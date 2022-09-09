Read full article on original website
Real Salt Lake rename Rio Tinto Stadium as America First Field
Real Salt Lake have rebranded their stadium as America First Field effective immediately, the club announced at the weekend. Previously known as Rio Tinto Stadium, the 20,000-seater soccer-specific venue was opened in October 2008. “Since our inaugural game back in 2005, America First Credit Union has supported Real Salt Lake’s...
Jim Curtin advocates for Daniel Gazdag's 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP contention
The Philadelphia Union cannot be stopped. The team triumphed 5-1 over recent US Open Cup winners Orlando City, as goals from Daniel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre, Alejandro Bedoya, Jack Elliot and Joao Moutinho propelled the Union to lead the Supporters’ Shield standings with 63 points in 31 matches. The victory...
MLS Week 30 best players - ranked
Week 30 is done and we're now in the final sprint of the 2022 MLS season. Some teams are in the Playoffs and some have been eliminated, but most of the league is still battling to make the top seven in their respective Conferences. The latest round of matches helped...
LAFC sign Christopher Jaime to club’s first MLS NEXT PRO Contract
LAFC Academy product Christopher Jaime became the team’s first player to sign an MLS NEXT PRO contract. “This is a significant moment for our Club as a next step in our professional pathway for our young, talented academy players like Chris,” said LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington.
Robin Fraser praises Colorado Rapids mentality after vital win vs Whitecaps
After going six games without a win, the Colorado Rapids had absolutely no margin for error against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Things got even worse when, after just nine minutes, Brian White put the 'Caps into a 1-0 lead. With fragile confidence and their MLS Cup Playoffs hopes draining away, the Rapids could have easily thrown in the towel at that point.
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Borussia Dortmund - Champions League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
Gonzalo Pineda credits Atlanta United mental strength following Purata-inspired win
Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda has credited the mental strength of his players following their crucial 4-2 win over Toronto FC on Saturday.
Most tackles: Major League Soccer 2022 season
Keep track of Major League Soccer's top tacklers throughout the 2022 season.
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
Who has scored the most winning goals in the 2022 MLS season?
Keep track of who has been scoring the most winning goals in Major League Soccer across the 2022 season.
MLS chances created: Who are the top playmakers?
Keep track of the top playmakers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Bayern Munich - Champions League
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Jesus Ferreira ready to be USMNT's starter at World Cup, insists FC Dallas head coach
FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez believes striker Jesus Ferreira is ready to spearhead the United States Men's National Team's attack at the upcoming World Cup. Ferreira delivered a brace in Dallas' 2-1 win over LAFC on Saturday, taking his total for the season to 18 goals in MLS play - fourth in the MLS Golden Boot race.
MLS successful dribbles: 2022 season
Keep track of the top 10 dribblers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
Roberto De Zerbi emerges as contender for Brighton manager job
Roberto De Zerbi is keen to replace Graham Potter as Brighton manager.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs RB Salzburg - Champions League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face RB Salzburg in the Champions League.
Wolves confirm Diego Costa signing on one-year deal
Diego Costa has signed for Wolves on a one-year deal.
Antonio Conte laments 'difficult' defeat to Sporting CP
Antonio Conte laments 'difficult' defeat to Sporting CP.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Maccabi Haifa - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.
