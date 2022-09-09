Read full article on original website
WCAX
MiVT: Bag Riders
The smell of leather fills a bright blue home studio in Essex. The rumbling of embroidery machines is a sweet sound for the Pedriani family, but not as sweet as the rumble of a motorcycle. Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT. Though Shannon Wallis of Norwich is not...
WCAX
No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve told you before about climate migrators, people fleeing climate change happening in real-time. Many find their way to Vermont, which doesn’t yet have severe wildfires, drought or flooding. Our Kevin Gaiss takes you to Corinth to meet one family who moved here almost...
WCAX
In the Garden: Late summer vines
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this week’s edition of “In the Garden”, our Sharon Meyer and garden expert Charlie Nardozzi show us how sometimes flowers aren’t the only thing growing. As summer draws to a close, they’re talking about different types of vines.
mynbc5.com
This is our Home: Montgomery, Vermont
MONTGOMERY, Vt. — In Franklin County, Vermont, sits the quaint town of Montgomery, known as Vermont's covered bridge capital. "No matter who you are, if you're down in the dumps or you need help, everyone turns out to help. It's great," said Brent Godin, the Montgomery town constable. Godin...
WCAX
Community gardens celebrating 50 years in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For half a century, Burlington area residents have come together to sow seeds, tend rows and harvest rewards. “I just think it’s the perfect way to enjoy yourself and be in tune with the earth and give back... I think there’s just something so beautiful and so healthy about seeing something that you put into the ground grow and then being able to benefit from it,” said Meghan O’Daniel, the Burlington Area Community Gardens coordinator.
WCAX
Winooski School campus almost finished, including hundreds of solar panels
A dozen people face charges after New York authorities say they tried to smuggle contraband into the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone over the weekend. Vt. authorities search for missing Franklin County teen. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a...
WCAX
Raising funds to help veterans in Montpelier
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 792 in Montpelier held an event to commemorate 9/11. Members of the organization and their families gathered to take part in their sixth annual barbecue and corn hole tournament. The significance of 9/11 is very important to veterans. “Nine-eleven holds...
Hunter mistaken for bear shot and critically wounded in Vermont
HUNTINGTON, Vt. - A man was shot and critically wounded in Vermont by a fellow hunter who says he mistook him for a bear, according to authorities.The Vermont Warden Service said it's investigating the incident that happened Saturday in Huntington. A third hunter called 911 on Saturday morning."The victim was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area off Main Road when he was struck in the abdomen by a single gunshot fired by another hunter, who claimed that he mistook the victim for a bear," the Warden Service said in a statement.The Warden Service said no one was wearing the bright orange colors that hunters are "highly encouraged to wear.""These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting," Game Warden Detective Sergeant Robert Currier said in a statement. "The Vermont Warden Service encourages hunters and the general public to wear blaze orange while in the field during Vermont's hunting seasons."
Vermont Marble Museum finds new owner for its building
The sale assures that the museum can remain at its Proctor location for the next century. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Marble Museum finds new owner for its building.
hwy.co
Your Guide to the Haunted Wilson Castle in Vermont
If you’re interested in exploring Vermont’s spookiest hidden places, you must put Wilson Castle on your list. Located deep in the hills of Proctor, Vermont, its history and hauntings are spine-chilling. These include stories of “shadow people,” a figure poking its head around corners, and creepy photos.
WCAX
Dancing with the Burlington Stars hit the stage Sunday
An ATV crash in bristol leaves one man dead. Wrong way driver on I-89N sends three drivers to the hospital. A wrong way crash on Interstate 89 in Milton, Vermont has three people in the hospital. Dancing with the Burlington Stars coming to the Flynn Sunday. Updated: Sep. 10, 2022...
mynbc5.com
Police searching for missing Vermont woman
FERRISBURGH, Vt. — Police have located an 81-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing on Monday morning. Vermont State Police said Beverly Ross, of Ferrisburgh, was found safe and in good health around 2 p.m. on Green Meadow Lane. She was originally reported missing from her home on...
WCAX
Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Northwestern Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department is investigating a cluster of patients who tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease. Five patients who live in Franklin or Grand Isle Counties tested positive for Legionella in August. Health officials say there is no known common source of exposure among the...
WCAX
Missing Franklin County teen found safe
GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police say a missing Franklin County teen has been located. Police say they received a call at 1 a.m. that Nevaeh Sheridan, 14, of Georgia went missing Monday afternoon. Police say she was located around 1 p.m. Tuesday and is safe.
WCAX
New partnerships forming to fight food insecurity in Vermont
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “Especially today I noticed the prices are pretty high, it’s just not stopping to go up,” says Williston resident Isabelle Doris. Through the past three years of the pandemic food insecurity has become a worldwide issue. According to Feeding America, over fifty thousand people in Vermont are facing hunger every day. In an effort to help with food insecurity, the Scottish Rite Valley of Burlington, Williston Boy Scouts, and Shaw’s have come together for the first time to collect food for the Williston Food Shelf.
New England has one of the best mountain towns in America, according to Thrillist
It has "some of the best and most coveted beer on the planet." New England boasts many excellent mountain destinations, and Thrillist just chose a Vermont getaway as one of the best in the country. The website recently released a list of the best mountain towns to visit in America...
WCAX
Renovated former hospital now housing for firefighters
PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - An old hospital is getting new life while helping retain and recruit firefighters. The Vermont Fire Academy is based in Pittsford which can be up to two hours away from many fire departments across the state. The distance has made it difficult for firefighters to get the necessary training and hard to incentivize them to attend optional ones.
mynbc5.com
Man shot in abdomen after fellow hunter mistook him for a bear
HUNTINGTON, Vt. — A man was shot in the abdomen on Saturday morning after a fellow hunter said he mistook him for a bear. The Vermont Warden Service and Vermont State Police said a hunter called 911 on Saturday to report that a fellow sportsman had been shot while on private land in the town of Huntington.
As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan
“The state is ending the rental assistance program just when Vermonters need it most. Unless we take action, evictions will increase dramatically, and many more people will become homeless,” Rebecca Plummer, a staff attorney at Vermont Legal Aid, said Monday. Read the story on VTDigger here: As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan.
WCAX
Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
