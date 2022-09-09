Read full article on original website
Related
The Cyberpunk 2077 Story DLC Is Overdue For An Upgrade
A special episode of Night City Wire mostly focused on the coming anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been revealed by CD Projekt Red. The company did, however, make a hint that it would reveal Cyberpunk 2077‘s future, so perhaps we will now finally discover the first information about the planned story DLC.
Developers Of Assassin’s Creed Are Investigating How To Reintroduce Multiplayer
At the latest Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft described how a team of developers has been investigating how to bring multiplayer back to the Assassin’s Creed series. This will reportedly take the shape of a focal point for anything Assassin’s Creed-related. Project Infinity is the current name of the aforementioned program.
Currently Being Developed Is A Fourth BioShock Game, And A New Leak Is Providing Information About It
In the expected sequel known as BioShock Isolation, recent info regarding a fourth BioShock game has surfaced, indicating that the game will accompany a bunch of Rapture refugees to Antarctica. In light of the franchise’s recent fifteenth anniversary, many viewers of the show have been asking for information on possible future directions.
This Weekend, Ubisoft Is Rumored To Have A Product Showcase Where Many Assassin’s Creed Titles Would Be Unveiled
Information on the publisher’s intentions has reportedly emerged from a variety of sources, notably Bloomberg and Try Hard Guides. The publisher has been teasering intentions to reveal the fate of Assassin’s Creed at Ubisoft Forward, which is coming on September 10. Ubisoft reportedly plans to introduce two significant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ubisoft Forward Will Feature Assassin’s Creed Mirage And Skull And Bones As Its Two Main Titles
Based on a recent statement, that a much Skull & Bones, Mario + Rabbids, and Assassin’s Creed will all be featured in the next Ubisoft Forward. The information was obtained straight from the Ubisoft site, which also makes a lot of claims about further improvements. The most recent Ubisoft...
The current launch date for Marvel’s Midnight Suns is December 2
Marvel Midnight Suns now have a December 2 launch date after being postponed temporarily in August previously this year. You can add it right now to your wishlist. Firaxis listed the launch date for Midnight Suns as TBA following this second postponement. All of this was done to guarantee that the teams at Firaxis Games and 2K give the finest experience to their users. Midnight Suns may, however, arrive later this fiscal year, and as long as the revised launch date is maintained, that appears to be the case.
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
Followers Of Tales From The Borderlands Yearn For The Previous Ensemble
Gearbox released an 18-minute gameplay presentation for the announcement Of new Tales from Borderlands after its debut at Pax West yesterday. Although many enthusiasts seem excited about this new sequel and are anxious to play another game after almost ten years, others aren’t so sure and don’t like the different approach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
For A Battle Royale Game, Rumbleverse Combines Wrestling And Fortnite
The most recent addition to the apparently never-ending roster of free-to-play battle royale games is Rumbleverse. The newest iteration of the stale genre, Rumbleverse, deviates from the norm by substituting wrestling melee combos, combat attacks, and high-flying elbow falls for the standard SMGs, mortars, and explosives. The fact that this...
The Elder Scrolls 3 Version 6.0 Of Morrowind’s Rebirth Mod, Created By A Lone Modder, Adds A Tonne Of Fresh Material To The Vintage Game
The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind restoration mod Morrowind Rebirth has released version 6.0, providing a tonne of new material and improvements, and updating the game to look relatively similar to modern titles. Johan Rosen, a lone modder, began work on the fantastic Morrowind Rebirth mod 11 years ago. It completely overhauls Morrowind, resolving all of the game’s issues—including the most severe bugs and providing enough new material to warrant several expansions.
The head Of Xbox Games Studios Says His Ambition Is To Test Artificial Intelligence
Triple-A games from lone companies are a thing of the past, according to Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios. The CEO asserted that multi-developer relationships were the future of the industry. The news is a result of a panel discussion that took place at the current PAX West convention...
CD Projekt Red Announces That Cyberpunk 2077 Is Ending Production On The PlayStation 4 And Xbox One
Cyberpunk 2077’s PS4 and Xbox One versions will no longer receive updates, according to CD Projekt Red, who also confirmed that upcoming developments the recently unveiled Phantom Liberty—will only be made available on PC, PS5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X|S. They’ll concentrate their efforts and funds on the...
To Complete The Game, The Callisto Protocol Developers Are Working Around-The-Clock
The Callisto Protocol‘s director, Glen Schofield, acknowledged that Striking Distance Studios is starting to work six to seven days a week in order complete the game, with some days seeing employees put in 12- to 15 hours. Schofield abruptly revealed in a Tweet that has been removed that Striking...
Collaboration Between Dynasty Warriors Developer And EA Originals Brings New Monster Hunter-Style Game
A new hunting game, in the vein of Monster Hunter rather than Big Buck Hunter, is under development by EA’s Omega Force and Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors team. Not much is known about EA’s next hunting game, but we do know that it is a AAA title set in a fantastical feudal Japan. It’s possible that it may be shown off this week at the Tokyo Game Show, so stay tuned for further information later this month.
A Menu Bug Is Being Used By Halo Infinite Players Playing Split-Screen Co-Op
In Halo Infinite, players have discovered a menu bug that enables split-screen co-op gameplay. Naturally, this follows the announcement that the game mode would be scrapped, contrary to earlier pledges by developer 343 Industries. According to a prior statement from the firm, “We have shifted studio resources and are no...
Mitsuhiro Yoshida, The Developer Of The Video Game River City Ransom, Has Died
Mitsuhiro Yoshida, the director of River City Ransom, died suddenly on August 30, 2022, toward the conclusion of the previous month, for an undisclosed reason. Yoshida was a leader in the video game industry and the founder of Miracle Kidz, a studio he established from scratch when his former business, Technos, declared bankruptcy.
Fallout 4 Is known For The Vast Wasteland That Players Can Explore, And This Mod Changes The Commonwealth’s Aesthetic
According to a modder, fallout 4’s Commonwealth will now be a volcanic wasteland. The Fallout series is well-known for its intriguing and weird vaults, and the games are notable for their landscapes that were destroyed by a nuclear war, which left behind a barren world full of mutant animals and chaotic cultures. Players emerge from the comparatively secure confines of their underground homes to meet the Commonwealth’s ruins.
With The Tokyo Game Show Approaching, Konami Revives The Suikoden Trademark
Suikoden’s trademark was recently updated by Konami, which has many people believing that disclosure could take place during the forthcoming Tokyo Game Show. The corporation had already released the event’s roster, which featured a number of well-known games as well as something called “New Launch Confirmed.” The session in question is presently planned to last 45 minutes on September 16, 2022. In reality, the game’s updated trademark was submitted in Mexico at the end of July.
MultiVersus Dataminer Demonstrates A Work-In-Progress Shop
With the release of new characters, MultiVersus is able to feel more content full every few weeks, but there are still some aspects that are lacking, such as the anticipated classic mode and the leaked guilds. The shop is the largest omission, though, and it has been greyed out on the interface ever since the game reached open beta.
A Crossover Between Rick And Morty And God Of War Ragnarok Is A Commercial Deserving Of The Nine Realms
In a brand-new commercial for God of War Ragnarok, Rick, and Morty, one of our favorite comedy teams, journey to the Nine Realms for some amusing adventure. The new commercial, which debuted the same night as Rick and Morty’s Season 6 premiere, starts with Rick shaving his head and painting his face crimson to resemble Kratos before he and Morty enter the world of God of War Ragnarok.
HappyGamer
388
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT
Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!https://happygamer.com/
Comments / 0