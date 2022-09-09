Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Body recovered from the Vermilion river
Sunday at 4:00pm, St. Louis County Rescue Squad recovered a body in the Vermillion River near Crane Lake. The body is said to be that of a 43-year-oldman who went missing Saturday after he went canoeing. Authorities say the man had been in a canoe harvesting wild rice and was...
WDIO-TV
Restoration of Kingsbury Bay and Grassy Point celebration
Minnesota’s DNR, US Fish and Wildlife, and the US Environmental Protection Agency Great Lakes Restoration Initiative held a ribbon cutting for a new fishing pier. The new fishing pier was built at Indian Park Campground, to celebrate Minnesota’s largest Aquatic habitat restoration project. The three year project, of...
Police: Body found after man reported missing near Crane Lake Saturday
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a 43-year-old man was found by Saint Louis County Rescue Squads Sunday afternoon after being reported missing near Crane Lake on Saturday afternoon. In a press release, the Saint Louis County Sheriff's Office said crews responded to the Vermilion River near...
Search for Three Missing Moose Hunters in Alaska Still Ongoing. Another Moose Hunter Found Deceased
Bethel Search and Rescue has been working on two separate cases involving moose hunters who went missing along Alaska’s Lower Kuskokwim River. One case involved a hunter who was by himself, and it wrapped up late last week when the hunter was found deceased near his boat. The other mission, which is still ongoing, involves three hunters who were reported missing with their boat near Bethel on Aug. 30.
WTIP
Woman rescued from BWCA after getting lost, wandering for miles through dense forest
A Minnesota woman is safe after spending a rainy September night lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near the Gunflint Trail. 56-year-old Jennifer Fitzer, a resident of Golden Valley, Minn., became lost Thursday, Sept. 8 from her group’s campsite on Rib Lake in the BWCA. This was Fitzer’s first trip to the Boundary Waters, according to her brother, Chuck Fitzer. Chuck spoke with WTIP Sept. 12 about the incident.
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
WDIO-TV
County says new roundabout and Snively intersection will open October 15th
An update for drivers who are anxiously awaiting the end of detours in the Lakeside/East Duluth/Woodland neighborhoods. Crews are making progress moving dirt and materials at the new roundabout at Snively and Glenwood. St. Louis County said they expect the project to be done on October 15th, and that’s when...
DNR Seeks Feedback on Special Fishing Regulations Being Proposed
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for feedback on some special fishing regulations that are being proposed. If the regulations are adopted, they would go into effect next year. Some experimental regulations would address walleye in Big Sandy Lake in Aitkin County and Island and Round...
KYUK
Body of missing hunter found near Kalskag
The body of Daniel ‘Wun Wun’ Laraux was found on Friday, Perry Barr, the Vice President of Bethel Search and Rescue has confirmed. Search and rescue groups searching in the vicinity of Kalskag reported finding Laraux’s body near his boat. According to a press release put out...
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
3 non-union metro hospitals prepped to handle more patients amid nurse strike
MINNEAPOLIS -- There are three hospitals in the area that are not impacted by the nurses strike because they are non-union. Now those hospitals are doing to make sure the needs of patients and families are met.With more than 15,000 nurses walking the picket line, it's is the largest nurses strike in the country."They need to pay the nurses more. The nurses need to stay on strike until they pay more," said LeeShay Walker. Walker and Christopher Osorio receive their care from Hennepin Healthcare, one of three hospitals in the area where nurses do not belong to the nurses' union....
KAAL-TV
Disease affecting apple trees discovered in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – Japanese apple rust, a disease affecting apples, crabapples, and junipers has been confirmed in Minnesota for the first time, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA). The disease is caused by the fungal plant pathogen Gymnosporangium yamadae. It is native to parts of Asia...
Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project
Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
KAAL-TV
Fall color preview: Where and when to see the best foliage in Minnesota
Many Minnesotans look forward to the changing colors of leaves as the fall season begins. This year, trees primarily between the Twin Cities and Rock County in the southwestern corner of the state have been affected by drought. Meanwhile, northern Minnesota is experiencing record, or near-record, precipitation levels, meaning some...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Body Of Missing Man Found Who Did Not Return From Cabin In Side Lake
UPDATE (September, 7, 4:50 p.m.) — The man who has been missing from Northern St. Louis County for more than a week has been found dead. The St. Louis Rescue Squad flew over parts of Chisholm and Hibbing, and sent vehicles searching on the ground Monday. The rescue squad...
UPDATE: 7 New Wildfires in Western Montana
LINCOLN — A small wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 141. The Arrastra Fire was reported just before 3pm Tuesday, and it was initially estimated at 15 acres. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew have been sent in.
WDIO-TV
The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s draws in a big crowd
Saturday September 10th a major fundraiser took place down on the shore of Lake Superior. The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place down by the DECC starting at Pioneer Hall. The open ceremony taking place in the afternoon around 2:00pm. Organizers say the walk recruited about 90 teams...
Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl
Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
