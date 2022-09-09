Read full article on original website
Kenneth Ray Patton, Oliver Springs
Kenneth Ray Patton, age 65, of Oliver Springs, TN, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Kenny was a member of North Clinton Baptist Church, and he loved the Lord. His grandson, Wesson, was his entire world. In his free time, he enjoyed listening to music, building stuff, and working at the wood mill. Kenny was an avid Nascar fan and Tennessee Vols fan. He will be remembered as a generous man who had a heart of gold. He would help anyone who asked, but he never expected anything in return; he never met a stranger. Kenny was a loving husband to his wife, Helen, for almost 30 years. He was a wonderful dad, brother, friend, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
James Allen Roberts, Knoxville
James Allen Roberts, the son of the late William C. Whitehead and Hattie Mae Roberts Whitehead was born February 8, 1951, in Harriman, Tennessee. God granted him eternal rest on Monday, September 5, 2022, at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee. The celebration of his life will be Wednesday, September 14,...
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
Billy Joe Calloway, 91, Kingston
Billy Joe Calloway, 91 of Kingston, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday, September 9th, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. Joe was born in Kingsport, TN on November 6, 1930. Throughout his career, he was a hard-working pipefitter and a member of UA Local 102 for 70 years. He loved the Lord and studied His word, serving as a mentor and friend to many. The eternal impact he made is immeasurable.
Floyd “Bunny” Lay, Oak Ridge
Floyd “Bunny” Lay, age 78, of Oak Ridge, went home to be with the Lord on September 6, 2022. Those who met him all knew his giving spirit. Floyd gave his whole-hearted devotion to God and gave his service to the West Village Christian Church for over 35 years. Floyd gave anything he had to everyone he met in need and gave all his love to his family and friends. He was a man who loved to create, inspired by the Lord’s creation, whether that be through woodworking or photography. Though his gentle spirit will be missed by everyone.
Lillian Johns, 96, Oak Ridge
Lillian Johns, age 96, went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. In 1944, Lillian came to Oak Ridge to work on the Manhattan Project as one of the original Y-12 “Calutron Girls.” It was here she met and married her husband, Edward. She spent the next eight decades as an active member of the Oak Ridge community, focusing on her family, church, and friends. She was recognized by all for her kindness, generosity, and feisty spirit. She also enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, and volunteering at the Oak Ridge Hospital.
Louise Hewitt, 96, Heiskell
Louise Hewitt, age 96 of Heiskell passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Meadow View Assisted Living. She was born March 18, 1926, in Anderson County to the late Dewey and Selia Hill. Louise was a member of Deep Springs Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she loved to read, crochet, and spend time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jay Hewitt; sisters, Bernette Thurman and Betty Smith; brother, Alvin Hill.
Steve Woosley, Andersonville
Steve Woosley age 69, of Andersonville, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. He was born December 4, 1952, in Andersonville to the late William Andrew and Mary Magdalene Woosley. He was a long-time member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. In his early years, Steve loved going to car shows with his friends. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Woosley; brother, William “Bub” Lawrence Woosley, Sr., sister, Mary Ruth Wiggleston; brother-in-law’s, Bob Cope and Bob Wiggleston.
Upcoming autumn activities for friends and family in 2022
With fall closing in, fun autumn activities are a must! Here some options of events to attend and places to go to have fun with the family this fall.
Loretta “Cricket” Manis, Kingston
Ms. Loretta “Cricket” Manis, 75, of Kingston, passed on September 9, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She is preceded in death by her husband: Frankie “Soad” Manis. Mother: Maggie Fink. Grandson: James Amberson. She is survived by her 3 daughters & son-in-law: Lorene...
Danny Pride, 44
Danny Pride, age 44, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, surrounded by his family. Danny lived his whole life in this area and graduated from Oliver Springs High School and ITT Tech. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, camping, and spending time with his kids. He is preceded in death...
TENNESSEE BREW WORKS TO OPEN LENOIR CITY BARREL HOUSE
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. – (September 13, 2022) – Tennessee Brew Works is pleased to announce the expansion of their brand with a new Tennessee location, Lenoir City Barrel House, boasting a second manufacturing facility and a community focused, family friendly taproom. Tennessee Brew Works’ Lenoir City Barrel House...
James Leslie Moneymaker, Clinton
James Leslie Moneymaker age 69, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born July 3, 1953, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late James and Martha Moneymaker. James had a green thumb and could grow about anything. He loved growing fruit trees and plants of any kind. Throughout his life he loved music, sitting outside and watching it rain, and was an avid animal lover. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by grandparents, Buck & Lucy Mae Moneymaker, Cletus Foust, and Ben Waggoner; nephews, Michael H. Moneymaker and Christopher B. Moneymaker; niece, Christy Rene Moneymaker.
Mary Jo Phillips, Wartburg
Mary Jo Phillips, age 85 of Wartburg, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. She was born and raised in Beech Fork and lived her whole life in this area. Mary belonged to Rock Hill Baptist Church of New River. She enjoyed crochet, cooking, and spending time with her family.
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
Huge Church Rummage Sale in Oak Ridge This Weekend
Huge Fall Rummage Sale! Hosted by Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church. Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-Sale Friday, September 16, 6 to 8 p.m. (All prices doubled). Furniture, household items, computers and electronics, clothing for all ages, children’s toys and gear, books, antiques, tools, gardening items, and more, all at bargain prices! This semi-annual sale has been a favorite for nearly 25 years. All proceeds support the various outreach ministries of the church. ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. Questions? Call the church office at 865-483-6761.
East Tennessee officials, first responders honor 9/11 after 21 years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday marked 21 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, and officials and first responders spent the day in solemn remembrance. The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb sent hundreds of first responders up 110 stories of the...
wvlt.tv
Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. She may have...
Ambulance hits, kills pedestrian on Alcoa Highway
ALCOA, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by an AMR ambulance on Alcoa Highway Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 12:09 a.m. on the Knox and Blount County line, according to the City of Alcoa. The ambulance was traveling northbound on Alcoa Highway towards the UT...
Rockwood Police Chief Has Passed Away
City officials in Rockwood were shocked to find out earlier this morning that their police chief, Bill Stinnett, passed away at his home this morning. Stinnett, who has served 37 years with the Police Department, was found according to sources unresponsive in his home in Rockwood by his wife. Dr. Bodeck, the medical examiner, was called to the home to investigate the cause of death and at this time it appears to have been due to a heart attack. Rockwood Mayor Mike Miller will appoint someone as Interim Chief later today.
