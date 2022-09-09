ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ctbites.com

Bridgewater Chocolates Opens in Downtown Westport September 15th

To truly depict the joy I feel around Bridgewater Chocolate finally opening a storefront in Southern Fairfield County, after over 25 years in business up North, I may need to quote myself from a previous 2021 CTbites article. I feel the same way, biting into one of their outstanding toffees or coconut igloos today, as I did a year ago, but now, I can hop in my car and grab a box, because their confections are available at their new Westport location, opening September 15th.
WESTPORT, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

‘Not closed’ Norwalk courthouse to be reconfigured

NORWALK, Conn. — A top State courts official has decided to consolidate Superior Court facilities in Stamford and Norwalk. Meaning, Norwalk attorneys, police officers and citizens are expected to make their way to Stamford, as they have been since the beginning of the pandemic. “We are disappointed with this...
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase

NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
DANBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darien, CT
Darien, CT
Real Estate
Darien, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Approves Indoor Paintball Facility

ANSONIA – An indoor paintball facility has been approved for the Fountain Lake Industrial Park. The Ansonia Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the site plan application submitted by Winlonix LLC, of Ansonia, during its Aug. 29 meeting. The plan calls for construction of a two and a half-story,...
ANSONIA, CT
trumbulltimes.com

21st annual CT United Ride rumbles through Fairfield County

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The annual CT United Ride once again rumbled 60 miles through eight towns on a nonstop run from Westport’s Sherwood Island State Park to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. Ride organizers expected about 3,000 riders for the annual fundraiser...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
i95 ROCK

5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut

We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Scribe

167 Drome Ave, Stratford, CT

This is a great opportunity a cozy and affordable - Property Id: 987114. This is a great opportunity a cozy and affordable ranch house located in a quiet neighborhood. With easy access to shopping centers and a 5 minute drive to the beach, this one level home offers a living room, dining room, spacious kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a full bath and accessible attic.
STRATFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Brokerage#Estate Agent#Business Industry#Linus Business#Darien Highlights#Warner Drive#Coldwell Banker
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Park Damages

#Milford CT– On September 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to Eisenhower Park where a vehicle was located inside the park, stuck on a rock. There was evidence that the vehicle had been off-roading in the park. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the arrival of the officers. Public Works assessed the damage to the park as approximately $15,000 in damages. After an investigation, the owner of the vehicle, Gregory Ulrich was located in Bridgeport at his residence. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11

Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
WESTPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Child Bit By Dog

2022-09-22@6:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was bit by a dog in the eye in the 600 block of Bunnell Street according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Sweet News: New Chocolate Shop To Open Soon In Westport

Here's some good news for those with a sweet tooth. A Connecticut chocolate brand announced plans to open a new store in Fairfield County in the coming days. Bridgewater Chocolate will open a flagship Westport location on Thursday, Sept. 15, the company announced. The 1,350-square-foot shop, located at 165 Main...
WESTPORT, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Living with Highway and Train Noise: One Man’s Story

A couple of weeks ago I wrote a column about NIMBYs… the “not in my backyard” crowd that moves to a home near the train, airport or highway and then complains about the noise. I received a very thoughtful reply from one reader which I’d like to...
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago

GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Why are there so many car dealers in Milford?

MILFORD — For those in the market for a new car, Milford has long been the destination of choice, dozens of new and used car dealers lining Route 1 along its 5-miles length from Stratford to Orange. And that number will grow when Genesis opens the first free-standing dealership...
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy