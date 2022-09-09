Jamey Johnson Teams Up With Julie Roberts For Nashville Lament, “Music City’s Killing Me”

This is country music right here.

We all know Jamey Johnson as one of the greatest country singer/songwriters in the game, and everything the guy has released in the past is nothing short of phenomenal, giving a nod to authentic country music during a time when the genre was beginning to transition to a “pop” sound.

Although we haven’t gotten any solo new music from Johnson in quite some time, he’s been featured in a number of stellar songs, like “Fire & Brimstone” with Brantley Gilbert & Alison Krauss, and more recently, “Stubborn Pride,” with the Zac Brown Band.

We all got our hopes up last year when his steel player teased a new album in the works, but Johnson shot that rumor down pretty quick, saying it was news to him.

However, he’s back at it again with the features, this time for “Music City’s Killing Me” with fellow country artist Julie Roberts, and it might just be the best one yet.

It’s a beautiful, yet also sad country song about wanting to leave Nashville, because the weight of Music City is simply too much. Julie’s haunting vocals captivate you from the get go, and you just believe every word she’s singing.

Produced by Shooter Jennings, the song will be featured on Roberts’ sixth studio album, dropping on October 28th.

Julie weighed in on the new collab:

“When I first started recording this project, I went out to LA to record. I didn’t feel like I fit in here anymore and I didn’t know where I belonged.

In a way, Music City had worn me out. But, I knew Shooter and Jamey got me. During this time, I was listening to a lot of Ray LaMontagne and I loved his

song “New York City’s Killing Me.”

So, we thought, ‘hey, what about Music City’s Killing Me’ because it was so true. Jamey loved it too and this is the result.”

Good stuff.