abc45.com
Town hall held to discuss crime on Randleman Rd.
GREENESBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Representative organized a town hall Tuesday evening due to ongoing concerns with one of the main roads in the community. “What are we going to do about what we know is the epicenter of the problem for southeast Greensboro?” said a concerned citizen.
abc45.com
Missing Juvenile Coby Bryant Herbet Campanur in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — On Tuesday, Coby Bryant Herbert Campanur, a 13-year-old male, was reported missing after he left his school campus and did not return home. It appears his disappearance is voluntary and no foul play is suspected. His current location is. unknown. Coby is described as approximately 5’7,...
abc45.com
Winston-Salem police investigate 24th homicide
Winston-Salem — A group of people made a gruesome discovery last night after they came across a dead body in the woods, now Winston-Salem police are investigating this homicide leaving people in the community asking why. 17-year-old Terrence Mason’s body was found in a grassy wooded area on 1200...
abc45.com
Multiple Randolph County Vehicles Broken Into
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — A string of vehicle break-in robberies happened on Tuesday morning in Randolph County, all along Highway 311. The suspects were believed to be targeting unlocked cars, going after valuable possessions including money. The still-unknown suspects are reportedly driving in a blue/gray four-door sedan. Anyone with...
abc45.com
Heavy Police Presence on North Church Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This afternoon, there was a noticeably heavy police presence in Greensboro on North Church Street. At least 10 officers were seen conducting an investigation. At roughly 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, an individual call came out regarding a robbery. An officer was patrolling the area and responded promptly....
abc45.com
Law enforcement want parents to be aware of new TikTok trend
PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. — Law enforcement across the region are becoming increasingly concerned about a new TikTok trend encouraging children to leave home. “This latest trend on TikTok and social media is to runaway and whenever we put out a bulletin looking for them, how many likes can you get, is the points system," said York County Sheriff’s Deputy Trent Faris. "That’s just the wrong way to do it kids.”
abc45.com
ACSO holds hiring event amid staffing shortage
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Officials say law enforcement across North Carolina is understaffed, in Alamance County, it’s no different. Deputies tell ABC 45 they are currently 45 short on detention officers and two short on patrol. 145 is a fully staffed for the detention center in Alamance county,...
abc45.com
Tenants at the VIC show what's going on behind closed doors
Greensboro — Residents took ABC 45 outside the apartment complex to show piles of trash spread throughout the complex. Now, residents showed ABC 45 what's going on behind closed apartment doors. Makayla Williams was a former resident at the VIC apartments, while Williams was there she experienced numerous issues...
abc45.com
Discussion to remove confederate statue in Asheboro
The Asheboro city council passed a resolution to recommend moving the confederate statue from outside the Randolph county courthouse. It's been a long debate, some see it as history that belongs next to a building of the people, others like Asheboro. City Council member Eddie Burks believe the statue should...
abc45.com
Guilford County piano teacher named Teacher of the Year by International music foundation
Some say music is the best way to reach out to the youth. Guilford County Schools, piano teacher Davis Cahill does that everyday. "This is one of the most creative and stimulating things that they will be able to do here," said Cahill. He doesn't just teach the classics, he...
abc45.com
Police: Man stabbed following argument, suspect on the loose
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday night around 8:30 p.m., Winston-Salem police officers were called to the 900 block of Waughtown St. for a reported stabbing. Police say when officers arrived they found 39-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds. According to police, the victim was involved in an argument with the...
