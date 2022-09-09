Read full article on original website
What’s your input on the Mall?
The City of Westminster has released its draft Westminster Mall Specific Plan for public review. The specific plan, which includes a draft environmental impact report, is available for initial review and input through Oct. 3, 2022. The Westminster Mall Specific Plan provides a blueprint for the redevelopment of the mall...
Another CA Agency Takes Aim at Private Fence in Newport Back Bay As Protest Springs Up
Two state agency warnings. Interest is mounting around a single plot of coastal public parkland in Upper Newport Bay – and the private chain link fence surrounding it. A Sept. 9 notice from the California State Lands Commission marked the second warning by state authorities within two months, over the County of Orange’s efforts to privately sell a land parcel that officials previously declared to be natural open space and public trust land in 2003.
Letter to the Editor: Lauren Kleiman is the Intelligent Choice for City Council
I got to know Lauren Kleiman through our time together on the Airport Working Group Board. She had previously served on the Newport Beach Aviation Committee and wanted to continue her work on airport noise issues after giving up her seat to accept her appointment to Planning Commission. Lauren dedicated...
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Summer Reading Program, Cars and Coffee
I would like to thank and recognize our residents who participated in the City’s summer reading program, and our Library Services staff for delivering another stellar series. The summer 2022 numbers were very impressive:. Registration for the children’s summer reading program increased more than 15 percent from the previous...
Newport Beach Police Department Hosts Mobile Café Sept. 17
On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Newport Coffee Company, the Newport Beach Police Department will host the second NBPD Mobile Café, which will allow community members to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee. The...
There is no safe place: be careful
The recent fatal shooting of a 17-year-old youth – who happened to be a student at a high school in Garden Grove – has been a sober reminder that there is no place in this world safe from heartache and loss. Members of the community are rallying around...
Letter to the Editor: Councilmember Joy Brenner Deserves to Return to the Dais in November
Joy Brenner is running for City Council District 6 re-election on November 8. She’s exceptionally well-qualified and deserves to be returned to the dais – perhaps this December (finally) as Mayor. As we approach another election season, I’ve been told that the money power seekers who attempted to...
Orange County Opens Civic Center Complex With Completion of 250,000 SQFT Administration Building in Santa Ana
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA — The County of Orange has formally opened its new $400 million Civic Center complex developed by Griffin Structures and designed by LPA Design Studios, the cornerstone of a 20-year master plan to modernize the County’s real estate assets in Santa Ana, create healthier work environments for employees and reshape the County’s connections with the public.
Some LA County employees racked up personal miles in take-home work vehicles
LOS ANGELES - It's a gas pump perk that many of us wish we had. A FOX 11 investigation found LA County employees racked up personal miles in their home-assigned cars. FOX 11 put in a Public Records Act request for county-home-assigned vehicles for the years 2020 and 2021. Those were both pandemic years, and there were months when the county was under a stay-at-home order.
OMG! Khan-Kuo-Carroll Electricity Tax Forces Irvine Residents to Pay 18% More for the Same Renewable Electricity SCE Provides
When Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan, her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo and Councilman Mike Carroll established the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) using millions of Irvine taxpayer dollars, they promised Irvine residents that we would be receiving greener energy at a lower monthly rate than what is provided by Southern California Edison (SCE).
The Lights Get Brighter Around Anaheim’s Edison Community After Residents Speak Out
The streets around Edison Park in Anaheim are brighter. The changes to the neighborhood come after years of calls from residents for lighting improvements. Too late for Juan Carlos Reynaga, a 17-year old neighborhood teen shot and killed on a dimly lit street in July. But the scores of local...
Mayoral candidate chides challenger for ‘failure to protect women’ then fumbles when asked ‘what have you done’
The Los Angeles Times clapped back at Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass for her admonishments of her challenger’s alleged “failure to protect” women at USC. A school the Times pointed out granted her an honorary degree while they battled the fallout of one of their school heads being caught in a scandal.
An online petition has surfaced regarding an incident at the 2022 graduation ceremony
An online petition supporting LBCC’s part-time professor and counselor, Kashara Moore, claims a wrongful proposal of dismissal has been given after a visible dispute broke out onstage during the 2022 commencement ceremony between the professor and a student. The petition, created by LBCC faculty member Annahita Mahdavi West, states...
Redondo Beach officer sues for gender, pregnancy discrimination
LOS ANGELES – The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles...
Select counties in California affected by PSPS
In line with the extreme heatwave that’s currently sweeping across California, electric utilities have decided to implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). These temporary shutoffs are put in place to minimize the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure during extreme weather. In a blog post, T-Mobile revealed that...
Guns stolen from home of Rep. Karen Bass, frontrunner in LA mayoral race
California congresswoman Karen Bass, who is also running for mayor of Los Angeles, said on Saturday that two guns were stolen from the home. Rep. Bass, 68, released a statement that said she came home Friday to find her home in Baldwin Vista burglarized. The guns — which had been “safely and securely stored” — were missing.
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
High-Profile Private Clubs Are Gaining Momentum in California
If you’re living in California and seeking a private club to join, you have plenty of options, both in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the state. At least, you should have plenty of options — but actually finding one with open space to join might be more of a challenge.
This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury
The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor
$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
