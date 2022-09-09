ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control – Mon, 12 Sep 2022 11:39:36 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 12 Sep 2022 11:39:36 -0400: Traffic Control at Address: Bowling Forest Dr & Wait Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. A traffic light is desperately needed here with the increase in housing on 98 both east and west of this location. Averette annex and Rosedale Glen incoming development will create a situation that residents in the area cannot exit either of the existing developments onto 98.
Citizen Issue Reported: Litter – Sun, 11 Sep 2022 15:09:28 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 11 Sep 2022 15:09:28 -0400: Litter at Address: W Holding Ave & Richland Ridge Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This dead end area is being used as a littering/dumping location. We have removed trash multiple times but it seems to be getting worse as even a bicycle was recently dumped there. Could the town please help by putting up a no littering sign as well as mow the excessive vegetation at the front?
Citizen Issue Reported: Sidewalk Repair – Tue, 13 Sep 2022 07:32:36 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 13 Sep 2022 07:32:36 -0400: Sidewalk Repair at Address: Heritage Middle School. The cover of a water line has collapsed in the middle of the sidewalk at Heritage Middle School near the stop light at Rogers Road and S. Franklin St. This is very dangerous for our students walking to school or home from school. Please see attached photo and repair it quickly for the safety of our students. Thank you!
Petition filed to remove Wake sheriff from office

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. New controversy tonight involving Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. A petition was filed this afternoon to remove the sheriff from office. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer:...
Chatham leaders, schools, residents ready for the population boom that new companies will bring

The most recent census showed 80,000 people lived in Chatham County, a density of 112 people per square mile, about 10 percent that of Wake County. The announcement Friday of a new Wolfspeed semiconductor chip plant – the latest big project planned for the county and the largest in North Carolina history – will mean an addition of thousands of jobs, new residents, families, homes and drivers.
If your driver's license doesn't have the star, you need to act quickly

Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States is finally getting ready to implement more secure ID requirements for air travel and federal facilities. The REAL ID was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. REAL ID, a way to more strictly verify identities and addresses, has been delayed for many years, but it will be required May 3, 2023.
Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County

Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
