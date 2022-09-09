Read full article on original website
New Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II claim even better noise reduction than over-ear headphones
Last month, it leaked that Bose was working on a new pair of noise-cancelling earbuds that the company intended to sell for the hefty sum of $299. Today, those buds went official: Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II are available for pre-order right now, and the company is making some big claims about them.
Don’t Pay $130, Get Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 Multi-Mode ANC Headphones for $90.99 Shipped – Today Only
Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 Multi-Mode ANC Headphones are a budget-friendly alternative to AirPods Max, and you can get a pair for $90.99 shipped, today only, originally $129.99. Despite the price, these noise-canceling headphones support LDAC technology, which is capable of transferring 3-times more data than other Bluetooth codecs. Product page.
Galaxy Air earpiece concept uses hand gestures to interact with your phone
Remember the early days of Bluetooth earpieces that looked like a piece of hard candy coming out of just one ear? Although we have long grown away from those designs toward more discreet TWS earbuds, it seems the design pendulum is swinging back to that position. Of course, the “stem” design of the likes of the AirPods isn’t that obnoxious, but it did tell designers that it was OK to go beyond conventions again. This design concept definitely breaks free from today’s common design trends and embraces some highlights of the past, all for the sake of delivering a new experience in controlling your smartphone without taking it out of your pocket or even touching any device at all.
Bose QuietComfort SE headphones make a low-key debut with some very familiar features
Few headphone companies make as big a splash with new launches as Bose, a brand known for some of the best wireless headphones in the market today. Earlier this month Bose introduced its QuietComfort Earbuds II, and now it already seems to be preparing to release its next model, the QuietComfort SE headphones — but just how different might these really be from the company's existing offerings?
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
Sonos is making a mini subwoofer that won’t clutter your tiny apartment
For all of us who want to amp up the bass of our home theater setup but lack the space, there’s finally a solution from Sonos. The company announced its Sub Mini, a much lighter and lower-profile subwoofer compared to its third-generation Sub. Those of us who already familiar...
Platin Audio’s wireless home theater speaker system now handles Dolby Atmos
When it comes to getting a true Dolby Atmos home theater sound experience, your choices are pretty simple. You either buy an A/V receiver and hook it up to a bunch of wired speakers, or you go the soundbar route. But now there’s a third choice, with Platin Audio’s new Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home speaker system, which can be pre-ordered starting September 13 for $1,499, with deliveries beginning in mid-October.
This itsy bitsy Bluetooth speaker is super loud and charges over USB-C or Qi
You can even pair two of these in stereo mode. Mobile industry trade shows are an uncanny beast. Walk the unending showfloors and you’ll see everything from the most advanced unreleased technology to the most random dime-a-dozen white-label accessories. But every once in a while, there’s a little gem that grabs your attention and you must stop and check it out.
The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 is a luxury Bluetooth headphone with audiophile sound and elegant looks
The Px7 S2 — the latest update to the Bowers & Wilkins Px line of Bluetooth headphones — is an elegantly appointed over-the-ear headphone that has solid build quality, impressive comfort and the audiophile sonics you’d expect from the company.
The new Sonos Sub Mini is a compact subwoofer with a full-size price tag
Sonos makes scads of high-end speakers with equally high MSRPs, sold on the merits of their looks, audio quality, and ecosystem. Today, as an alternative to its $749 Sub subwoofer, the company has announced the Sub Mini, a pared down subwoofer that's appreciably less expensive than the full-size monster and packs its bassy punch into a cylinder that's about a foot tall.
Apple sells 3 earbud-style AirPods — the differences come down to battery life, design, and audio features
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Apple's AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) will be available September 23, replacing the model released in 2019. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) cost $249, while AirPods (3rd Gen) are $179 and AirPods (2nd Gen) are $129. The differences between each...
Astell & Kern's new hi-res music player wants to outdo the very best (aka: itself)
What can we say about Astell & Kern's admirable catalog of portable hi-res music players? Luxury meets innovation? True, across the board. That the South Korean class leader's oeuvre includes some of the best MP3 players in existence? Also correct. And now, there's a new kid in town, an update...
Bose QuietComfort 45 noise cancelling headphones just hit lowest price ever
The Bose QuietComfort 45 are the upper echelon of noise-cancelling headphones. If you want the best in audio wearables, this deal is for you. Amazon currently offers the Bose QuietComfort 45 for $249 (opens in new tab). They normally retail for $329, so you're saving $80. To date, this is the lowest price we've tracked for the Bose QC 45s. This is one of the best-end-of-summer headphone deals you can get.
Audio Pro's new speakers promise a big, easy TV audio upgrade for soundbar haters
Audio Pro has just announced its latest set of wireless speakers, and they're aimed straight at giving your TV a huge sound upgrade just as much as your music. The Audio Pro A48 floorstanding speakers feature an HDMI ARC port for direct connection to your TV, as well as Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Cast. Oh, and you can wire in sound from audio gear too – that's still a thing with speakers, just about.
Get this powerful refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air for under $300
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There's no reason you have to wait for a New Year to start making major changes in your life. If you've been reading wistfully about working professionals leaving their boring jobs to travel the world and work wherever they want, there's no reason you can't do the same. With the proper skills, you can land a remote position that allows you to become a digital nomad. Then, it's just a matter of deciding where to go and what gear to pack.
