its his last term in office. He doesn't care about us. He should be helping the elderly and disabled that are struggling to pay bills and eat. I'll be glad when he's gone.
Kidding me??? With all we are in desperate need of, like a stimulus for our state, food stamps to feed us Hungary people, znd rising cost of taxes you Governor has put on every darn thing you could and will til we vote you out, you want congratulate trash ppl, what about making ppl get back to work and stop the work from home. Tired of, a toilet ush, kids yelling in bkground and no Spectrum or AT&T coming to your home. Oh the Covid excuse is old. And BTW, Cape, Perry Counties had covid in our sewer water and now , you seem forget us southern counties, but still showing up in sewer water but hey let's give them a hand. WHATEVER!! Governor you need to get on real problems and stop this political stunt.
How about regulating the chicken, hog, and cattle processors that are polluting our ground water and not being inspected, fined, or made to clean up their waste????
