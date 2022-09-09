ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

orangecountytribune.com

What’s your input on the Mall?

The City of Westminster has released its draft Westminster Mall Specific Plan for public review. The specific plan, which includes a draft environmental impact report, is available for initial review and input through Oct. 3, 2022. The Westminster Mall Specific Plan provides a blueprint for the redevelopment of the mall...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Voice of OC

Another CA Agency Takes Aim at Private Fence in Newport Back Bay As Protest Springs Up

Two state agency warnings. Interest is mounting around a single plot of coastal public parkland in Upper Newport Bay – and the private chain link fence surrounding it. A Sept. 9 notice from the California State Lands Commission marked the second warning by state authorities within two months, over the County of Orange’s efforts to privately sell a land parcel that officials previously declared to be natural open space and public trust land in 2003.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Newport Beach City Manager Update: Summer Reading Program, Cars and Coffee

I would like to thank and recognize our residents who participated in the City’s summer reading program, and our Library Services staff for delivering another stellar series. The summer 2022 numbers were very impressive:. Registration for the children’s summer reading program increased more than 15 percent from the previous...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Newport Beach Police Department Hosts Mobile Café Sept. 17

On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Newport Coffee Company, the Newport Beach Police Department will host the second NBPD Mobile Café, which will allow community members to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee. The...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

There is no safe place: be careful

The recent fatal shooting of a 17-year-old youth – who happened to be a student at a high school in Garden Grove – has been a sober reminder that there is no place in this world safe from heartache and loss. Members of the community are rallying around...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Orange County Opens Civic Center Complex With Completion of 250,000 SQFT Administration Building in Santa Ana

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA — The County of Orange has formally opened its new $400 million Civic Center complex developed by Griffin Structures and designed by LPA Design Studios, the cornerstone of a 20-year master plan to modernize the County’s real estate assets in Santa Ana, create healthier work environments for employees and reshape the County’s connections with the public.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Some LA County employees racked up personal miles in take-home work vehicles

LOS ANGELES - It's a gas pump perk that many of us wish we had. A FOX 11 investigation found LA County employees racked up personal miles in their home-assigned cars. FOX 11 put in a Public Records Act request for county-home-assigned vehicles for the years 2020 and 2021. Those were both pandemic years, and there were months when the county was under a stay-at-home order.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

OMG! Khan-Kuo-Carroll Electricity Tax Forces Irvine Residents to Pay 18% More for the Same Renewable Electricity SCE Provides

When Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan, her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo and Councilman Mike Carroll established the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) using millions of Irvine taxpayer dollars, they promised Irvine residents that we would be receiving greener energy at a lower monthly rate than what is provided by Southern California Edison (SCE).
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Redondo Beach officer sues for gender, pregnancy discrimination

LOS ANGELES – The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
tmonews.com

Select counties in California affected by PSPS

In line with the extreme heatwave that’s currently sweeping across California, electric utilities have decided to implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). These temporary shutoffs are put in place to minimize the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure during extreme weather. In a blog post, T-Mobile revealed that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nypressnews.com

Guns stolen from home of Rep. Karen Bass, frontrunner in LA mayoral race

California congresswoman Karen Bass, who is also running for mayor of Los Angeles, said on Saturday that two guns were stolen from the home. Rep. Bass, 68, released a statement that said she came home Friday to find her home in Baldwin Vista burglarized. The guns — which had been “safely and securely stored” — were missing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury

The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
DEL MAR, CA
palisadesnews.com

Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor

$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
TOPANGA, CA

