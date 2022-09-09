ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IL

Thirteenth Judicial Circuit judges join Back-to-School aid initiative

By Shaw Local News Network
Morris Daily Herald
Morris Daily Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgJ2z_0howkJnZ00
The judges of the 13th Judicial Circuit, comprised of Bureau, Grundy and La Salle Counties, have joined a statewide initiative sponsored by the Illinois Judges Association to help local students in need prepare for the school year. (Photo provided by 13th Judicial Circuit)

The judges of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, which is comprised of Bureau, Grundy and LaSalle Counties, have joined a statewide initiative sponsored by the Illinois Judges Association to help local students in need prepare for success in the new school year.

The donation by the judges to the Regional Office of Education for its Student Services Department will provide much-needed supplies to assist local artists, according to a press release from Chief Judge Chris Ryan, Jr.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lasalle County, IL
Government
Grundy County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
City
Bureau Junction, IL
County
Grundy County, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
County
Lasalle County, IL
Grundy County, IL
Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Morris Daily Herald

Morris Daily Herald

Morris, IL
235
Followers
37
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Morris Daily Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy