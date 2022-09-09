ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Risk-Averse Investors Should Love (Hint: It's Not Amazon or Tesla)

Brookfield Infrastructure ranks as a global-infrastructure leader. The stock is relatively low risk, thanks to Brookfield Infrastructure's recurring revenue, diversification, and financial stability. Brookfield Infrastructure also offers an attractive distribution. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
The Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Agree Realty is a retail REIT with about 1,600 properties across the lower 48. The company has outperformed the broad market sharply since its 1994 IPO. Growing dividends and a sustainable payout ratio point to continued popularity among investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NewsBreak
Economy
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
The Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

Visa is a tremendous growth stock poised to benefit from the growing use of alternative payment methods. Population growth and unmatched brand power bode well for Coca-Cola. Both stocks appear to be priced at sensible valuations for their quality and growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
The Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Amazon has two impressive catalysts that could supercharge its long-term growth. The semiconductor market is set to grow at a faster pace in the coming years, setting TSMC up for solid growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
The Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Amazon can count on growth in e-commerce and cloud computing over time. Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its weakest business -- and focusing on its strengths. Coca-Cola’s revenue is climbing in spite of recent headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Benzinga

5 Analysts Have This to Say About Oatly Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Oatly Group OTLY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Oatly Group. The company has an average price target of $5.59 with a high of $9.00 and a low of $3.43.
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Digital Realty Trust

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Digital Realty Trust DLR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Digital Realty Trust. The company has an average price target of $146.17 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $126.00.
Benzinga

This Analyst Sees Solid Long-Term Growth Prospects For Lands' End

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated the Less Risk rating on the shares of Lands' End Inc LE with a price target of $18.00. The company announced the appointment of Andrew McLean as the next CEO, following the planned retirement of CEO Jerome Griffith, effective at the end of FY22.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock?

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness after the latest CPI inflation reading came in above economist estimates. The headline CPI rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July. However, the August CPI reading came in above average economist estimates of 8%. Core...
