anne made a heartfelt gesture to her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sunday. The royal, 72, was spotted curtsying in front of her mom’s coffin, which was draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it was being taken into the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Anne, who is the only daughter of the late Queen, has been visibly heartbroken in the days since her mother’s death at the age of 96. The grandmother-of-five looked tearful as she spent time with other royal family members – including her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and husband Timothy Laurence – reading tributes...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Uk#Commonwealth#Crown
Page Six

Nicki Minaj slams ‘bitch’ Garcelle Beauvais: ‘I see why that white man left you’

Yikes. Nicki Minaj dragged Garcelle Beauvais in an expletive-filled rant during Monday’s episode of “Queen Radio” on Amazon. “This lady is on one of the ‘Real Housewives’ [shows] talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page,’” the rapper said, referencing how Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax received hateful comments via Instagram last month. “Bitch, if you can’t … stand the motherf–king heat, get out the kitchen, bitch.” Minaj, 39, appears to be feuding with the Bravo star over an old interview Beauvais, 55, conducted with Jennifer Hough, who accused the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape. Minaj and Petty, 44,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

King Charles loses his temper over a leaky pen: ‘Can’t bear this bloody thing’

King Charles III displayed yet another flash of anger over … well, another pen. The new monarch, who had just received a warm welcome from crowds in Belfast, was visiting the royal residence of Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland on Tuesday when his latest snafu occurred. In an instantly viral video, Charles, 73, admitted he wrote the incorrect date — scribbling Sept. 12 instead of the 13th — before passing the pen to his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. As he handed off the offending writing instrument, the king realized it was leaking. “Oh, God, I hate …” he began before Camilla, 75, interrupted him...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Join Royal Family To Greet Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin At Palace

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 41, joined other royal family members to receive Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin as it arrived at Buckingham Palace in London, England on Sept. 13. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed sitting in a car as they set out to join King Charles III, his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and more for the somber moment, which happened after the coffin departed RAF Northolt Airforce Station in Ruislip. They were dressed in black as they continue the 10-day period of mourning for the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Page Six

Meghan Markle embraces fan who wanted her ‘to feel welcome here’

Meghan Markle is feeling the love from some royal fans across the pond. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was seen warmly embracing a teenage girl who wanted to make her “feel welcome” in the UK amid ongoing tension with the royal family. Markle, who reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday, greeted local residents outside Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Speaking to CNN, the 14-year-old girl who hugged the “Suits” alum said she felt like it was “the right thing to do,” amid “everything that’s happened” between Markle and the royal family. “We were just waiting for...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen posts photo from Tom Brady wedding amid marital issues

Gisele Bündchen chose a photo from her and Tom Brady’s 2009 wedding to celebrate her sister’s birthday amid the couple’s marital issues. “Happy birthday to a true angel on earth!” the supermodel, 42, wrote to Graziela Bündchen via Instagram Stories on Sunday, translated from Portuguese. “I love you so much sis!” Gisele continued, adding heart and birthday cake GIFs to the social media upload. In the sibling snap taken in Costa Rica, Graziela wore a blue bridesmaid dress while attempting to lift the bride. Gisele, for her part, made a silly face in her John Galliano gown. She and Brady, 45, wed in a small...
NFL
Page Six

Page Six

143K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy