ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Neighboring homes damaged in Bristol explosion Saturday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The shockwave from a massive home explosion in Bristol, Virginia Saturday caused damage to neighboring homes, ranging from loose siding to possible foundation damage. The explosion leveled one home on the 300 block of Booher Springs Road. No one was home, and no one was injured. The Bristol Virginia Fire Department […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Fallen tree closes Green Spring Road in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon leaders on Monday morning announced a road will be closed until further notice due to a fallen tree across the roadway. Officials posted pictures on the town’s police department Facebook page that showed flooding in some areas as well as a tree that had fallen across the street and over […]
ABINGDON, VA
wjhl.com

Carter County Jail certification to be determined at TCI meeting

Carter County Jail certification to be determined at TCI meeting. Carter County Jail certification to be determined …. Bristol Motor Speedway hosts eighth annual 9/11 Memorial …. Umoja Festival Celebrates 25 years. One dead in single-motorcycle crash in Johnson City. Highway 421 motorcycle crash kills two. PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, VA
Bristol, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
wjhl.com

One dead in single-motorcycle crash in Johnson City

One dead in single-motorcycle crash in Johnson City. Bristol Motor Speedway hosts eighth annual 9/11 Memorial …. Carter County Jail certification to be determined …. PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol Virginia. Touchdown Friday Night: Week 4, Part 3 (2022) Touchdown Friday Night: Week 4, Part 2 (2022) Touchdown Friday...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Tickets on Sale for Blue Highway Fest

(WJHL) Larry Roberts, one of the organizers, and Stephen Lawson with the town of Big Stone Gap tell us about the first annual Blue Highway Fest coming up October 6th through the 8th in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. For more information visit www.BlueHighwayFest.com.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Boone
wjhl.com

Bristol Motor Speedway hosts eighth annual 9/11 Memorial stair climb

Bristol Motor Speedway hosts eighth annual 9/11 Memorial stair climb. Bristol Motor Speedway hosts eighth annual 9/11 Memorial …. Carter County Jail certification to be determined …. One dead in single-motorcycle crash in Johnson City. Highway 421 motorcycle crash kills two. PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol Virginia. Touchdown Friday...
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Motorcycle memorial ride planned for Air Force veteran killed in crash

(WJHL) – A memorial ride is planned for a local Air Force veteran and organ donor who died in a 2019 motorcycle crash. JD Nickles will be honored during the memorial ride in Gray on Saturday. Tennessee Donor Services joined Daytime Tri-Cities to share how people can participate and also to speak on the importance of being an organ donor and saving lives like Nickles did.
GRAY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar All Star Race#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Bristol Landfill#Virginia Landfill#Bristol Food Truck
wcyb.com

Bristol, Virginia home leveled after fire and explosion Saturday

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: Investigators said preliminary information suggests the fire may have been caused by a propane leak. They said the home had propane appliances, and a leak may have filled the basement with the gas. -- A Bristol, Virginia home is leveled following an explosion and...
BRISTOL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rosanne Cash reflects on museum exhibit, southwest Virginia ties

BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - It wasn’t a homecoming for Rosanne Cash. She was born in Memphis and grew up in California. But during her performance Sunday evening at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, she spoke of her strong connection to southwest Virginia and visits with the family of her stepmother, June Carter Cash.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wjhl.com

Greene Creations offers family fun & crafts

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re looking for a fun activity in downtown Greeneville, Greene Creations could be your next stop. Sydney Sensabaugh spoke with Daytime Tri-Cities about the business’s offerings. Visitors can paint their own pottery or partake in workshops and classes.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Covered Bridge Days Kickoff Concerts coming Sept. 21 & 22

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Days are set to begin on Sept. 23, but before that there are some concerts you won’t want to miss. David Nanney and Greg Workman joined Daytime Tri-Cities to give viewers a sneak preview at the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff Concerts set for Sept. 21 and 22.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy