Arizona State

Arizona's COVID-19 vaccination rates are too low to eliminate threat

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 6,119 COVID-19 cases in its weekly update Wednesday. That’s an increase from last week’s report, but still an improvement from the summer peak. While the state's outbreak shows signs of receding, some experts say Arizona’s COVID-19 vaccination rates are still too low.
AZ minimum wage to increase by more than $1 next year to $13.85

The consumer price index released Tuesday showed that inflation is remaining high at 8.3% since last August. Because of a 2016 law, that will raise Arizona’s minimum wage in the new year. Based on Tuesday's CPI report, the state’s lowest wages will increase to $13.85 an hour in the...
Hoffman, Horne square off in AZ superintendent debate

The candidates for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction squared off in a debate Wednesday night. Incumbent Democrat Kathy Hoffman and Republican challenger Tom Horne butted heads on a number of issues, from school safety to critical race theory. Chief among them was the expansion of Arizona’s school voucher program, which...
Arizona Storytellers: Jimmy Jenkins

KJZZ partners with the Arizona Republic to bring you the Arizona Storytellers series. We record the live events and share them with you on the radio. Storytellers share stories about our community or the life events that have shaped them. Jimmy Jenkins grew up in a small town in Indiana. He says he lived a blessed life in a neighborhood where everybody knew everybody. His house was directly across the street from farmland and a forest. But across the highway was a maximum security federal prison. In order to get into town, Jimmy's family had to drive past the prison each day. The prison scared him and he often had nightmares about it as a child.
California utility set to test whether covering canals with solar panels can save water

A California utility is set to test out whether covering canals with solar panels can save water by preventing evaporation, among other benefits. Project Nexus is being run on a small stretch of canals operated by the Turlock Irrigation District in central California. The idea is based on an academic paper, which suggested doing this could also generate solar energy on land that wouldn’t have to be disturbed. Last year, The Show spoke with Brandi McKuin, one of the authors of that paper.
La Niña could spell a warmer, drier winter for the Southwest

Long-range weather forecasts for the Colorado River basin show a good chance of La Niña conditions this winter. That could bring less rain and snow to the Southwest. Cold water in the Pacific Ocean is pushing towards the surface, changing weather patterns above our region for the third straight year. Typically, that means colder, wetter winters for the northwestern portion of the country, and a warmer, drier winter in the Southwest. But the dividing line falls right around Colorado.
