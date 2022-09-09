Amanda Seyfried took home the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series at the Emmys on Sept. 12, and in a press room backstage, she explained that her daughter had an unexpected reaction to the win. "They got to watch it on TV, and my daughter actually cried because she was confused about how I spoke to her through the TV," she laughed, referencing her 5-year-old daughter, Nina, and her 1-year-old son, Thomas, who she called right after her win. "She was supposed to be in bed — she has school tomorrow," she said. "I didn't expect that to be her reaction. But I think in 10 years she'll appreciate it."

