Everyone invited to join the Aquarium of the Pacific at its eighteenth annual Moompetam American Indian Festival

oc-breeze.com

City of Hope receives $25M gift from Argyros Family to eradicate cancer in OC

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros during the Sept. 10 Hope Gala, advances City of Hope’s mission to deliver world-renowned research, treatment and cancer cures to Orange County. The gala raised $2.3 million, in addition to the announcement of the Argyros family’s transformational $25 million gift to City of Hope Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Talon Marks

Wellness and psychic fair at Long Beach

Practical Magicka hosted the Wellness and Psychic fair from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. to talk about spirituality and to support small businesses by selling crystals, tarot readings and more. The fair was a free event, but some of the business owners sold their own products and gave spiritual advice.
LONG BEACH, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M

Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
SANTA ANA, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Kaiser Permanente Names Roshan New Top OC Exec

Kaiser Permanente, the fourth-largest hospital system in Orange County, appointed Payman Roshan as its new senior vice president and area manager for the OC Service Area, replacing Mark Costa who is retiring next month. Roshan will have operational responsibility for two major medical centers—Anaheim and Irvine—and 24 medical offices, which...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

There is no safe place: be careful

The recent fatal shooting of a 17-year-old youth – who happened to be a student at a high school in Garden Grove – has been a sober reminder that there is no place in this world safe from heartache and loss. Members of the community are rallying around...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
oc-breeze.com

September Thoroughbred meet begins Friday, September 16, four stakes will be offered during 7-day season

Four stakes worth a combined $300,000 highlight the 2022 September Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos. The seven-day season will begin Friday, Sept. 16 and continue through Sunday, Sept. 25. Racing will be conducted Friday-Sunday the first week (Sept. 16-18) and Thursday-Sunday (Sept. 22-25) the final four days. Post time will be 1 p.m on weekdays (Sept. 16, Sept. 22 & 23) and 12:30 p.m. on weekends (Sept. 18-19 and 24-25).
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
losangeleno.com

El Salvador: ‘Never Going Back’

Student journalists at the Los Angeles Collegian, the student voice of Los Angeles City College since 1929, have been hard at work this summer developing a special package of in-depth reporting with support from Cal Humanities. We are honored to present their work here. No one in Marie’s family was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
PASADENA, CA
kgi.edu

KGI Announces the Passing of Dean Minh Dang

With a heavy heart, Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) President Dr. Sheldon Schuster announced the passing of Assistant Dean for Experiential Education and Professor of Practice for Clinical Sciences, Minh Dang, on September 6, 2022. Dang served KGI well as the inaugural Assistant Dean for Experiential Education. She was hired by...
CLAREMONT, CA
Surfline

California's Adventure with Hurricane Kay Begins

Longer period SE swell for select spots Friday, short period SSE-S swell Saturday. Gusty and highly variable wind Fri-Sat but windows of favorable conditions. Rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, possibly beyond. Yes, it’s been a roller coaster ride watching Kay this week. A dynamic forecast situation to say the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
coloradoboulevard.net

Monterey Park Gets Its First Electronic Dance Music Concert

The City of Monterey Park, in partnership with Monterey Park Arts Collective (MPAC), announces its first-ever Electric Park. This free concert, featuring DJ/Producers playing Electronic Dance Music, is focused on bringing people together to provide a positive activity that will enhance their lives. Monterey Park residents have expressed a desire...
MONTEREY PARK, CA

Comments / 0

