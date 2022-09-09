ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

fox35orlando.com

'It's insane': Leesburg residents concerned by $700 and $800 electric bills

LEESBURG, Fla. - Homeowners and residents in Leesburg are concerned about increasing electric bills. Some homeowners said their electric bills have increased to more than $700 or $800 a month. "It’s insane. It’s unaffordable. They need to help us all, it’s too much," said Carrie-Ann Waddell. She said her latest...
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents share their thoughts on quality of life in Ocala/Marion County

In response to multiple letters discussing the quality of life in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns on this topic. “I have to say I’m so disappointed in my little town called Ocala. I’m 50 now, and I remember how polite and sweet people were when I was growing up. Now people are rude, and they don’t know how to say a simple ‘thank you’ for holding the door for someone. They act like they are entitled and need to sit on a throne. It disgusts me and I’m ashamed to say where I’m from. This generation isn’t being raised by parents – they are being raised by electronics. It’s sad, and we absolutely need to know that it’s okay to spank your child. I was spanked and it didn’t hurt my ego one bit. I just wanted to say that people need to wake up and smell the coffee. And get out of the fast lane if you’re a slow driver. Thank you for hearing me out,” says Victoria Pate, Ocala resident.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mahoningmatters.com

How Orlando guardian’s scandal shaped new oversight process for DNRs

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in 2020 requiring guardians to seek a judge’s approval before signing “do not resuscitate” orders on behalf of incapacitated clients, the new law did not give much guidance on how to make those life-and-death decisions, Circuit Judge Margaret Hudson said.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at home in The Villages

An out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at her home in The Villages won some sympathy from officials hearing her deed compliance case. The home of Betty Reeser at 716 Eastbourne Lane in the Village of Charlotte was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
wmfe.org

Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager

A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
dbshores.org

Oceans Golf Club, Mayor Cut Ribbon on New Tee Boxes

The Oceans Golf Club in Daytona Beach Shores celebrated the opening of new Tee Boxes on all 13 holes of the Par-3 course with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 12. The three-month project expanded each hole to provide upgraded and larger Tee Boxes with salt-tolerant and drought-tolerant grass that improves play and overall course conditions, said Steve Madden, president of the Oceans West Homeowners Association, which owns and operates the not-for-profit golf course.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL

