ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Jamey Johnson Teams Up With Julie Roberts For Nashville Lament, “Music City’s Killing Me”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0AiL_0howg6pt00

This is country music right here.

We all know Jamey Johnson as one of the greatest country singer/songwriters in the game, and everything the guy has released in the past is nothing short of phenomenal, giving a nod to authentic country music during a time when the genre was beginning to transition to a “pop” sound.

Although we haven’t gotten any solo new music from Johnson in quite some time, he’s been featured in a number of stellar songs, like “Fire & Brimstone” with Brantley Gilbert & Alison Krauss, and more recently, “Stubborn Pride,” with the Zac Brown Band.

We all got our hopes up last year when his steel player teased a new album in the works, but Johnson shot that rumor down pretty quick, saying it was news to him.

However, he’s back at it again with the features, this time for “Music City’s Killing Me” with fellow country artist Julie Roberts, and it might just be the best one yet.

It’s a beautiful, yet also sad country song about wanting to leave Nashville, because the weight of Music City is simply too much. Julie’s haunting vocals captivate you from the get go, and you just believe every word she’s singing.

Produced by Shooter Jennings, the song will be featured on Roberts’ sixth studio album, dropping on October 28th.

Julie weighed in on the new collab:

“When I first started recording this project, I went out to LA to record. I didn’t feel like I fit in here anymore and I didn’t know where I belonged.

In a way, Music City had worn me out. But, I knew Shooter and Jamey got me. During this time, I was listening to a lot of Ray LaMontagne and I loved his

song “New York City’s Killing Me.”

So, we thought, ‘hey, what about Music City’s Killing Me’ because it was so true. Jamey loved it too and this is the result.”

Good stuff.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan Laid It DOWN In Franklin, Tennessee, Last Night

Tour videos from Zach Bryan are good for the soul. Not only can this man stop putting out new music, but he also isn’t slowing down on his tour. I am still kicking myself for not snagging tickets when he was in Fort Worth a few months back, but thankfully there is a surplus of tour videos surfacing that is giving me a small glimmer into the magic of this tour.
FRANKLIN, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Blue Man Group coming to Nashville for three show performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Blue Man Group is returning to Nashville for a three-performance gig at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC). The trailblazing performers have been seen by over 50 million people since their 1991 debut and make a return to Music City on January 24-26 for the three show performance.
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Country Music Star Aaron Tippin to Appear at Local 9/11 Memorial Observance Sunday in Smithville

Country music star Aaron Tippin will make an appearance at Sunday’s local 9/11 remembrance downtown Smithville. Tippin performed at the first memorial service here shortly after the 9/11 tragedy 21 years ago debuting his song “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly” and he returned for the 10-year local memorial observance in 2011 where he again performed the hit song.
SMITHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
wpln.org

Podcast: How did Nashville become such a Kurdish epicenter?

Nashville is a hub for Kurdish culture and community. But how did this come to be? That’s what we’re exploring in the latest longform episode of Curious Nashville. Credits: A special thanks to intern Dereen Shirnekhi for providing a cultural sensitivity review for this story, and to Murfreesboro-based Kurdish musician Arkan Dosi for providing music.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy

(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
NASHVILLE, TN
Narcity USA

A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)

Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
NASHVILLE, TN
travel2next.com

20 Memphis to Nashville Road Trip Attractions

One of the best ways to see Tennessee’s historical landmarks, nature parks and attractions is by travelling from Memphis to Nashville on an epic Southern road trip. Start this journey by visiting Memphis’ parks and museums before hitting the road to Nashville, where you can watch a live music performance on Broadway Street and jump right into the party scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamey Johnson
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Shooter Jennings
Person
Ray Lamontagne
Person
Julie Roberts
Person
Brantley Gilbert
Nashville Parent

Food, Dance and More at Discover Rutherford Festival

The diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds of Rutherford County residents will be in the spotlight at the inaugural Discover Rutherford food and arts festival, benefiting Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. The outdoor festival at Discovery Center will feature food, music and...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Lament#The Zac Brown Band
WSMV

29-year-old MNPD officer dies after short cancer battle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police Department officer died from cancer at the age of 29 Monday. MNPD officials said on Twitter that MNPD Officer Crockett Bruce, 29, passed away Monday after a short battle with cancer. Bruce has been a member of the Hermitage Precinct since 2019. Before joining the force, Bruce was a third-generation dairy farmer.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
williamsonherald.com

Harpeth True Value celebrates relaunching with ribbon cutting

Harpeth True Value celebrated its relaunching with a unique ribbon cutting Saturday afternoon in Franklin. New owners Mike Outlaw and Rick English invited locals to enjoy free barbecue, pizza, popcorn and prizes at the local hardware store. Previous owners Mike and Shelley Moeller had championed the business for more than 20 years, purchasing it in 2000.
FRANKLIN, TN
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

189K+
Followers
12K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy