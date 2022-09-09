Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Ubisoft Forward
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assassin's Creed Project Hexe Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. Following Baghdad and Japan, the mainline Assassin's Creed series seems to be going to the Holy Roman Empire during the witch trials, in a game described by executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté as "a very different type of Assassin's Creed game."
Gamespot
Rainbow Six Siege Mobile: How To Sign Up For The Beta
Earlier this year, Ubisoft revealed that its massively-popular tactical shooter, Rainbow Six Siege, is coming to mobile. During September 10's Ubisoft Forward, the studio offered fans a closer look at the upcoming mobile game--as well as information on how they can sign up to play it during it's closed beta starting on September 12.
Comments / 0