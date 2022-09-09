Read full article on original website
Call about active shooter at Ray High School was a hoax, city manager says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a large police presence at Ray High School. Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said there is NO active shooter and asked parents not to come to campus while they clear the scene. Corpus Christi police previously tweeted that any parents en...
Beeville ISD receives prank call, caller claimed weapon was on campus
BEEVILLE, Texas – On Monday, Sept. 12, Beeville ISD’s Moreno Junior High School entered a lockdown. Beeville ISD Police and local law enforcement evaluated a threat that came in via a 911 call that reported a weapon on campus. At the time of the lockdown, the District reported...
'Mind boggling': Nueces County judges giving harsher punishments for kids that bring guns to school
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Hamlin Middle School student who brought a gun to school appeared in court on Wednesday as authorities continue to let the public know they take all threats against schools very seriously. "When you bring a weapon to school you don't just put yourself in...
'They are felony charges': Beeville teen locked up for making prank call to 911 about a school threat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A teen is behind bars after making a prank call about a weapon at a Beeville school and authorities want the public to know they take these situations very seriously. It was Monday when Moreno Junior High in Beeville was put on lockdown after a...
Two Corpus Christi game rooms raided Wednesday morning; several arrested
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police raided two game rooms Wednesday morning on the city's southside. Search warrants were served simultaneously at two game rooms on the 4600 block of Kostoryz Rd. and on the 4700 block Kostoryz Rd, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Two men and three women were arrested on illegal gambling charges, officials said. 34 people were given tickets for gambling and released at the scene. Two more people were arrested for outstanding warrants.
Every Corpus Christi ISD police officer will get a protective shield thanks to Texas grant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After the tragedy in Uvalde, the way the community feels about safety measures in schools has changed forever… especially in Texas. Just Monday afternoon, 3NEWS reported that a student brought a gun to Hamlin Middle School, proving that in times like these, it is extremely important to be proactive.
Student brought gun to Hamlin Middle School, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student was found with a gun at Hamlin Middle School Monday, according to Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke. The gun was found after a student made a report to administration that another student was in possession of a "dangerous weapon," a letter sent to parents from the school said.
No weapon found at Moreno Jr. High after student report
BEEVILLE, Texas — There was a large police presence at Moreno Jr. High in Beeville Monday as officers searched for a possible weapon on campus. A Facebook post by the Beeville Police Department said a student called police and said there was a weapon inside the school. No weapons were found after a search of the school.
Escaped suspect arrested in Refugio
A suspect who escaped Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 18 was arrested without incident at a Refugio residence on Aug. 25. RCSO deputies, Refugio Police, DPS troopers and U.S. Marshals executed the capture of the suspect. On Aug. 18, RCSO deputies tried to stop a vehicle operated...
Army veteran pleads guilty to stealing millions of Fort Hood military gear, federal court records show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Army veteran accused of stealing $2.1 million worth of Fort Hood military gear and then having it sold on eBay pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Corpus Christi federal court. Brandon Dominic Brown was arrested last September, along with Army veteran Jessica Elantrell Smith. The...
Beeville police officer resigns after DWI charge while on duty
BEEVILLE, Texas — A Beeville police officer resigned from the force after being arrested on a DWI charge. Sgt. Mark Jimenez was seen hitting a parked car with his police cruiser while on duty. He then allegedly drove off and left the scene. The Department of Public Safety was...
TAMU-CC kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, ringing in a large celebration at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. "Texas used to be part of Mexico at one point, and we are in Nueces County, that's a Spanish word," said Andrea Montalvo-Hamid, Hispanic Heritage Month Coordinator. "We are a Hispanic serving institution, its part of our mission. So it's really important to embrace the culture and plan things that appeal not only to students, faculty, and staff, but to the community as well."
JK Northway Exposition Center to double as emergency training facility
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The popular JK Northway Exposition Center in Kingsville, Texas is not only almost completely restored, but it will also double as an emergency operation center. This is all thanks to a competitive grant awarded to the city by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The exposition...
Ferguson sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Gabe Cooley
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County jury opted for the maximum sentence in the case of Billy Ferguson, the man accused of murdering Calallen teen Gabe Cooley in 2020. Following a punishment phase of trial that lasted longer than the trial itself, jurors sentenced Ferguson to life in prison along with a $10,000 fine.
Rockport man fights to bring back ADA compliant kayak launch sites
There are no ADA compliant kayak launch sites in the area. One man has been trying to change that for years.
Volunteers with Operation KEYS prepare to go door-to-door to get kids back in school
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of students within Corpus Christi ISD, for one reason or another, are not showing up for classes. Officials with the district said truancy is especially an issue with students around the age of 16 and 17. Students who were so close to getting their diplomas, but then changed course.
Texas Standard for Sept. 15, 2022: Latest on Corpus Christi’s troubled Harbor Bridge project
A construction project in Corpus Christi to replace the current Harbor Bridge, built during World War II, has given public officials headaches for years. New bridge construction has halted as TxDOT and other engineers worry those design issues could lead to a collapse. Also: The latest on the railroad worker strike that wasn’t. Plus: You’ve heard of blue books, the green book, but what about the beige book? It’s choc full of the economy’s secrets, and our own Sean Saldana’s been looking through a copy.
'Decades of neglect': How Corpus Christi leaders are responding to awful street conditions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has been paying attention to our 'Driving You Crazy' series with pen and paper in hand these last few weeks. We had a chance to visit with the Interim Director of Public Works, Gabriel Hinojosa, to get his take on efforts to repair and replace all those potholes and bumps that are driving you crazy.
Construction on new Corpus Christi bridge halted as engineers say design flaws could lead to collapse
In Corpus Christi, there’s a construction project that’s been giving public officials headaches for the better part of six years: the new Harbor Bridge. The new construction is set to replace the current Harbor Bridge, which was built during World War II. But work has stopped, because engineers involved with the project are worried that design issues could lead to a collapse.
Multiple arrests made in anti-gambling operation; equipment and cash seized
The search warrants resulted in the arrests of two men and three women on illegal gambling charges.
