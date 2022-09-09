ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

90min

Real Salt Lake rename Rio Tinto Stadium as America First Field

Real Salt Lake have rebranded their stadium as America First Field effective immediately, the club announced at the weekend. Previously known as Rio Tinto Stadium, the 20,000-seater soccer-specific venue was opened in October 2008. “Since our inaugural game back in 2005, America First Credit Union has supported Real Salt Lake’s...
MLS
90min

MLS Week 30 best players - ranked

Week 30 is done and we're now in the final sprint of the 2022 MLS season. Some teams are in the Playoffs and some have been eliminated, but most of the league is still battling to make the top seven in their respective Conferences. The latest round of matches helped...
MLS
90min

LAFC sign Christopher Jaime to club’s first MLS NEXT PRO Contract

LAFC Academy product Christopher Jaime became the team’s first player to sign an MLS NEXT PRO contract. “This is a significant moment for our Club as a next step in our professional pathway for our young, talented academy players like Chris,” said LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington.
MLS
90min

Robin Fraser praises Colorado Rapids mentality after vital win vs Whitecaps

After going six games without a win, the Colorado Rapids had absolutely no margin for error against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Things got even worse when, after just nine minutes, Brian White put the 'Caps into a 1-0 lead. With fragile confidence and their MLS Cup Playoffs hopes draining away, the Rapids could have easily thrown in the towel at that point.
MLS
Community Policy