ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
HappyGamer

The Cyberpunk 2077 Story DLC Is Overdue For An Upgrade

A special episode of Night City Wire mostly focused on the coming anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been revealed by CD Projekt Red. The company did, however, make a hint that it would reveal Cyberpunk 2077‘s future, so perhaps we will now finally discover the first information about the planned story DLC.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Electronic Arts#Ridgeline Games#Halo#Bungie
HappyGamer

The current launch date for Marvel’s Midnight Suns is December 2

Marvel Midnight Suns now have a December 2 launch date after being postponed temporarily in August previously this year. You can add it right now to your wishlist. Firaxis listed the launch date for Midnight Suns as TBA following this second postponement. All of this was done to guarantee that the teams at Firaxis Games and 2K give the finest experience to their users. Midnight Suns may, however, arrive later this fiscal year, and as long as the revised launch date is maintained, that appears to be the case.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy

The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
HappyGamer

For A Battle Royale Game, Rumbleverse Combines Wrestling And Fortnite

The most recent addition to the apparently never-ending roster of free-to-play battle royale games is Rumbleverse. The newest iteration of the stale genre, Rumbleverse, deviates from the norm by substituting wrestling melee combos, combat attacks, and high-flying elbow falls for the standard SMGs, mortars, and explosives. The fact that this...
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

The Elder Scrolls 3 Version 6.0 Of Morrowind’s Rebirth Mod, Created By A Lone Modder, Adds A Tonne Of Fresh Material To The Vintage Game

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind restoration mod Morrowind Rebirth has released version 6.0, providing a tonne of new material and improvements, and updating the game to look relatively similar to modern titles. Johan Rosen, a lone modder, began work on the fantastic Morrowind Rebirth mod 11 years ago. It completely overhauls Morrowind, resolving all of the game’s issues—including the most severe bugs and providing enough new material to warrant several expansions.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Collaboration Between Dynasty Warriors Developer And EA Originals Brings New Monster Hunter-Style Game

A new hunting game, in the vein of Monster Hunter rather than Big Buck Hunter, is under development by EA’s Omega Force and Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors team. Not much is known about EA’s next hunting game, but we do know that it is a AAA title set in a fantastical feudal Japan. It’s possible that it may be shown off this week at the Tokyo Game Show, so stay tuned for further information later this month.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Fallout 4 Is known For The Vast Wasteland That Players Can Explore, And This Mod Changes The Commonwealth’s Aesthetic

According to a modder, fallout 4’s Commonwealth will now be a volcanic wasteland. The Fallout series is well-known for its intriguing and weird vaults, and the games are notable for their landscapes that were destroyed by a nuclear war, which left behind a barren world full of mutant animals and chaotic cultures. Players emerge from the comparatively secure confines of their underground homes to meet the Commonwealth’s ruins.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

With The Tokyo Game Show Approaching, Konami Revives The Suikoden Trademark

Suikoden’s trademark was recently updated by Konami, which has many people believing that disclosure could take place during the forthcoming Tokyo Game Show. The corporation had already released the event’s roster, which featured a number of well-known games as well as something called “New Launch Confirmed.” The session in question is presently planned to last 45 minutes on September 16, 2022. In reality, the game’s updated trademark was submitted in Mexico at the end of July.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

MultiVersus Dataminer Demonstrates A Work-In-Progress Shop

With the release of new characters, MultiVersus is able to feel more content full every few weeks, but there are still some aspects that are lacking, such as the anticipated classic mode and the leaked guilds. The shop is the largest omission, though, and it has been greyed out on the interface ever since the game reached open beta.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

A Crossover Between Rick And Morty And God Of War Ragnarok Is A Commercial Deserving Of The Nine Realms

In a brand-new commercial for God of War Ragnarok, Rick, and Morty, one of our favorite comedy teams, journey to the Nine Realms for some amusing adventure. The new commercial, which debuted the same night as Rick and Morty’s Season 6 premiere, starts with Rick shaving his head and painting his face crimson to resemble Kratos before he and Morty enter the world of God of War Ragnarok.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

HappyGamer

388
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!

 https://happygamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy