Corpus Christi, TX

Two Corpus Christi game rooms raided Wednesday morning; several arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police raided two game rooms Wednesday morning on the city's southside. Search warrants were served simultaneously at two game rooms on the 4600 block of Kostoryz Rd. and on the 4700 block Kostoryz Rd, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Two men and three women were arrested on illegal gambling charges, officials said. 34 people were given tickets for gambling and released at the scene. Two more people were arrested for outstanding warrants.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Student brought gun to Hamlin Middle School, officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student was found with a gun at Hamlin Middle School Monday, according to Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke. The gun was found after a student made a report to administration that another student was in possession of a "dangerous weapon," a letter sent to parents from the school said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
No weapon found at Moreno Jr. High after student report

BEEVILLE, Texas — There was a large police presence at Moreno Jr. High in Beeville Monday as officers searched for a possible weapon on campus. A Facebook post by the Beeville Police Department said a student called police and said there was a weapon inside the school. No weapons were found after a search of the school.
BEEVILLE, TX
Escaped suspect arrested in Refugio

A suspect who escaped Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 18 was arrested without incident at a Refugio residence on Aug. 25. RCSO deputies, Refugio Police, DPS troopers and U.S. Marshals executed the capture of the suspect. On Aug. 18, RCSO deputies tried to stop a vehicle operated...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
TAMU-CC kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, ringing in a large celebration at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. "Texas used to be part of Mexico at one point, and we are in Nueces County, that's a Spanish word," said Andrea Montalvo-Hamid, Hispanic Heritage Month Coordinator. "We are a Hispanic serving institution, its part of our mission. So it's really important to embrace the culture and plan things that appeal not only to students, faculty, and staff, but to the community as well."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Texas Standard for Sept. 15, 2022: Latest on Corpus Christi’s troubled Harbor Bridge project

A construction project in Corpus Christi to replace the current Harbor Bridge, built during World War II, has given public officials headaches for years. New bridge construction has halted as TxDOT and other engineers worry those design issues could lead to a collapse. Also: The latest on the railroad worker strike that wasn’t. Plus: You’ve heard of blue books, the green book, but what about the beige book? It’s choc full of the economy’s secrets, and our own Sean Saldana’s been looking through a copy.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Construction on new Corpus Christi bridge halted as engineers say design flaws could lead to collapse

In Corpus Christi, there’s a construction project that’s been giving public officials headaches for the better part of six years: the new Harbor Bridge. The new construction is set to replace the current Harbor Bridge, which was built during World War II. But work has stopped, because engineers involved with the project are worried that design issues could lead to a collapse.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

