Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Related
Neighboring homes damaged in Bristol explosion Saturday
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The shockwave from a massive home explosion in Bristol, Virginia Saturday caused damage to neighboring homes, ranging from loose siding to possible foundation damage. The explosion leveled one home on the 300 block of Booher Springs Road. No one was home, and no one was injured. The Bristol Virginia Fire Department […]
Fallen tree closes Green Spring Road in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon leaders on Monday morning announced a road will be closed until further notice due to a fallen tree across the roadway. Officials posted pictures on the town’s police department Facebook page that showed flooding in some areas as well as a tree that had fallen across the street and over […]
PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol
A home has been completely destroyed in Bristol, Virginia following an explosion.
wjhl.com
Carter County Jail certification to be determined at TCI meeting
Carter County Jail certification to be determined at TCI meeting. Carter County Jail certification to be determined …. Bristol Motor Speedway hosts eighth annual 9/11 Memorial …. Umoja Festival Celebrates 25 years. One dead in single-motorcycle crash in Johnson City. Highway 421 motorcycle crash kills two. PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjhl.com
Washington Co. shelter raises funds to operate on kitten injured by cow
An orange tabby kitten named George will undergo surgery after a cow stepped on him and fractured his pelvis. Washington Co. shelter raises funds to operate on …. Educator of the week: Abigail Daniels, Surgoinsville …. Covered Bridge Days Kickoff coming Sept. 21 & 22. Lady Vikes win 5 setter...
wjhl.com
One dead in single-motorcycle crash in Johnson City
One dead in single-motorcycle crash in Johnson City. Bristol Motor Speedway hosts eighth annual 9/11 Memorial …. Carter County Jail certification to be determined …. PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol Virginia. Touchdown Friday Night: Week 4, Part 3 (2022) Touchdown Friday Night: Week 4, Part 2 (2022) Touchdown Friday...
wjhl.com
Daytime visits Greeneville Graze to check out charcuterie boards
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daytime Tri-Cities headed to downtown Greeneville to meet with Crystal Martin, owner of Greeneville Graze on Depot Street. Greeneville Graze specializes in charcuterie boards and puts emphasis on all the details of the presentation.
wjhl.com
Tickets on Sale for Blue Highway Fest
(WJHL) Larry Roberts, one of the organizers, and Stephen Lawson with the town of Big Stone Gap tell us about the first annual Blue Highway Fest coming up October 6th through the 8th in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. For more information visit www.BlueHighwayFest.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
wjhl.com
Bristol Motor Speedway hosts eighth annual 9/11 Memorial stair climb
Bristol Motor Speedway hosts eighth annual 9/11 Memorial stair climb. Bristol Motor Speedway hosts eighth annual 9/11 Memorial …. Carter County Jail certification to be determined …. One dead in single-motorcycle crash in Johnson City. Highway 421 motorcycle crash kills two. PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol Virginia. Touchdown Friday...
wjhl.com
Motorcycle memorial ride planned for Air Force veteran killed in crash
(WJHL) – A memorial ride is planned for a local Air Force veteran and organ donor who died in a 2019 motorcycle crash. JD Nickles will be honored during the memorial ride in Gray on Saturday. Tennessee Donor Services joined Daytime Tri-Cities to share how people can participate and also to speak on the importance of being an organ donor and saving lives like Nickles did.
wcyb.com
Apartment complex fire leads to arson investigation in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — "Is everybody on the bottom floor out, and is everybody on the top okay?" That was the question going through the minds of residents when a blaze was reported at a Washington County, Virginia, apartment complex on Sunday. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office...
JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek
BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcyb.com
Bristol, Virginia home leveled after fire and explosion Saturday
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: Investigators said preliminary information suggests the fire may have been caused by a propane leak. They said the home had propane appliances, and a leak may have filled the basement with the gas. -- A Bristol, Virginia home is leveled following an explosion and...
wcyb.com
More than 20 people displaced following apartment fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis said Monday morning that one person was taken into custody following an apartment fire in Washington County, Virginia. We'll have updates as they become available. --- An apartment fire in Washington County, Virginia, has displaced more than...
WDBJ7.com
Rosanne Cash reflects on museum exhibit, southwest Virginia ties
BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - It wasn’t a homecoming for Rosanne Cash. She was born in Memphis and grew up in California. But during her performance Sunday evening at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, she spoke of her strong connection to southwest Virginia and visits with the family of her stepmother, June Carter Cash.
wcyb.com
Boil water notice issued for town of Dungannon
DUNGANNON, Va. (WCYB) — A boil water notice has been issued for the entire town of Dungannon. The notice is in effect until further notice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjhl.com
Greene Creations offers family fun & crafts
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re looking for a fun activity in downtown Greeneville, Greene Creations could be your next stop. Sydney Sensabaugh spoke with Daytime Tri-Cities about the business’s offerings. Visitors can paint their own pottery or partake in workshops and classes.
Johnson City Press
Facebook group on Borden Village life brings back memories of the Borden News
I just joined the Facebook group "You know you grew up in Borden 'Village' if ... " after it was brought to my attention by Times News coworker Kammie Rasnick. I'm not sure why the page's creators put "Village" in quote marks (but I'm glad they didn't insert "MIll, Mills' or Mill's between Borden and Village).
wjhl.com
Covered Bridge Days Kickoff Concerts coming Sept. 21 & 22
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Days are set to begin on Sept. 23, but before that there are some concerts you won’t want to miss. David Nanney and Greg Workman joined Daytime Tri-Cities to give viewers a sneak preview at the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff Concerts set for Sept. 21 and 22.
wjhl.com
THP: Driver cited after straight truck overturns on 19-E in Carter Co.
THP: Driver cited after straight truck overturns on 19-E in Carter Co. THP: Driver cited after straight truck overturns …. Educator of the week: Abigail Daniels, Surgoinsville …. Covered Bridge Days Kickoff coming Sept. 21 & 22. Washington Co. shelter raises funds to operate on …. Lady Vikes win 5...
Comments / 0