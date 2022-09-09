ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

No. 19 Badgers follow up shutout by hosting Washington State

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWhqn_0howhDOa00

Washington State (1-0) at No. 19 Wisconsin (1-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CDT (Fox)

Line: Wisconsin by 17 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: Wisconsin leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Washington State is seeking its first 2-0 start since 2019 and its first win over a ranked team since beating No. 25 Iowa State 28-26 in the 2018 Alamo Bowl. Wisconsin may need a win to stay ranked next week.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington State QB Cam Ward vs. Wisconsin’s defense: Ward delivered three touchdown passes against Idaho in his Washington State debut last week after throwing for 4,668 yards and 47 touchdowns last season at Football Championship Subdivision program Incarnate Word. Ward is facing a Wisconsin defense that didn’t allow a single point in its season opener. The Badgers gave up the fewest yards per game and yards per play of any Bowl Subdivision team last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington State: RB Nakia Watson is a Wisconsin transfer who rushed for a career-high 117 yards last week in the Cougars’ 24-17 victory. Watson rushed for 522 yards and five touchdowns for Wisconsin from 2019-20.

Wisconsin: RB Braelon Allen scored on a 96-yard breakaway last week for the longest run from scrimmage in Wisconsin history. Allen ran for a total of 148 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in the 38-0 blowout of Illinois State. That follows a freshman season in which Allen rushed for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Washington State led the Pac-12 with 29 takeaways last year and intercepted two passes against Idaho last week. The Cougars have forced at least two turnovers in 11 of their last 14 games. … Washington State also had 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks last week. … Wisconsin’s Nick Herbig recorded two sacks and John Torchio scored on a 100-yard interception return against Illinois State. … Washington State coach Jake Dickert was born in Kohler, Wisconsin, and played at Wisconsin-Stevens Point from 2002-06. … Wisconsin hasn’t allowed a single offensive touchdown in 15 of Jim Leonhard’s 62 games as defensive coordinator. … Wisconsin’s Chimere Dike had three catches for a career-high 106 yards against Illinois State. He turned a short completion into a 74-yard gain, the Badgers’ longest pass play since a 74-yarder from Jon Budmayr to Jared Abbrederis in 2010.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wisconsin’s remedy after loss: More passion, fewer penalties

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin faces a balancing act as it tries to bounce back from its first loss of the season and work its way back into the Top 25. The Badgers believe they must play with more enthusiasm and more discipline, two traits that don’t always go together. They had too many penalties and too little energy Saturday while falling 17-14 to Washington State, which entered the game as about a 17-point underdog.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Watson helps Washington State beat No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nakia Watson acknowledged having extra motivation this week facing his former team. No wonder he was a little more emotional than usual afterward. Watson scored both of Washington State’s touchdowns as the Cougars upset No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 on Saturday. Watson rushed for 522 yards and five touchdowns at Wisconsin from 2019-20 before transferring.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Suspect in Wisconsin parade attack withdraws insanity plea

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year withdrew his insanity plea Friday. Darrell Brooks Jr., 40, appeared in Waukesha County Circuit Court where he’s facing nearly 80 charges,...
WAUKESHA, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy