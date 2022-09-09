Read full article on original website
Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4
This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Review: The Dystopian Drama Returns With a Glimmer of Hope
The Handmaid's Tale has never exactly been a feel-good show, but it is dystopian drama at its dreariest and has kept viewers tuning in for five seasons now, with the hope that eventually something good will happen. Season 5, which as it turns out, will be the penultimate of the series, is more of the same — depressing dystopia, a few instances of lightheartedness, some very heavy-handed scenes, and, amazingly, a glimmer of hope near its conclusion.
Elisabeth Moss stands out in an eye-catching yellow gown at The Handmaid's Tale premiere during the Toronto Film Festival
Elisabeth Moss was all smiles as she attended The Handmaid's Tale premiere during the 2022 Toronto Film Festival on Thursday. The actress, 40, stood out in an eye-catching plunging yellow gown that showed off her incredible figure. She boosted her height in a pair of heels and accessorised with a...
Best Shows on Netflix (September 2022)
A list of the best shows on Netflix in September 2022, including 'Stranger Things', 'Umbrella Academy', 'Better Call Saul', and many more good Netflix shows.
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
New Netflix action thriller casts Jason Bateman as villain opposite Taron Egerton
Black Adam helmer Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the movie
Exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long Say Their Relationship Was "Chaos" and "Hella Fun"
Famous exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reunited and reflected on their relationship. Long appeared on the season three premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Sept. 12, and the duo took the opportunity to talk about their past relationship and how much they've changed in the years since. The...
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
Following Ozark Ending, Jason Bateman Is Keeping His Netflix Run Going With New Thriller
It looks like there won’t be any rest for Jason Bateman anytime soon. After wrapping production on Ozark, Bateman is moving on to star in another project for Netflix alongside Kingsman's Taron Egerton. The actor has been tapped to star in the action thriller titled Carry On. This film will be a part of Amblin Entertainment’s production deal with Netflix that emerged in June of 2021.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Renewed for Sixth and Final Season Ahead of Season 5 Premiere
Just ahead of its Season 5 premiere, The Handmaid’s Tale, the Emmy Award-winning Hulu series led by Elisabeth Moss, has been renewed for a sixth and final season. The news came during the Toronto International Film Festival. Bruce Miller, creator, showrunner and executive producer, said it has been a “true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world” and that they are “thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale,” per Variety.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ivy and Bean: Doomed to Dance’ on Netflix, the Best of the Trio of Middle-School Comic Adventures
The third and final of Netflix’s Ivy and Bean triple-headed hydra of a series of semi-episodic hour-long TV movies is Ivy and Bean: Doomed to Dance. This one finds good-girl-with-a-hint-of-mischief Ivy and her best pal, troublemaker-with-a-hint-of-sweetness Bean, taking ballet classes taught by this episode’s requisite oafish adult character, Monsieur Joy played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson of Modern Family fame. “Joy”? This is what you call irony, kids, because that’s the opposite of our heroines’ experience of pliers and grand jetes and the like. IVY AND BEAN: DOOMED TO DANCE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Ivy (Keslee Blalock) trucks her...
Amanda Seyfried's Daughter Cried About Her Emmys Win: "I Didn't Expect That"
Amanda Seyfried took home the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series at the Emmys on Sept. 12, and in a press room backstage, she explained that her daughter had an unexpected reaction to the win. "They got to watch it on TV, and my daughter actually cried because she was confused about how I spoke to her through the TV," she laughed, referencing her 5-year-old daughter, Nina, and her 1-year-old son, Thomas, who she called right after her win. "She was supposed to be in bed — she has school tomorrow," she said. "I didn't expect that to be her reaction. But I think in 10 years she'll appreciate it."
The 10 best new TV shows to watch this fall, from 'American Gigolo' to 'Andor'
Jon Bernthal is the new "American Gigolo," Blockbuster Video is on Netflix and a new "Star Wars" hero arrives in the 10 best TV shows of fall 2022.
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
digitalspy.com
First look at Game of Thrones star Kit Harington's new movie
Fresh from its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the first reviews are in for Kit Harington's Baby Ruby – along with a first-look photo from the film. The film, which has been written and directed by Tony-nominated playwright Bess Wohl, sees the former Game of Thrones actor star alongside Noémie Merlant in a story about a couple who are preparing to raise their new baby.
Zendaya Makes History With Second Emmy Win: "Thank You For Believing in Me"
Zendaya is officially a two-time Emmy winner! During Monday's ceremony, the actor — who recently celebrated her 26th birthday — took home the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama for her continued performance as Rue Bennett on HBO's "Euphoria." Also nominated in the category were Jodie Comer for "Killing Eve," Laura Linney for "Ozark," Melanie Lynskey for "Yellowjackets," Sandra Oh for "Killing Eve," and Reese Witherspoon for "The Morning Show."
An Emotional Harrison Ford Reunites With Indiana Jones Costar Ke Huy Quan
Short Round and Indy are together again! On Saturday, Sept. 10, "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" actor Ke Huy Quan reunited with Harrison Ford for a sweet reunion photo that Quan shared on his Instagram. The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actor captioned the snap, "'I love you, Indy.' Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years."
‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Boss Reveals How Alexis Bledel’s Exit Impacted Season 5: ‘We Lost Puzzle Pieces’
An important character will be missing from The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 which premieres Sept. 14 on Hulu. Emmy Award winner Alexis Bledel, 40, exited the series earlier this year, though the new season will address what happens to her character Emily, a former Handmaid who escaped Gilead and made it to Canada. Creator Bruce Miller spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and revealed how Alexis’s absence affected the overall storyline in the fifth and penultimate season.
Collider
Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny to Lead Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' From A24
Without a doubt, one of the biggest films of the past year has been Elvis, reigniting the world’s obsession with the eponymous singer. Now, another film about the man, albeit likely with a different tone, is coming from Sofia Coppola. It has been announced that the Academy Award winner has signed on to direct and write Priscilla, based on Elvis and Me the memoir by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley, for A24. Additionally, Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi have been tapped to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley, respectively.
