ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

This year's U.S. Open is in the books and many call it one of the greatest

The tennis tournament saw players on both the women's and men's side winning the championship for the first time, and Serena Williams may have played in her final tournament. The U.S. Open has wrapped up with a new men's tennis champion who seems destined for even more greatness. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud of Norway to grab his first Grand Slam singles title at the age of 19. Alcaraz also earned the world's No. 1 ranking, the youngest man to ever do that. It ended what many are calling one of the great U.S. Opens, with an emotional goodbye to Serena Williams and strong indications of change in both men's and women's tennis. NPR's Tom Goldman joins me now.
TENNIS
NPR

Encore: Brooke Shields is getting older in the public eye and wants to talk about it

Our next guest has been in showbiz since she was 11 months old - 11 months. That is when Brooke Shields took her first turn before the cameras as the face of Ivory soap. More ads followed, then movie deals, TV, stage and, almost always documenting her every move, paparazzi. Shields grew up in the public eye, and now she is aging in the public eye. And she wants to talk about it, as she did with us this past spring. At the top of Shields' list - the idea that women in their 50s are not represented in lots of places, including advertising.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

'This Very Tree' looks at how one tree survived 9/11 — and shows kids resilience

Today marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. More than two decades on, many of us are still living with disturbing memories from a day that changed life in this country and around the world in profound ways. But for those who were too young to remember or born in the years since then, 9/11 may not have the same resonance or meaning. And so, as with other painful moments in history, the dilemma is how to help young children learn about and understand the importance of the day without exposing them to traumatic images. Author Sean Rubin wrote and illustrated the book "This Very Tree" to do just that. The book's central character is the survivor tree. That's a pear tree that was planted at the base of the Twin Towers in the 1970s that stands tall in New York City's Freedom Plaza once again. And Sean Rubin is with us now to tell us more about it. Welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allyson Felix
NPR

A rare signed copy of 'Catcher in the Rye' is for sale for $228,000

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's nearly impossible to find a first-edition copy of "Catcher In The Rye" signed by the author, J.D. Salinger. He didn't like people making money off his book's popularity, and only once up to now has anybody ever auctioned off a signed first edition. Now, a second copy is for sale at a rare book fair in London for $228,000. Salinger signed his childhood nickname, Sonny - the only copy known to be signed that way.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

The Emmys gave off a sense of déjà vu, but there were a few surprises

The big winners at last night's 74th Emmy Awards were: Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" and HBO's "Succession" and "The White Lotus." Big winners at last night's Emmy Awards included "Ted Lasso," "Succession" and "The White Lotus." Here's NPR TV critic Eric Deggans. ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: If last night's Emmy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Track And Field#Crossroad#Zomorodi
NPR

Ideas that make up critical race theory have been around long before it got its name

NPR's A Martinez talks to Kimberle Crenshaw, who coined the term "critical race theory," about anti-racism and why she believes it must be part of American discourse. Critical race theory, or CRT, has been discussed in academic circles for nearly 40 years, but the term has only recently been weaponized in backlash of the racial reckoning that spread across the country following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020. Law professor Kimberle Williams Crenshaw is a pioneering scholar and writer on race, civil rights and law. She teaches at Columbia University and UCLA. She's also a co-founder and executive director of the African American Policy Forum. I spoke with her about CRT and its importance in this moment.
SOCIETY
NPR

A preview of some of the top contenders to walk away with an Emmy

This year's primetime Emmy Awards will be held tonight in Los Angeles and broadcast live on NBC and its streaming service, Peacock. NPR's Mandalit del Barco previews some of the top contenders. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: The third season of "Succession" earned 25 Emmy nominations. The HBO series about an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NPR

On the anniversary of JFK's 'man on the moon' speech, Biden touts 'cancer moonshot'

President Biden is setting a goal to cut the death rate from cancer in half over the next quarter century. NPR's Asma Khalid reports. ASMA KHALID, BYLINE: Sixty years ago, John F. Kennedy gave a speech committing to putting a man on the moon. On the anniversary of that famous speech, President Biden outlined his own moonshot at the Kennedy Library in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NPR

The story of a breed of tiny horses is one of those greatest stories rarely told

The tiny Lac La Croix pony, also known as the Ojibwe horse, faced extinction decades ago, but on-going efforts aim to help the breed survive. A breed of tiny horses once faced extinction and is now recovering. The Lac La Croix pony, also known as the Ojibwe horse, is found mostly in the thick forests along the U.S.-Canadian border. Minnesota Public Radio's Dan Kraker reports on the effort to keep it there.
RIVER FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
TheDailyBeast

Jay-Z’s Selling Bitcoin in the Projects. Not Everyone’s Buying.

It was an eyebrow-raising venture from the outset: two billionaire crypto evangelists funding a 12-week “Bitcoin Academy” for residents of a public housing complex in Brooklyn, with classes ranging from “Careers in Crypto” to a seminar on “Why Decentralization Matters.” Three months later, class has been dismissed, and tenants at the Marcy Houses have very different opinions about the whole affair—backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and rapper Jay-Z, who reportedly grew up in Building 524.Some residents are still ardent skeptics: “How are you helping us if you’re asking us to put in five dollars, 10 dollars, and we’re all...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy