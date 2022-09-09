Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua woman has been accused of kidnapping a 10-year-old girl and taking her to a high school football game. Police said Gabrielle Belanger, 22, allegedly approached the girl while she was out playing with a friend Friday evening and took her to a football game.
newportdispatch.com
Two cited for assault in Rutland
RUTLAND — Two people were cited for assault following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault at a home on Main Street at around 2:10 p.m. Police allege that Charles Coombs, 47, of West Rutland, and Deborah Generess, 40, of Rutland, assaulted each...
WMUR.com
State police increase check-ins at Youth Services Center after weekend incidents
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are now doing routine check-ins every shift at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester after responding for the second time in a month to three incidents there over the weekend. Minor injuries and property damage were reported at the Sununu Youth...
WMUR.com
Hooksett, Manchester police investigating serious crashes
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Manchester and Hooksett police are investigating the causes of separate, serious crashes that happened Sunday evening. The crash in Hooksett involved a motorcycle and an SUV. It happened before 6 p.m. on Hackett Hill Road near Chuckster's. A portion of Hackett Hill Road between Cate Road...
mynbc5.com
Hartford police investigating weekend report of an explosion
HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford police and fire departments are investigating reports of an explosion on Saturday. The departments received multiple calls over the weekend, and officials responded to Route 14 to investigate the claims. Police said the only thing they found at the scene was a little bit of...
WMUR.com
Man describes arrest of Kayla Montgomery at his Manchester home
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man who lives in the home where Harmony Montgomery's stepmother was arrested Friday told News 9 that he had no idea that Kayla Montgomery was the woman who was visiting his brother. An arrest warrant was issued last week for Kayla Montgomery after she failed...
WMUR.com
1 dead after motorcycle crash on Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Investigators have released new information about a deadly motorcycle crash in Hooksett. The crash happened before 6 p.m. Sunday on Hackett Hill Road. The driver of motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene after colliding with an SUV. Police said it appears the motorcyclist crossed the...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire team prepares to take part in Lowell Kinetic Sculpture Race Saturday
LOWELL, Mass. — A group of colorful and inventive Granite Staters are gearing up for the annual Lowell Kinetic Sculpture Race Saturday in Lowell, Massachusetts. A team from MakeIt Labs in Nashua takes part in the race every year. Kinetic sculptures are all-terrain art vehicles made from new and...
Two 18-year-old UNH students from Massachusetts suffer serious injuries after getting struck by SUV
A pair of 18-year-old University of New Hampshire students from Massachusetts were hospitalized with serious injuries after an SUV struck the two on a Durham, New Hampshire, street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Durham Police Department. Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield were identified...
Boston 25 News
New Hampshire judge revokes bail for Kayla Montgomery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire judge on Tuesday revoked the bail for Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery, who is now considered to be the victim of a homicide. Kayla, 32, appeared in court after she was arrested Friday for skipping out on a dispositional conference...
manchesterinklink.com
Bicyclist seriously injured in Gold Street crash
MANCHESTER, NH – On September 11, 2022, at approximately 8:10 p.m. the Manchester Police Department responded to Gold Street at the intersection of John E. Devine Drive for reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a white Nissan Altima and motorized bicycle. The driver of the Nissan was identified...
New Hampshire woman charged with kidnapping
NASHUA, N.H. – A New Hampshire woman is charged with kidnapping after she allegedly took a 10-year-old girl she did not know to a high school football game.The Nashua girl's mother reported the 10-year-old missing around 8:20 p.m. after she did not return home from playing with friends in the neighborhood. About an hour later a person who lives on Gendron Street became concerned after talking with the woman so she called police. Officers responded and located the pair.Police identified the woman as 22-year-old Gabrielle Belanger, who has no fixed address. Nashua Police said it does not appear the girl knew Belanger.Belanger had allegedly taken the girl to a football game at Stellos Stadium. After what police described as an "unrelated disturbance" at the stadium, Belanger allegedly left with the girl before officers arrived. The girl was not harmed, police said. She has since returned home. Police arrested Belanger on one count of felony kidnapping. If convicted, Belanger could face up to seven years in prison. Belanger is being held and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
WMUR.com
Students, parents protest after Alvirne High School principal placed on leave
HUDSON, N.H. — Parents and students at Alvirne High School are protesting after the school's principal was placed on administrative leave. More than 2,500 people have signed a petition online, hoping to have principal Steven Beals reinstated at the high school. Some students walked out of class Monday afternoon in protest.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash with injuries in Newbury
NEWBURY — A 30-year-old man from Groton was cited following a crash with injuries in Newbury yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Swamp Road at around 8:50 p.m. Troopers were informed by EMS workers that both occupants were being treated for moderate injuries sustained in the crash when they arrived.
adventure-journal.com
Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue
Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
WMUR.com
Tornado tears through Rindge 94 years ago Tuesday
RINDGE, N.H. — By many accounts, a tornado that ripped through Rindge on Sept. 13, 1928, was described as 30 minutes of terror. A strong line of thunderstorms in the community of Rindge produced what in those days was known as a cyclone. A three-quarters of a mile-wide tornado...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire communities remember 9/11
HUDSON, N.H. — Granite Staters are remembering the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, as people across the state came together to honor those affected by the attacks. It's been 21 years, and Granite Staters still haven't forgotten. "I think it's awesome that people still remember this day and...
WMUR.com
Police respond to 3 Sununu Youth Services Center incidents since Friday night
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Department of Health and Human Services said police helped Sununu Youth Services Center staff with three incidents Friday night and Saturday morning. DHHS said in a statement Saturday everyone is safe. They did not report if any injuries resulted from the altercations. The department said...
WMUR.com
Tractor-trailer simulator visits Concord to spread message about safety
The American Trucking Association's road team was in Concord Saturday educating people about truck safety and recruiting new people to the profession. A tractor-trailer with a driving simulator was parked outside the statehouse giving people the chance to see what it's like to drive a big rig. Organizers hope the...
Search of Connecticut River turns up body of Harvey Carroll, 44-year-old missing hiker who drowned
Authorities found the body of a 44-year-old missing hiker who drowned in the Connecticut River in New Hampshire after a search Thursday, according to officials. The man who drowned was identified as Harvey Carroll of Prentiss, Mississippi. It is likely that he fell into the river in Norwich, Vermont before authorities found his body in Hanover, New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
