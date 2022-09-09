HUNTINGTON, Vt. - A man was shot and critically wounded in Vermont by a fellow hunter who says he mistook him for a bear, according to authorities.The Vermont Warden Service said it's investigating the incident that happened Saturday in Huntington. A third hunter called 911 on Saturday morning."The victim was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area off Main Road when he was struck in the abdomen by a single gunshot fired by another hunter, who claimed that he mistook the victim for a bear," the Warden Service said in a statement.The Warden Service said no one was wearing the bright orange colors that hunters are "highly encouraged to wear.""These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting," Game Warden Detective Sergeant Robert Currier said in a statement. "The Vermont Warden Service encourages hunters and the general public to wear blaze orange while in the field during Vermont's hunting seasons."

HUNTINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO