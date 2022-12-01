ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property – Mon, 12 Sep 2022 11:48:23 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 12 Sep 2022 11:48:23 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property at Address: 701 Elizabeth Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Back yard does not get which leads to an investation of rodents, etc. With the closeness of neighbors to this resident, it can become a health risk for neighbors. This is an on going issue at this site. Not sure why this resident doesn’t follow the town rules, in all aspects, and should have consequences for not doing so.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control – Mon, 12 Sep 2022 11:39:36 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 12 Sep 2022 11:39:36 -0400: Traffic Control at Address: Bowling Forest Dr & Wait Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. A traffic light is desperately needed here with the increase in housing on 98 both east and west of this location. Averette annex and Rosedale Glen incoming development will create a situation that residents in the area cannot exit either of the existing developments onto 98.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Litter – Sun, 11 Sep 2022 15:09:28 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 11 Sep 2022 15:09:28 -0400: Litter at Address: W Holding Ave & Richland Ridge Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This dead end area is being used as a littering/dumping location. We have removed trash multiple times but it seems to be getting worse as even a bicycle was recently dumped there. Could the town please help by putting up a no littering sign as well as mow the excessive vegetation at the front?
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Traffic
wfncnews.com

Edwin Cole Andre – Obituary

Edwin ‘Eddie’ Andre Cole, 73, of Raleigh, NC passed to his heavenly home on September 9, 2022. Eddie was born to Wilmer Edwin Cole and Dorothy Elizabeth Reaves Cole on January 25, 1949. Those who knew Eddie knew he never met a stranger. He started his career selling...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy