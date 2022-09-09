Kenneth Ray Patton, age 65, of Oliver Springs, TN, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Kenny was a member of North Clinton Baptist Church, and he loved the Lord. His grandson, Wesson, was his entire world. In his free time, he enjoyed listening to music, building stuff, and working at the wood mill. Kenny was an avid Nascar fan and Tennessee Vols fan. He will be remembered as a generous man who had a heart of gold. He would help anyone who asked, but he never expected anything in return; he never met a stranger. Kenny was a loving husband to his wife, Helen, for almost 30 years. He was a wonderful dad, brother, friend, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

OLIVER SPRINGS, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO