Knoxville, TN

Second escaped Cocke County inmate captured in Alabama

By Hope McAlee
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The second inmate who escaped from a Cocke County litter crew a week ago was captured out of state.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that Eric Ballard was located in Mobile, Alabama. Officers say that Ballard tried to flee on foot, but was located soon after by a K-9.

The sheriff’s office stated that he was taken into custody by the CCSO along with the United States Marshal’s Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force.

“We would like to thank the US Marshals, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the consolidated effort that captured Ballard. Great efforts of hard work from our joining agencies in a joint investigation to take these two escapees into custody.” CCSO said in a release.

Ballard escaped on Friday, September 2 from a litter crew alongside another inmate after they both reported needing to use the restroom. The other inmate, Christopher Webb, was captured on September 7.

