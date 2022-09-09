ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $130, Get Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 Multi-Mode ANC Headphones for $90.99 Shipped – Today Only

Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 Multi-Mode ANC Headphones are a budget-friendly alternative to AirPods Max, and you can get a pair for $90.99 shipped, today only, originally $129.99. Despite the price, these noise-canceling headphones support LDAC technology, which is capable of transferring 3-times more data than other Bluetooth codecs. Product page.
yankodesign.com

Galaxy Air earpiece concept uses hand gestures to interact with your phone

Remember the early days of Bluetooth earpieces that looked like a piece of hard candy coming out of just one ear? Although we have long grown away from those designs toward more discreet TWS earbuds, it seems the design pendulum is swinging back to that position. Of course, the “stem” design of the likes of the AirPods isn’t that obnoxious, but it did tell designers that it was OK to go beyond conventions again. This design concept definitely breaks free from today’s common design trends and embraces some highlights of the past, all for the sake of delivering a new experience in controlling your smartphone without taking it out of your pocket or even touching any device at all.
Android Police

Bose QuietComfort SE headphones make a low-key debut with some very familiar features

Few headphone companies make as big a splash with new launches as Bose, a brand known for some of the best wireless headphones in the market today. Earlier this month Bose introduced its QuietComfort Earbuds II, and now it already seems to be preparing to release its next model, the QuietComfort SE headphones — but just how different might these really be from the company's existing offerings?
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
Digital Trends

Platin Audio’s wireless home theater speaker system now handles Dolby Atmos

When it comes to getting a true Dolby Atmos home theater sound experience, your choices are pretty simple. You either buy an A/V receiver and hook it up to a bunch of wired speakers, or you go the soundbar route. But now there’s a third choice, with Platin Audio’s new Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home speaker system, which can be pre-ordered starting September 13 for $1,499, with deliveries beginning in mid-October.
Android Authority

This itsy bitsy Bluetooth speaker is super loud and charges over USB-C or Qi

You can even pair two of these in stereo mode. Mobile industry trade shows are an uncanny beast. Walk the unending showfloors and you’ll see everything from the most advanced unreleased technology to the most random dime-a-dozen white-label accessories. But every once in a while, there’s a little gem that grabs your attention and you must stop and check it out.
Android Police

The new Sonos Sub Mini is a compact subwoofer with a full-size price tag

Sonos makes scads of high-end speakers with equally high MSRPs, sold on the merits of their looks, audio quality, and ecosystem. Today, as an alternative to its $749 Sub subwoofer, the company has announced the Sub Mini, a pared down subwoofer that's appreciably less expensive than the full-size monster and packs its bassy punch into a cylinder that's about a foot tall.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds With Microphones for Voice and Video Calling

Trust us, we love earbuds with super-sophisticated drivers and the clearest, crispest music reproduction possible. But if you can’t take a call while walking down the street without having to ask “can you hear me?” multiple times, you need a pair with microphones tailored for daily communication. The best earbuds with microphones let you be understood more clearly with the people you’re chatting with, designed with built-in mics that accurately pick up your voice and tune out ambient noise, like wind and passing traffic. What that means: you’ll be more focused on your phone calls, work calls, calls to...
SlashGear

How To Use The Eject Water Feature On Your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has been water resistant to a certain extent since the beginning, with the Apple Watch Series 2 and all later models boasting a swim-proof design and overall improved resistance against water, as explained by Apple. Water Lock is a software feature that arrived starting with the Apple Watch Series 2 that keeps the wearable's screen from registering touches while submerged in water, and, most importantly, it purges water from the watch's speaker once you're finished in the pool or shower.
laptopmag.com

Bose QuietComfort 45 noise cancelling headphones just hit lowest price ever

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are the upper echelon of noise-cancelling headphones. If you want the best in audio wearables, this deal is for you. Amazon currently offers the Bose QuietComfort 45 for $249 (opens in new tab). They normally retail for $329, so you're saving $80. To date, this is the lowest price we've tracked for the Bose QC 45s. This is one of the best-end-of-summer headphone deals you can get.
TechRadar

Audio Pro's new speakers promise a big, easy TV audio upgrade for soundbar haters

Audio Pro has just announced its latest set of wireless speakers, and they're aimed straight at giving your TV a huge sound upgrade just as much as your music. The Audio Pro A48 floorstanding speakers feature an HDMI ARC port for direct connection to your TV, as well as Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Cast. Oh, and you can wire in sound from audio gear too – that's still a thing with speakers, just about.
ZDNet

Get this powerful refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air for under $300

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There's no reason you have to wait for a New Year to start making major changes in your life. If you've been reading wistfully about working professionals leaving their boring jobs to travel the world and work wherever they want, there's no reason you can't do the same. With the proper skills, you can land a remote position that allows you to become a digital nomad. Then, it's just a matter of deciding where to go and what gear to pack.
