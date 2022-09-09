FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — How exposed was Nikolas Cruz to his mother's alcohol when she was pregnant?. "I have never, ever in my life seen an individual who has been affected by prenatal exposure to alcohol — in which there is documentation, and I think pretty darn good documentation — of alcohol exposure," according to defense witness Dr. Kenneth Jones, who has studied the subject for decades.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO