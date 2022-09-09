Read full article on original website
theScore
Joshua accepts terms for Fury fight on Dec. 3
The Battle of Britain is almost set. Anthony Joshua agreed to terms to challenge WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Dec. 3. Joshua's management company, 258, announced Tuesday a deal had been made last Friday but said communications were halted due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II the day prior.
theScore
Report: Cannonier-Strickland rebooked for Dec. 17 Fight Night card
A middleweight matchup between Sean Strickland and Jared Cannonier will be rebooked for a UFC Fight Night event on Dec. 17, MMA Fighting's Shaun Al-Shatti reports. The two middleweight competitors were scheduled to face off in the main event of Oct. 15's Fight Night event before Strickland required surgery on a finger infection and needed to pull out.
theScore
Jake Paul eyeing Nate Diaz fight: 'I'll slap the Stockton out of him'
Jake Paul is ready to get into the ring with Nate Diaz now that the MMA fighter has finished his UFC contract. While speaking to reporters Monday at a press conference for his Oct. 29 match against Anderson Silva, the YouTuber-turned-boxer was asked if there's a fight brewing between him and Diaz.
