Besides the quarterbacks, keep an eye on these players in KC Chiefs-Cardinals game

Each week we identify two players from each team besides the starting quarterbacks that could have a big impact on the Kansas City Chiefs’ game.

The Chiefs have plenty of weapons in the Patrick Mahomes-led offense but it’s their first regular season game with several new players like wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson and running back Ronald Jones Jr.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals return most of their top players but injuries to several, like tight end Zach Ertz and center Rodney Hudson and pass rusher Markus Golden, forced them to miss practice time and add an air of uncertainty to this game.

Here are our players to watch:

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

He’s had great games for the Chiefs, like his NFL debut two years ago when Edwards-Helaire rushed for 138 yards against the Houston Texans. But he’s missed parts of both seasons with injuries and perhaps that’s why the Chiefs elected to keep four running backs along with a fullback on the 53-man roster. The Chiefs believe Edwards-Helaire can get the job done or they wouldn’t have drafted him in the first round. But they’re looking for consistency from the former LSU star, rushing and receiving.

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton

The season of high expectations for the former Missouri Tiger begins now. Bolton had an excellent training camp and preseason and he’ll be calling the defense. It will take a team effort to contain the athletic Kyler Murray but Bolton leads a defense that’s younger and faster than last year’s group.

Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown

With DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the first six games, the Cardinals will look to Brown, who they acquired in a draft day deal. Brown is coming off the biggest of his three season in Baltimore, where he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. Brown was Murray’s primary target at Oklahoma in 2018 when Murray won the Heislan Trophy.

Cardinals cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr.

Because they don’t play in the same conference, the Cardinals and Chiefs don’t know each other well. But Mullen knows the Chiefs. He spent his first three years with the Raiders before behind traded to Arizona two weeks ago. One of his four career interceptions came against Mahomes. Mullen is not listed as a starter but he figures to be part of the rotation and he’s familiar with Mahomes and the Chiefs passing game.