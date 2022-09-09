Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Street Light Blinking/Out – Mon, 12 Sep 2022 13:52:18 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 12 Sep 2022 13:52:18 -0400: Street Light Blinking/Out at Address: 312 Glencoe Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Street light is not worth at all. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control – Mon, 12 Sep 2022 11:39:36 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 12 Sep 2022 11:39:36 -0400: Traffic Control at Address: Bowling Forest Dr & Wait Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. A traffic light is desperately needed here with the increase in housing on 98 both east and west of this location. Averette annex and Rosedale Glen incoming development will create a situation that residents in the area cannot exit either of the existing developments onto 98.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Litter – Sun, 11 Sep 2022 15:09:28 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 11 Sep 2022 15:09:28 -0400: Litter at Address: W Holding Ave & Richland Ridge Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This dead end area is being used as a littering/dumping location. We have removed trash multiple times but it seems to be getting worse as even a bicycle was recently dumped there. Could the town please help by putting up a no littering sign as well as mow the excessive vegetation at the front?
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Sidewalk Repair – Tue, 13 Sep 2022 07:32:36 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 13 Sep 2022 07:32:36 -0400: Sidewalk Repair at Address: Heritage Middle School. The cover of a water line has collapsed in the middle of the sidewalk at Heritage Middle School near the stop light at Rogers Road and S. Franklin St. This is very dangerous for our students walking to school or home from school. Please see attached photo and repair it quickly for the safety of our students. Thank you!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More than 800 people sign petition to urge town of Wake Forest to protect forestland in Joyner Park from development
Wake Forest, N.C. — More than 800 people have signed on to a petition against a proposed rezoning of wooded land across from Wake Forest’s largest community park. Raleigh-based developer Church Street Company wants to rezone the 68 acres of land on Harris Road across from Joyner Park to build more than 230 homes and townhomes.
WRAL
Petition filed to remove Wake sheriff from office
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. New controversy tonight involving Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. A petition was filed this afternoon to remove the sheriff from office. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer:...
Raleigh eyeing 11,000-acre plot of rural land with plans to add more homes
Raleigh, N.C. — A massive 1,700-home development between Poole, New Hope, and Rock Quarry roads in Raleigh is transforming an area known as Olde Towne. But that development only pales in comparison to a piece of land just east of Raleigh that the city is looking to annex. Witnessing...
cbs17
‘Shame on you’: Wake County woman discusses jury duty scam call
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County mother wants viewers to know about a scam that almost ensnared her daughter who was told she owed hundreds of dollars to stay out of jail. It’s a fake law enforcement scam that uses high pressure and intimidation. The scam is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chatham leaders, schools, residents ready for the population boom that new companies will bring
The most recent census showed 80,000 people lived in Chatham County, a density of 112 people per square mile, about 10 percent that of Wake County. The announcement Friday of a new Wolfspeed semiconductor chip plant – the latest big project planned for the county and the largest in North Carolina history – will mean an addition of thousands of jobs, new residents, families, homes and drivers.
If your driver's license doesn't have the star, you need to act quickly
Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States is finally getting ready to implement more secure ID requirements for air travel and federal facilities. The REAL ID was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. REAL ID, a way to more strictly verify identities and addresses, has been delayed for many years, but it will be required May 3, 2023.
E-bicycle rider struck, killed on US 301 in Johnston County
Four Oaks, N.C. — A person riding an electric bicycle Sunday night in Johnston County was struck by a vehicle and killed. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on a dark stretch of U.S. Highway 301, north of Four Oaks. The chief of police confirmed the e-cyclist was struck...
What you need to know before the REAL ID deadline
State Department of Motor Vehicles leaders are reminding people about getting their Real ID.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
cbs17
Flash flood warning issued for Wake, Johnston counties and areas south
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid about 4 inches of rain Saturday — and up to 2 inches more possible — a flash flood warning was issued for areas of the Sandhills Saturday afternoon. Another flash flood warning was issued at 6:45 p.m. for northeastern Harnett, all of...
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Public Health Department To Host Fall Festival, Vaccine Clinic
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Public Health Department will hold its second annual Fall Festival, Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Friday, October 28 from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. The event is open to the public and will feature three food trucks. Staff will also be handing out free Chick-fil-A vouchers for vaccine recipients while supplies last.
Despite 425% spike in Wake County home foreclosures, experts say not time to panic
The number of Wake County homeowners defaulting on their mortgage payments is up dramatically since last year. But experts say the data looks worse than it is.
Deadly cat disease prompts Lee County to stop taking in new cats
Sanford, N.C. — Officials with the Lee County Animal Shelter announced Monday they are unable to take in anymore cats due to a deadly disease spreading that could be through their shelter. The shelter will not be able to accept cats again until Sept. 26. Feline panleukopenia, also called...
cbs17
City of Raleigh hiring 15 ‘community connectors’: Here’s what that means
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Raleigh is hiring people to bridge the gap between communities and City Hall. The city is hiring 15 ‘Community Connectors’ as part of a pilot program. Raleigh Community Engagement Manager Tiesha Hinton said the purpose of the connectors is to...
Murder investigation underway after body found in Edgecombe County
Sheriff's deputies are conducting a murder investigation in Edgecombe County. The sheriff's office received a call just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night about an unresponsive person on Rainey Street in Princeville, not far from an elementary school. The person was already dead when deputies arrived. The victim's identity and...
Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County
Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
Comments / 0