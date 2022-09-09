CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, ringing in a large celebration at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. "Texas used to be part of Mexico at one point, and we are in Nueces County, that's a Spanish word," said Andrea Montalvo-Hamid, Hispanic Heritage Month Coordinator. "We are a Hispanic serving institution, its part of our mission. So it's really important to embrace the culture and plan things that appeal not only to students, faculty, and staff, but to the community as well."

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO