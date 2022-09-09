ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Yardbarker

Chelsea star rejects new contract offer and looks set to leave next summer

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has rejected a new contract and looks set to leave on a free transfer next summer. Kante’s contract at Chelsea currently expires at the end of the season. The French international has played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s success over recent years, and their performances whilst he’s been injured this season show how important he is to the team.
Daily Mail

South African rugby stunned by scandal as married fly-half Elton Jantjies and dietician Zeenat Simjee are sent home from Argentina amid reports they were having an affair

World champions South Africa have been rocked by scandal after fly-half Elton Jantjies and Springbok dietician Zeenat Simjee were sent home from Argentina. Reports in the Rainbow Nation suggested the married Jantjies, who also has three children, and Simjee, who is not believed to be married, have been having an affair.
Daily Mail

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte fires warning to Son Heung-min as he insists out-of-form forward is no longer untouchable... just six months after Italian said he would have to be 'crazy' to drop South Korean star from team

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has fired a warning to out-of-form forward Son Heung-min to leave the forward sweating on his place against Sporting on Tuesday night. Son has started in all seven of Spurs' matches so far this season, but is yet to find the back of the net despite the club's unbeaten start to the campaign.
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League bold predictions: Chelsea start slow under Graham Potter, crisis deepens at Juventus

It might have been less than a week since the Champions League began, but already it feels like we are entering a critical period of the competition. By the end of this week a third of the group stages will be concluded. Though it is not impossible for a team to overcome back to back losses to start the competition, it certainly makes for a pressured start to the tournament. As such let's cast our eyes over three teams with plenty to prove after matchday one: Juventus, Liverpool and Chelsea.
BBC

Transfer news: Ronaldo to push for January move

Manchester United players believe forward Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Old Trafford and will push for a move in January. (Sun), external. Barcelona will try again to sell Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, in the January transfer window after a proposed £63m move to United fell through during the summer. (Forbes via 90min.com), external.
