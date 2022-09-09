Read full article on original website
This year's U.S. Open is in the books and many call it one of the greatest
The tennis tournament saw players on both the women's and men's side winning the championship for the first time, and Serena Williams may have played in her final tournament. The U.S. Open has wrapped up with a new men's tennis champion who seems destined for even more greatness. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud of Norway to grab his first Grand Slam singles title at the age of 19. Alcaraz also earned the world's No. 1 ranking, the youngest man to ever do that. It ended what many are calling one of the great U.S. Opens, with an emotional goodbye to Serena Williams and strong indications of change in both men's and women's tennis. NPR's Tom Goldman joins me now.
Dallas Mavericks' CEO talks about beating the odds in her new memoir
Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez talks to Cynt Marshall about her memoir: You've Been Chosen. She discusses surviving colon cancer, her rise in corporate America and other events that helped shape who she is today.
Encore: Brooke Shields is getting older in the public eye and wants to talk about it
Our next guest has been in showbiz since she was 11 months old - 11 months. That is when Brooke Shields took her first turn before the cameras as the face of Ivory soap. More ads followed, then movie deals, TV, stage and, almost always documenting her every move, paparazzi. Shields grew up in the public eye, and now she is aging in the public eye. And she wants to talk about it, as she did with us this past spring. At the top of Shields' list - the idea that women in their 50s are not represented in lots of places, including advertising.
'This Very Tree' looks at how one tree survived 9/11 — and shows kids resilience
Today marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. More than two decades on, many of us are still living with disturbing memories from a day that changed life in this country and around the world in profound ways. But for those who were too young to remember or born in the years since then, 9/11 may not have the same resonance or meaning. And so, as with other painful moments in history, the dilemma is how to help young children learn about and understand the importance of the day without exposing them to traumatic images. Author Sean Rubin wrote and illustrated the book "This Very Tree" to do just that. The book's central character is the survivor tree. That's a pear tree that was planted at the base of the Twin Towers in the 1970s that stands tall in New York City's Freedom Plaza once again. And Sean Rubin is with us now to tell us more about it. Welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
A rare signed copy of 'Catcher in the Rye' is for sale for $228,000
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's nearly impossible to find a first-edition copy of "Catcher In The Rye" signed by the author, J.D. Salinger. He didn't like people making money off his book's popularity, and only once up to now has anybody ever auctioned off a signed first edition. Now, a second copy is for sale at a rare book fair in London for $228,000. Salinger signed his childhood nickname, Sonny - the only copy known to be signed that way.
The Emmys gave off a sense of déjà vu, but there were a few surprises
The big winners at last night's 74th Emmy Awards were: Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" and HBO's "Succession" and "The White Lotus." Big winners at last night's Emmy Awards included "Ted Lasso," "Succession" and "The White Lotus." Here's NPR TV critic Eric Deggans. ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: If last night's Emmy Awards...
Thousands of moms are microdosing with mushrooms to ease the stress of parenting
Across the U.S., more moms are turning to small amounts of psychedelic mushrooms to cope with the stresses of parenting. But does it point to a deeper problem of lack of support for women?. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Thousands of mothers have turned to taking tiny amounts of psychedelic mushrooms to...
Jazz icon Dianne Reeves 'lost her breath' as Sheryl Lee Ralph sang her song at Emmys
SHERYL LEE RALPH: (Singing) Oh, I am an endangered species. SUMMERS: The song is called "Endangered Species." (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ENDANGERED SPECIES") RALPH: (Singing) But I sing no victim's song. SUMMERS: It was Sheryl Lee Ralph's first Emmy nomination and her first win after a long career in entertainment. (SOUNDBITE...
Ideas that make up critical race theory have been around long before it got its name
NPR's A Martinez talks to Kimberle Crenshaw, who coined the term "critical race theory," about anti-racism and why she believes it must be part of American discourse. Critical race theory, or CRT, has been discussed in academic circles for nearly 40 years, but the term has only recently been weaponized in backlash of the racial reckoning that spread across the country following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020. Law professor Kimberle Williams Crenshaw is a pioneering scholar and writer on race, civil rights and law. She teaches at Columbia University and UCLA. She's also a co-founder and executive director of the African American Policy Forum. I spoke with her about CRT and its importance in this moment.
A preview of some of the top contenders to walk away with an Emmy
This year's primetime Emmy Awards will be held tonight in Los Angeles and broadcast live on NBC and its streaming service, Peacock. NPR's Mandalit del Barco previews some of the top contenders. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: The third season of "Succession" earned 25 Emmy nominations. The HBO series about an...
On the anniversary of JFK's 'man on the moon' speech, Biden touts 'cancer moonshot'
President Biden is setting a goal to cut the death rate from cancer in half over the next quarter century. NPR's Asma Khalid reports. ASMA KHALID, BYLINE: Sixty years ago, John F. Kennedy gave a speech committing to putting a man on the moon. On the anniversary of that famous speech, President Biden outlined his own moonshot at the Kennedy Library in Boston.
The story of a breed of tiny horses is one of those greatest stories rarely told
The tiny Lac La Croix pony, also known as the Ojibwe horse, faced extinction decades ago, but on-going efforts aim to help the breed survive. A breed of tiny horses once faced extinction and is now recovering. The Lac La Croix pony, also known as the Ojibwe horse, is found mostly in the thick forests along the U.S.-Canadian border. Minnesota Public Radio's Dan Kraker reports on the effort to keep it there.
A campaign made it harder to access an anti-trans website linked to multiple suicides
A recent campaign succeeded in diminishing the reach of a website that is notorious for harassing autistic and transgender people, and which has been linked to at least three suicides. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. This month a forum considered to be one of the most toxic places on the internet became...
Jay-Z’s Selling Bitcoin in the Projects. Not Everyone’s Buying.
It was an eyebrow-raising venture from the outset: two billionaire crypto evangelists funding a 12-week “Bitcoin Academy” for residents of a public housing complex in Brooklyn, with classes ranging from “Careers in Crypto” to a seminar on “Why Decentralization Matters.” Three months later, class has been dismissed, and tenants at the Marcy Houses have very different opinions about the whole affair—backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and rapper Jay-Z, who reportedly grew up in Building 524.Some residents are still ardent skeptics: “How are you helping us if you’re asking us to put in five dollars, 10 dollars, and we’re all...
