Effective: 2022-09-13 11:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO