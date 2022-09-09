Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
'It's insane': Leesburg residents concerned by $700 and $800 electric bills
LEESBURG, Fla. - Homeowners and residents in Leesburg are concerned about increasing electric bills. Some homeowners said their electric bills have increased to more than $700 or $800 a month. "It’s insane. It’s unaffordable. They need to help us all, it’s too much," said Carrie-Ann Waddell. She said her latest...
ocala-news.com
Residents share their thoughts on quality of life in Ocala/Marion County
In response to multiple letters discussing the quality of life in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns on this topic. “I have to say I’m so disappointed in my little town called Ocala. I’m 50 now, and I remember how polite and sweet people were when I was growing up. Now people are rude, and they don’t know how to say a simple ‘thank you’ for holding the door for someone. They act like they are entitled and need to sit on a throne. It disgusts me and I’m ashamed to say where I’m from. This generation isn’t being raised by parents – they are being raised by electronics. It’s sad, and we absolutely need to know that it’s okay to spank your child. I was spanked and it didn’t hurt my ego one bit. I just wanted to say that people need to wake up and smell the coffee. And get out of the fast lane if you’re a slow driver. Thank you for hearing me out,” says Victoria Pate, Ocala resident.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Aggressive motorcyclists swarm busy Central Florida roads, ride into oncoming traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Video shows aggressive motorcyclists riding into oncoming traffic and weaving through cars on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando Sunday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they have seen reports of these groups of reckless and aggressive motorcycle drivers in Central Florida. Maria Feliciano is a...
Here’s how Central Florida seniors can get help covering their energy bills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Help is available for select Central Florida seniors who need assistance paying their energy bills. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors to pay energy bills in an emergency.
mahoningmatters.com
How Orlando guardian’s scandal shaped new oversight process for DNRs
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in 2020 requiring guardians to seek a judge’s approval before signing “do not resuscitate” orders on behalf of incapacitated clients, the new law did not give much guidance on how to make those life-and-death decisions, Circuit Judge Margaret Hudson said.
WATCH: Blue Origin’s rocket fires escape system after failure in booster during launch
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket with projects from some Central Florida students on board did not go as planned Monday. The capsule fired its launch abort system after a failure in its booster. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
villages-news.com
Out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at home in The Villages
An out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at her home in The Villages won some sympathy from officials hearing her deed compliance case. The home of Betty Reeser at 716 Eastbourne Lane in the Village of Charlotte was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Clermont proposes 30% property tax increase
CLERMONT, Fla. — The city of Clermont is proposing raising its property taxes by 30%. The city’s current millage rate is 4.2. At first, City Council proposed raising that rate to 5.75, which would have been a 48% increase. But last week, they decided to cap the rate at 5.5.
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
Hash House A Go Go Looks to Expand in Central Florida
The chain describes its offerings as “twisted farm food”, or contemporary renditions of midwestern American cuisine
wmfe.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
What’s next for this iconic De Leon Springs restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. One of Florida’s popular restaurants, Old Spanish Sugar Mill Grill & Griddle House at De Leon Springs State Park, will undergo some improvements as it sees a change in operators.
click orlando
🛒 It’s only online ordering, delivery at this Florida grocery store
GROVELAND, Fla. – Did you know there’s a grocery store serving parts of Central Florida that doesn’t even allow any walk in customers? We’re talking about Kroger. It has a fulfillment center and hubs across the state, making grocery deliveries. Kroger’s fulfillment center in Groveland opened...
click orlando
Orlando grandmother faces foreclosure after Homeowners Assistant Fund account vanishes
ORLANDO, Fla. – Paula Bijeau has been patiently waiting since June to get an update on her Homeowner Assistance Fund application. The East Orlando grandmother has been paying the bills with furniture and jewelry she restores and sells on Facebook Marketplace. [TRENDING: Last chance to win Universal Orlando’s Halloween...
Crisp & Green will open first Central Florida restaurant next month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crisp & Green will open a new restaurant in Winter Park next month, Steele Brands announced Tuesday. The Minnesota-based company said the new location will open in October in the Winter Park Village. “We are excited to bring fresh menu items and establish Crisp &...
click orlando
Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager
A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
WESH
Boil water notice issued for Marion County communities, utility officials say
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for some Marion County communities. Marion County Utilities said places in the area of Village and Silver Spring communities fall under the notice. Water used for daily tasks such as cooking, drinking and brushing teeth should be boiled until MCU notifies residents that...
dbshores.org
Oceans Golf Club, Mayor Cut Ribbon on New Tee Boxes
The Oceans Golf Club in Daytona Beach Shores celebrated the opening of new Tee Boxes on all 13 holes of the Par-3 course with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 12. The three-month project expanded each hole to provide upgraded and larger Tee Boxes with salt-tolerant and drought-tolerant grass that improves play and overall course conditions, said Steve Madden, president of the Oceans West Homeowners Association, which owns and operates the not-for-profit golf course.
ocala-news.com
Marion County reports just over 500 new COVID-19 cases in latest bi-weekly report
The Florida Department of Health’s latest virus summary shows another decease in new COVID-19 cases in Marion County. There were 507 new COVID-19 infections reported in Marion County during the week of Friday, September 2 to Thursday, September 8, according to the Florida Department of Health’s most recent bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report.
