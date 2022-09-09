Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Reformulated COVID boosters rollout on Treasure Coast
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — New data from the Florida Department of Health shows nearly 16 million Floridians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and new cases have been on the decline for six weeks in Florida. Despite the declining trend, a new reformulated...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County leaders unanimously approve new ordinance that favors renters
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County commissioners are taking steps to address the housing crisis. Palm Beach County leaders passed a new ordinance on Tuesday requiring landlords to give a 60-day notice of a rent increase to renters if they are raising the rent more than 5 percent.
cw34.com
1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
cw34.com
Doctor never saw anyone as 'affected by prenatal exposure to alcohol' as Nikolas Cruz
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — How exposed was Nikolas Cruz to his mother's alcohol when she was pregnant?. "I have never, ever in my life seen an individual who has been affected by prenatal exposure to alcohol — in which there is documentation, and I think pretty darn good documentation — of alcohol exposure," according to defense witness Dr. Kenneth Jones, who has studied the subject for decades.
cw34.com
School staffer accidentally triggers emergency alert system at Wellington High School
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Families of students from Wellington High School were on high alert after a false alarm sounded at the school on Monday, an alert that caused Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews to respond to what it referred to as a "mass casualty" incident. A spokesperson...
cw34.com
Nikolas Cruz penalty trial returns to focus on mother's drinking, school killer's IQ
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — Testimony at the trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz got underway again, late Monday morning, after a week off. A clinical neuropsychologist, Dr. Paul Connor, started testifying remotely after a few hours of lawyers arguing about what evidence the jury should see and hear.
cw34.com
3 strikes in 5 weeks for selling alcohol, nicotine to minors, including 2x in 15 minutes
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A liquor store clerk got stung during "a pre-planned operation to address complaints of underage alcoholic beverage and tobacco sales at stores in the village of Royal Palm Beach," according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The latest arrest report read, "A...
cw34.com
South Floridians visiting Israel pay their respects to 9/11 victims
JERUSALEM, Israel (CBS12) — A group from South Florida far outside the U.S. honored the thousands of Americans killed on 9/11. They’re in Israel on this 21st anniversary and they paid their respects at the Jewish National Fund’s 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem. That’s only commemorative site...
cw34.com
Man shot multiple times in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot multiple times on Monday afternoon in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said the incident took place at 189 West 16th Street, the victim was shot multiple times. Officers say he has nonlife-threatening injuries. The police department is still...
cw34.com
Three people dead following shooting in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
cw34.com
'I have a problem,' Man arrested for filming women in restroom at Lake Worth Beach: PBSO
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is facing charges of video voyeurism after deputies say he was caught recording women at a public restroom at Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Nicholas Blais was arrested on Sunday, September 11, after two women caught him filming them in the restroom near a popular restaurant, Benny's on the Beach back in April.
cw34.com
One dead, three injured after car crashes into canal
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed and three others were taken to a local Trauma Center after a car crashed into a canal early Tuesday morning. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the four individuals were traveling on US Highway 27 around 3 a.m. near John Stretch Memorial Park.
cw34.com
Septic Swap: Sewall's Point could change to sewer system, but many are split on the issue
SEWALL'S POINT, Fla. (CBS12) — A controversial waste project in Sewall’s Point just cleared an important hurdle on Monday. The town will apply for a multimillion-dollar grant for the proposed project, which would swap out septic tanks for sewers on South Sewall’s Point Road. Residents and officials...
cw34.com
Two men arrested in six figure fraud scheme
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were arrested after investigators said the pair defrauded more than $600,000 from a business and their customers in North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old William Jason Tyler and 29-year-old Walfredo Cruz fraudulently stole 24 vehicles from Z Motors, a...
