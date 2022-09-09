ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Hochul declares polio emergency in New York after more virus found in wastewater

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzDcb_0howiwi800

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) declared a “disaster” in the state on Friday due to the spread of polio through wastewater.

The emergency declaration allows a larger group of medical personnel to administer polio vaccines and requires providers to send immunization data to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH).

“On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice,” State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett said in response to Hochul’s order .

She continued: “If you or your child are unvaccinated or not up to date with vaccinations, the risk of paralytic disease is real. … Polio immunization is safe and effective — protecting nearly all people against disease who receive the recommended doses.”

The state’s polio immunization drive will be bolstered by the New York State Immunization Information System, which will collect data on which communities need access to vaccines the most.

The vaccination rate against polio among 2-year-old children in New York is 79 percent and “significantly less than that in several counties and zip codes,” according to the governor’s office.

Polio vaccines will now be able to be distributed by first responders, midwives and pharmacists.

NYSDOH wastewater surveillance found poliovirus in stool samples collected in Rockland County, Orange County, Sullivan County, New York City and Nassau County, all of which are clustered in the southeast of the state.

The surveillance was triggered by the detection of paralytic polio in a Rockland County resident who was unvaccinated.

The state disaster will last until Oct. 9 unless lengthened by Hochul.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
wskg.org

Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads

(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

New York declares a state of emergency over polio

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to poliovirus, which has been detected in wastewater from four counties plus New York City since April. Just one case has been confirmed — an unvaccinated man in his 20s who was diagnosed with paralytic polio...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
chronicle-express.com

New York's STAR benefit checks are arriving. Did you get yours yet?

For many New York homeowners, the waning days of August and the start of September bring cheery back-to-school sendoffs and the arrival of the household's STAR benefit. School property taxes come due in the fall or winter every year, depending on a household's location. The state's STAR benefit — in the form of an exemption reflected on a school property tax bill, or a "credit" that comes as a check — gives eligible homeowners a break on those annual costs.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polio#State Of Emergency#Immunization#Politics State#Politics Governor#Nysdoh
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State

New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
THIELLS, NY
Syracuse.com

How a Hochul donor received $637 million in state payments

Albany, N.Y. — Last December, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration received an offer to buy 26 million at-home coronavirus tests from a New Jersey-based distributor that happened to be a major campaign donor to the governor. The price offered by Digital Gadgets founder and CEO Charlie Tebele was $13...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Hill

These states have the highest rates of binge drinking

Story at a glance Rates of alcohol consumption have historically been higher in the Midwest region of the United States. Data from NiceRx details which states have the highest and lowest rates of excessive alcohol intake. Binge drinking is a leading cause of preventable death in the country and costs the nation billions of dollars…
FOOD & DRINKS
The Hill

Cuomo files ethics complaint against NY AG over misconduct investigation

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Tuesday filed an ethics complaint accusing the state’s attorney general of misconduct during her investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, prompting his resignation. The 48-page complaint, filed with a state court committee that oversees grievances against attorney conduct, alleges New York Attorney General Letitia James…
POLITICS
The Hill

DOJ task force dismantles human smuggling organization

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday that its Joint Task Force Alpha has dismantled a human smuggling organization near the Texas-Mexico border. The anti-trafficking task force, which was formed by the Biden administration last year, launched an operation that it says led to the arrest of eight accused smugglers. The smuggling organization was…
TEXAS STATE
Polarbear

Gov. Kathy Hochul: 1.75 million New Yorkers to get $270 checks

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $475 million had been set aside to provide a one-time child credit to eligible residents to combat inflation and improve affordability. Earlier, the New York state legislature approved the Additional NYS Child and Earned Income Tax Payment of $270 as part of the FY 2023 Enacted Budget.
The Hill

The Hill

690K+
Followers
81K+
Post
507M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy