Ex-Manchester United Star Says Erik Ten Hag Should Drop Scott Mcominay For Casemiro
Former Manchester United star Paul parker has said that Erik Ten Hag should replace Scott Mctominay with Casemiro in the starting 11.
Barcelona forward Ansu Fati apologises to Cadiz for scoring minutes after a fan in the crowd suffered heart attack before being resuscitated and taken to hospital
Ansu Fati apologised to Cadiz fans for scoring just five minutes after a fan in the crowd suffered a heart attack during Barcelona's 4-0 win on Saturday. There were 81 minutes on the clock and Barcelona led 2-0 when it became apparent there was a problem behind the south goal.
UEFA・
buzzfeednews.com
Mourners Have Been Asked To Stop Leaving Paddington Bears And Marmalade Sandwiches For The Queen
Mourners have been leaving Paddington-themed items, including soft toys, jars of marmalade, and even sandwiches, but officials are saying they've had enough. As mourners in the UK leave tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II, officials have made one small request: enough with the stuffed Paddington Bear toys and marmalade sandwiches.
U.K.・
Man Utd star Anthony Martial names ‘monster’ Wayne Rooney as best team-mate and calls Cristiano Ronaldo ‘super humble’
ANTHONY MARTIAL has hailed "monster" Wayne Rooney as his best ever team-mate - and had high praise for Cristiano Ronaldo as well. The Frenchman only shared a dressing room with Rooney for two years after he arrived at Manchester United in 2015. But yet Martial lauded the star's professionalism as...
Watch Ajax star Kudus bamboozle opponents with ‘never-before-seen pass’ as club quickly forget about Man Utd’s Antony
MOHAMMED KUDUS looks like the latest star off the Ajax production line. The 20-year-old Ghanian midfielder showed the Dutch club won't miss Manchester United trickster Antony with a stunning piece of skill. Not only that, the youngster also scored twice in a 5-0 win over Heerenveen. But it was an...
Yardbarker
Chelsea star rejects new contract offer and looks set to leave next summer
Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has rejected a new contract and looks set to leave on a free transfer next summer. Kante’s contract at Chelsea currently expires at the end of the season. The French international has played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s success over recent years, and their performances whilst he’s been injured this season show how important he is to the team.
Gabriel Jesus could miss Brazil’s World Cup after manager Tite axes Arsenal star for strikers Matheus Cunha and Pedro
BRAZIL'S last squad before the World Cup was good news for some Premier League stars - and disappointment for others. Eleven England-based players were called up to face Ghana and Tunisia in this month’s FIFA dates - but it could easily have been 16, or even 17. Douglas Luiz...
South African rugby stunned by scandal as married fly-half Elton Jantjies and dietician Zeenat Simjee are sent home from Argentina amid reports they were having an affair
World champions South Africa have been rocked by scandal after fly-half Elton Jantjies and Springbok dietician Zeenat Simjee were sent home from Argentina. Reports in the Rainbow Nation suggested the married Jantjies, who also has three children, and Simjee, who is not believed to be married, have been having an affair.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte fires warning to Son Heung-min as he insists out-of-form forward is no longer untouchable... just six months after Italian said he would have to be 'crazy' to drop South Korean star from team
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has fired a warning to out-of-form forward Son Heung-min to leave the forward sweating on his place against Sporting on Tuesday night. Son has started in all seven of Spurs' matches so far this season, but is yet to find the back of the net despite the club's unbeaten start to the campaign.
Chelsea's Premier League Clash Against Liverpool Faces Major Doubts Of Going Ahead
Chelsea's Premier League clash against Liverpool may be delayed
Todd Boehly Urges Premier League To Learn From American Sports As He Proposes All-Star Game
Boehly wants the Premier League to follow the lead of American sports and generate even more income.
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League bold predictions: Chelsea start slow under Graham Potter, crisis deepens at Juventus
It might have been less than a week since the Champions League began, but already it feels like we are entering a critical period of the competition. By the end of this week a third of the group stages will be concluded. Though it is not impossible for a team to overcome back to back losses to start the competition, it certainly makes for a pressured start to the tournament. As such let's cast our eyes over three teams with plenty to prove after matchday one: Juventus, Liverpool and Chelsea.
UEFA・
UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Fixtures & Results - 13th to 14th September
Details of all the Matchday 2 fixtures and results for this coming week.
Paul Merson Says Manchester United Made The Wrong Decision Hiring Erik Ten Hag
Ex-Arsenal star Paul Merson has said that Manchester United made the wrong decision hiring Erik Ten Hag and that they should have appointed Chelsea boss Graham Potter.
BBC
Transfer news: Ronaldo to push for January move
Manchester United players believe forward Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Old Trafford and will push for a move in January. (Sun), external. Barcelona will try again to sell Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, in the January transfer window after a proposed £63m move to United fell through during the summer. (Forbes via 90min.com), external.
Liverpool v Ajax | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream
We bring you all the details of how to watch Liverpool in UEFA Champions League group A action against Ajax on Tuesday
F1 News: Charles Leclerc Speaks Out On Controversial Italian GP Ending
Charles Leclerc has spoken out about the ending of the Italian Grand Prix after coming second to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen under safety car conditions. Fans were angry to not see Ferrari racing to the end of the race, and while Verstappen likely would have still won, it would have been great to see as much racing as possible.
