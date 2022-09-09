Thirteenth Judicial Circuit judges join Back-to-School aid initiative

The judges of the 13th Judicial Circuit, comprised of Bureau, Grundy and La Salle Counties, have joined a statewide initiative sponsored by the Illinois Judges Association to help local students in need prepare for the school year. (Photo provided by 13th Judicial Circuit)

The judges of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, which is comprised of Bureau, Grundy and LaSalle Counties, have joined a statewide initiative sponsored by the Illinois Judges Association to help local students in need prepare for success in the new school year.

The donation by the judges to the Regional Office of Education for its Student Services Department will provide much-needed supplies to assist local artists, according to a press release from Chief Judge Chris Ryan, Jr.