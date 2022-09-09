Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 11 Sep 2022 15:09:28 -0400: Litter at Address: W Holding Ave & Richland Ridge Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This dead end area is being used as a littering/dumping location. We have removed trash multiple times but it seems to be getting worse as even a bicycle was recently dumped there. Could the town please help by putting up a no littering sign as well as mow the excessive vegetation at the front?

