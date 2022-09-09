Read full article on original website
, a jury found Anthony Rodriguez guilty of second-degree murder and domestic battery.
Anthony Rodriguez was convicted of second-degree murder in April of last year in the stabbing death of Mary Fogle, his mother-in-law. K2News covered the previous details of the case four months ago. Rodriguez was sentenced to 70 years to life behind bars in August 2020. He subsequently appealed the judgment...
Man Charged With Murder in Laramie County Homicide
A Greeley, Colorado man arrested in connection with a Laramie County homicide investigation has been charged with first-degree murder. Rodrigo Romero, 31, made his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon. Romero is accused of shooting and killing a 37-year-old man at a home in the 300 block...
Cheyenne Police Still Searching for Missing Runaway Boy
Cheyenne police are still searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported as a runaway last Wednesday, Sept. 7. According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown...
Phony Boss Scam Reported In Larimer County
Police in Fort Collins have gotten several reports of phony company managers calling up employees and telling them to make deposits of money that are then stolen. Police are calling this con a "savvy phone scam." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police services Facebook page. According...
Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl
Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
Wyoming Inmate Serving Life Sentence for Murder Dies in Prison
A Wyoming inmate serving a life sentence for murder has died, the Department of Corrections announced Wednesday. Agency spokesman Paul Martin says 75-year-old Donald L. Souter died Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. Souter was convicted of first-degree murder in Washakie County and sentenced to...
Cheyenne Police Looking for 12-Year-Old Runaway
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Khloee Foster was last seen around 8:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in the area of Alta Vista Elementary School. Foster is 5-foot tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair that's...
The Wyoming Game and Fish released a report detailing key statistics, operations and accomplishments of game wardens, wildlife investigators and other employees. Wyoming game wardens patrolled over half a million miles – 574,171 to be exact – in 2021, according to the annual Wyoming Game and Fish Department Law Enforcement Report.
Wyoming Woman Gets Radon Poisoning from Her Roommate?
There are some horror stories about crazy roommates, but this one is a little different. Also she is not dead. This poor lady lives with a history buff, and if that wasn’t bad enough, he’s also a collector. He has a collection of old clocks that are known for poisoning people, causing burns, ulcers, and even lung cancer. Not to mention he’s got a vial of radium paint which is just glow in the dark paint from the 20’s, “soviet radium scales”, and straight up shavings of radium in a glass jar. I don’t really think collectors are all that bad but maybe he should think about switching to action figures or something.
Cheyenne Police Taking Applicants for Citizen’s Police Academy
Registration is now open for the Cheyenne Police Department’s fall 2022 Citizen's Police Academy. The five-week academy, free and open to the public, begins on Oct. 3 and runs through Nov. 4. "The academy is an interactive program that takes citizens behind the scenes of the police department," Public...
Uprising agency discusses human trafficking in Casper
Human trafficking is happening everywhere, including Wyoming, and it's hiding in plain sight. That's according to Terri Markham, co-founder and executive director of a non-profit agency called Uprising based in Sheridan. According to Uprising, "Trafficking is a serious problem everywhere. It stems from the demand people have to purchase sex....
What Issue Most Affects Wyoming Residents In 2022?
The November 8 general election is now less than two months away. As the voting time approaches, what issue is most on your mind?. While gas prices are slowly edging downwards, inflation is still a big problem. The inflation rate across the country hasn't been this high since the early 1980s. That hits Wyoming just as it does the rest of the country.
Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young...
West Virginia Resident Dies in Motorcycle Accident Near Casper
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, 58-year-old West Virginian Patrick McKeever died on Sept. 3 at 10:25 a.m. in a traffic accident. In the narrative provided by the highway patrol, a Dodge pickup was heading eastbound near mile marker 49 on US 20-26 when it slowed to make a left turn onto a ranch access road.
Gordon Announces October 11 Mental Health Summit at Nicolaysen Art Museum
On Thursday, Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release a Mental Health Summit on October 11 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. "Mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in our great state. In 2020, Wyoming, sadly, had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation," Gordon said. "In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively engaged in finding solutions. Building partnerships and enhancing collaboration will help deliver timely services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help."
Celebrate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
Celebrate the unstoppable mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the 24th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Brad and Jan Cundy and featuring a keynote address from Willie Robertson, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Cundys have built thriving businesses and have given extensively to Casper and outlying communities. Their dedication to making a positive impact on children is one of the reasons that Brad and Jan are the honorees.
Wyoming Ranked as One of the Worst States for Vaccination Rates
A vast majority of Wyoming residents have been very outspoken when it comes to their thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines. That's why it comes as no surprise that a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, ranked the Cowboy State near the bottom on their "2022’s States that Vaccinate the Most". As a matter of fact, out of all fifty states and the District of Columbia, Wyoming ranked 43rd overall.
Politicians in Wyoming Issue Statements on 21st Anniversary of 9/11
On Sunday, several Wyoming politicians posted statements to their social media accounts commemorating the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks on 9/11. "On the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, we honor and remember those who lost their lives. Let us also recognize the heroism and selflessness of the first responders who answered the call on that fateful day. We are grateful for the freedom that we enjoy, and that we must never take for granted."
Mayor: Downtown Cheyenne Is Like a Supermodel Without Front Teeth
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins believes it will take everyone working together to see the Hynds Building and adjacent "hole" successfully redeveloped. "We took steps on that path this week with a meeting attended by Betsey (Hale) from LEADS and a developer wanting to make the project happen," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.
Gas Prices Fall for 13th Straight Week in Wyoming and Nationally
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 14.3 cents in the last week, averaging $3.70 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 27.4 cents lower than a month ago and 26.7 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.09 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.79 a gallon.
