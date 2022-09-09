ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Inside Indiana Business

New 16 Tech CEO Krueger sees big opportunity

With billions of dollars of investment in place or under construction, a long talked-about health and life sciences hub is taking shape in downtown Indianapolis. And the new chief executive officer of the 16 Tech Innovation District believes the 50-acre development on the near northwest side of Indy can be a spark for much more. “We’re right at the center of it,” said Emily Krueger, who succeeded Bob Coy as CEO of 16 Tech in June. “We’ve got a concentration of research, university and industry assets and 16 Tech is really the place where all of that can come together.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

Co-Alliance Celebrates Opening of New Indianapolis Headquarters

Indiana-based agriculture and energy cooperative Co-Alliance celebrated the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Indianapolis with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event on Friday. Co-Alliance’s corporate headquarters is now located at 770 North High School Road in Indianapolis. The new location is 10 miles east of its previous headquarters...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel mayor to make ‘major announcement regarding his future’

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard is set to make a ‘major announcement regarding his future’ at a press conference set for 2 p.m. Sept. 13, according to a City of Carmel press release. The seven-term Republican mayor took office in 1996 and has not publicly announced whether he will...
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Hamilton County launches job search tool

The Hamilton County Economic Development Corp has launched a new skills-based career explorer and job board. The organization says the SkillFit tool is open to anyone in central Indiana who is seeking a job in Hamilton County. The digital tool helps job seekers see how their current skills and experience...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

The Westfield Flour Mill’s 70-year grind

Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Guest contributor and historian Brendan White shares the story of a long-gone business that became an important part of the agricultural heritage of Westfield. White is a frequent historical society volunteer who has a true passion for Hamilton County’s past. He is also a...
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Greenwood church renovates teachers’ lounges at local schools

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenwood church is giving back to the community by renovating teachers’ lounges and creating special spaces just for educators. “Our goal is to make a difference in the community through the people who serve the community,” said Pastor Wayne Murray. Murray is...
GREENWOOD, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Marshall got paid big money to come beat Notre Dame

The worst part about Notre Dame’s home loss to Marshall on Saturday is that they paid good money for the privilege of being beaten. The Fighting Irish lost 26-21 at home against the Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Schools like Notre Dame typically have to pay a lesser opponent good money to entice them to come play a tough road game that will likely result in a loss.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Damien Center launches capital campaign for new HQ

Indianapolis-based nonprofit The Damien Center on Monday announced a $4 million capital campaign to support the construction of a new headquarters on the city’s near east side. The organization, which provides resources and services for people affected by HIV/AIDS, says the 56,000-square-foot facility will allow it to expand and enhance the care it provides.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Muncie tech company acquires downtown bistro

The owner of Muncie-based financial software company Accutech Systems Corp. continues to grow the company beyond wealth management technology while also investing in the city’s downtown. Accutech has acquired Vera Mae’s Bistro, a fine dining establishment that has been in business for more than two decades. Accutech President...
MUNCIE, IN
nomadlawyer.org

Noblesville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Noblesville, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Noblesville Indiana. There are many things to do in Noblesville Indiana. Located near Indianapolis, this city has a variety of amenities to offer. Regardless of your age or interests, you’ll be able to find things to do. From shopping to dining, this city has something for everyone.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Elanco HQ project nearing city approval, with a few issues outstanding

More trees. More windows. A dozen or so bicycle racks. Elanco Animal Health Inc. should address those items before winning city approval to start construction on its proposed, new $100 million-plus global headquarters at the former General Motors Stamping Plant site just west of downtown Indianapolis, according to a staff report by the city’s Metropolitan Development Commission.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Fall Shred-it Day set for Saturday, Sept. 17

INDIANAPOLIS — Shred-It Day is coming back this weekend, giving central Indiana residents the chance to properly dispose of paper and electronic items at five locations across the Indianapolis metro area. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will put on this fall's Shred-It Day event Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. As...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel PorchFest keeps growing

The Failers have been part of Carmel PorchFest’s success since it started. “It’s hard to believe that it’s been nine years,” said Aaron Adelsperger, singer/guitarist of the Indianapolis-based band. “We love being a part of Carmel Porchfest, and always look forward to it. We’ll keep coming back until they get tired of us.”
CARMEL, IN

