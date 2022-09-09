ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

cw34.com

Reformulated COVID boosters rollout on Treasure Coast

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — New data from the Florida Department of Health shows nearly 16 million Floridians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and new cases have been on the decline for six weeks in Florida. Despite the declining trend, a new reformulated...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Doctor never saw anyone as 'affected by prenatal exposure to alcohol' as Nikolas Cruz

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — How exposed was Nikolas Cruz to his mother's alcohol when she was pregnant?. "I have never, ever in my life seen an individual who has been affected by prenatal exposure to alcohol — in which there is documentation, and I think pretty darn good documentation — of alcohol exposure," according to defense witness Dr. Kenneth Jones, who has studied the subject for decades.
PARKLAND, FL
cw34.com

South Floridians visiting Israel pay their respects to 9/11 victims

JERUSALEM, Israel (CBS12) — A group from South Florida far outside the U.S. honored the thousands of Americans killed on 9/11. They’re in Israel on this 21st anniversary and they paid their respects at the Jewish National Fund’s 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem. That’s only commemorative site...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Man shot multiple times in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot multiple times on Monday afternoon in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said the incident took place at 189 West 16th Street, the victim was shot multiple times. Officers say he has nonlife-threatening injuries. The police department is still...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Three people dead following shooting in Broward County

WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
WEST PARK, FL
cw34.com

'I have a problem,' Man arrested for filming women in restroom at Lake Worth Beach: PBSO

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is facing charges of video voyeurism after deputies say he was caught recording women at a public restroom at Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Nicholas Blais was arrested on Sunday, September 11, after two women caught him filming them in the restroom near a popular restaurant, Benny's on the Beach back in April.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

One dead, three injured after car crashes into canal

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed and three others were taken to a local Trauma Center after a car crashed into a canal early Tuesday morning. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the four individuals were traveling on US Highway 27 around 3 a.m. near John Stretch Memorial Park.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Two men arrested in six figure fraud scheme

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were arrested after investigators said the pair defrauded more than $600,000 from a business and their customers in North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old William Jason Tyler and 29-year-old Walfredo Cruz fraudulently stole 24 vehicles from Z Motors, a...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL

