Read full article on original website
Related
Current Publishing
Enshrined: Stehr to be inducted into Indiana Broadcasters Pioneers Hall of Fame
John Stehr recalls a time when “Punky Brewster,” a 1980s sitcom, had a higher rating than WTHR-TV Channel 13 news. The retired news anchor also recalls that when he joined the station in 1995, Channel 13 built a team around him that skyrocketed WTHR to the No. 1 news station in Indianapolis.
Inside Indiana Business
Krueger on Indianapolis’ Massive Medical Corridor Plan
A massive multi-billion-dollar medical corridor in downtown Indianapolis. How innovation at 16 Tech fits into the plan. 16 Tech Community Corp. President & CEO Emily Krueger had more.
Inside Indiana Business
New 16 Tech CEO Krueger sees big opportunity
With billions of dollars of investment in place or under construction, a long talked-about health and life sciences hub is taking shape in downtown Indianapolis. And the new chief executive officer of the 16 Tech Innovation District believes the 50-acre development on the near northwest side of Indy can be a spark for much more. “We’re right at the center of it,” said Emily Krueger, who succeeded Bob Coy as CEO of 16 Tech in June. “We’ve got a concentration of research, university and industry assets and 16 Tech is really the place where all of that can come together.”
hoosieragtoday.com
Co-Alliance Celebrates Opening of New Indianapolis Headquarters
Indiana-based agriculture and energy cooperative Co-Alliance celebrated the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Indianapolis with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event on Friday. Co-Alliance’s corporate headquarters is now located at 770 North High School Road in Indianapolis. The new location is 10 miles east of its previous headquarters...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Current Publishing
Carmel mayor to make ‘major announcement regarding his future’
Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard is set to make a ‘major announcement regarding his future’ at a press conference set for 2 p.m. Sept. 13, according to a City of Carmel press release. The seven-term Republican mayor took office in 1996 and has not publicly announced whether he will...
Inside Indiana Business
Hamilton County launches job search tool
The Hamilton County Economic Development Corp has launched a new skills-based career explorer and job board. The organization says the SkillFit tool is open to anyone in central Indiana who is seeking a job in Hamilton County. The digital tool helps job seekers see how their current skills and experience...
readthereporter.com
The Westfield Flour Mill’s 70-year grind
Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Guest contributor and historian Brendan White shares the story of a long-gone business that became an important part of the agricultural heritage of Westfield. White is a frequent historical society volunteer who has a true passion for Hamilton County’s past. He is also a...
WISH-TV
Greenwood church renovates teachers’ lounges at local schools
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenwood church is giving back to the community by renovating teachers’ lounges and creating special spaces just for educators. “Our goal is to make a difference in the community through the people who serve the community,” said Pastor Wayne Murray. Murray is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marshall got paid big money to come beat Notre Dame
The worst part about Notre Dame’s home loss to Marshall on Saturday is that they paid good money for the privilege of being beaten. The Fighting Irish lost 26-21 at home against the Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Schools like Notre Dame typically have to pay a lesser opponent good money to entice them to come play a tough road game that will likely result in a loss.
Inside Indiana Business
Damien Center launches capital campaign for new HQ
Indianapolis-based nonprofit The Damien Center on Monday announced a $4 million capital campaign to support the construction of a new headquarters on the city’s near east side. The organization, which provides resources and services for people affected by HIV/AIDS, says the 56,000-square-foot facility will allow it to expand and enhance the care it provides.
Inside Indiana Business
Muncie tech company acquires downtown bistro
The owner of Muncie-based financial software company Accutech Systems Corp. continues to grow the company beyond wealth management technology while also investing in the city’s downtown. Accutech has acquired Vera Mae’s Bistro, a fine dining establishment that has been in business for more than two decades. Accutech President...
nomadlawyer.org
Noblesville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Noblesville, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Noblesville Indiana. There are many things to do in Noblesville Indiana. Located near Indianapolis, this city has a variety of amenities to offer. Regardless of your age or interests, you’ll be able to find things to do. From shopping to dining, this city has something for everyone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Indiana Business
Elanco HQ project nearing city approval, with a few issues outstanding
More trees. More windows. A dozen or so bicycle racks. Elanco Animal Health Inc. should address those items before winning city approval to start construction on its proposed, new $100 million-plus global headquarters at the former General Motors Stamping Plant site just west of downtown Indianapolis, according to a staff report by the city’s Metropolitan Development Commission.
cbs4indy.com
This ‘Liz’ is not your friend: New scam voicemail circulates in Indiana
This “Liz” is not your friend. Delete her voicemail. FOX59 has run across a new variety of robocall scams. We found out about it when our news director, C.J. Hoyt, received a voicemail on his cellphone. “Hey, it’s Liz with Student Advisor. I’m just giving you a call...
Tenants take to the streets to protest BSURentals in Muncie
For weeks, tenants have been sharing their experiences with mold, mildew, and mess in their homes...
WTHR
Fall Shred-it Day set for Saturday, Sept. 17
INDIANAPOLIS — Shred-It Day is coming back this weekend, giving central Indiana residents the chance to properly dispose of paper and electronic items at five locations across the Indianapolis metro area. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will put on this fall's Shred-It Day event Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. As...
Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival returns to Conner Prairie
FISHERS, Ind. — Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival is back this weekend at Conner Prairie in Fishers. The second annual Jupiter Flight Festival is taking place from Sept. 9-11, featuring some of the top balloon pilots from around the country. This year, they've added 20 more balloons for...
WISH-TV
WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 p.m. Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor. Blair has been a key member of the...
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
Current Publishing
Carmel PorchFest keeps growing
The Failers have been part of Carmel PorchFest’s success since it started. “It’s hard to believe that it’s been nine years,” said Aaron Adelsperger, singer/guitarist of the Indianapolis-based band. “We love being a part of Carmel Porchfest, and always look forward to it. We’ll keep coming back until they get tired of us.”
Comments / 0