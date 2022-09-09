ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Texas: The Issue Is.... State senator makes urgent call for crime control

HOUSTON - The widespread concern over public safety is front and center in this week’s edition of "Texas: The Issue Is…" State Sen. John Whitmire, the longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee, is calling for a bipartisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
The Tex Factor: He saw the sign

DALLAS - One of the fastest growing sign companies in America calls Texas home. The founder of Image 212 gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of signs big and small and GIGANTIC. He also reveals the inspiration for the company’s unusual name.
Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, doctor deemed 'threat to public' by Texas Medical Board, had previously been disciplined

DALLAS - Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. was suspended from practicing medicine until further notice by the Texas Medical Board on Friday. Dr. Ortiz is a part of an ongoing criminal investigation following serious cardiac complications and a colleague's death connected to IV bags that were potentially tampered with at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas facility from May through September 2022, according to the Board.
