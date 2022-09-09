Read full article on original website
Luann Van Gundy
3d ago
Why would anybody let someone in the house that they didn't know. Just get him a bottled water & have him move on. That was really dangerous
theprescotttimes.com
YARNELL SPEED ENFORCEMENT OVER WEEKEND
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Prescott Valley Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a Speed Enforcement Detail in Yarnell on Friday September 9, 2022. In total, 23 traffic stops were made resulting in 20 speed citations with the high speed of the day at 88 miles...
prescottenews.com
YCSO, DPS Task Force, & PVPD Work Together to Shut Down Arizona Wide Catalytic Converter Hustle
On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona. Since February 2022, Yavapai...
AZFamily
Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing man at Prescott Valley Safeway
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teenager is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man during a fight at a Prescott Valley Safeway grocery store on Friday night. Prescott Valley police say it happened in the parking lot just after 9 p.m. Investigators say the teen stabbed a man during a fight. Exact details on what led up to the stabbing haven’t been released. On Tuesday, police announced that they arrested a 16-year-old on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault. Detectives also uncovered more evidence at the time of the arrest.
12news.com
'It was so personal, so violating': Prescott tattoo shop closes after chaotic break-in
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Brick-and-mortar shops mean everything to small business owners. The same goes for Austin Boyd, the owner of The Lion's Den Tattoo Company in Prescott. The tattoo artist started this business more than two years ago with two other artists working alongside him and gaining a big following in his community.
theprescotttimes.com
CAPTURED–Day 12 of Yavapai Silent Witness
***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 12 Captured***. In early September deputies from the United States Marshals Service received information that CATCH 22 fugitive Benjamin Aaron Frey was staying in the Honolulu, HI area. Remember, Frey was wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Yavapai County related to multiple burglaries and thefts in the Prescott area.
theprescotttimes.com
THE DANGERS OF DISTRACTED DRIVING
The Prescott Valley Police Department would like to remind residents that it is illegal in Arizona to use a cell phone or an electronic device while driving. House Bill 2318 was signed into law on April 22, 2019, making it illegal to call or text on a handheld cell phone while driving unless the device is in hands-free made. According to the Arizona Chapter National Safety Council, there were 57,514 crashes with 810 fatalities and 15,689 injuries that resulted from distracted driving in 2018. This number was for Arizona alone. These statistics only include the incidents that were reported. Distracted driving is a severely under reported issue.
theprescotttimes.com
Top 10 News Update Of Yavapai County
Suspect Now Caught For Damages To Local Tattoo Business. Prescott Valley’s 9/11 Ceremony Has Hometown Speaker. OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. Suspect Arrested after Barricading Himself in Apartment. Warning Out For Citizens. 2022 Chino Valley Citizen’s Academy. Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Remembrance...
AZFamily
Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek
A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
KTAR.com
30-year-old woman who went missing in Prescott found
PHOENIX — The search is over for a 30-year-old woman who went missing early Sunday in Prescott, authorities said. Whitney Collins, who was last seen in the early morning at 933 E. Friendly Pines Road, was located safe in Prescott Valley, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
knau.org
Family of Sedona woman missing since July continue search, offer reward
The family of a Sedona woman missing since mid-July is now offering a cash reward to help find her. 38-year-old Yolan Miller was last seen on June 19, 2022, at a Safeway store where she worked in the floral department. Her vehicle was found five days later on a Forest...
theprescotttimes.com
NEW UPDATE- MISSING WOMAN FOUND
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing woman Whitney Collins safe in Prescott Valley. She is currently with YCSO deputies. There are no further details about her reasons for her departure. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating missing person Whitney Collins.
'We loved each other a lot': Widow of Arizona man shares loving message after husband dies hiking in extreme heat
PHOENIX — The widow of a Phoenix man who died tragically while hiking with a group near Cave Creek earlier this week to share a message with others about the importance of heat safety. Originally from Oregon, Dishion came to Phoenix to pursue his medical dream at Barrow Neurological...
theprescotttimes.com
Mayor Update September 12, 2022
Sept. 15th – 5 pm to 7 pm. After these open houses are held, the Planning & Zoning Commission will continue a public hearing on Thursday, October 13, at 9 AM in the City Council Chambers to determine what recommendation to send the City Council. For more information, a...
theprescotttimes.com
Have you Seen This Man? Nationwide Warrant Issued
Wanted on several crimes committed to local residents and or family members. Nationwide Warrant Issued. FTA; STLK FEAR DTH; AGG DV; AGG HARSMNT X5 – Failing To Appear, Stalking Fear of Death, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Aggravated Harassment x 5. Yavapai County Warrant Issued info——–> Info.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, Az – Severe Storm Risk For Northern Arizona
There is a Marginal Severe Storm Risk for our location. Continue reading for today’s outlook from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Flagstaff AZ 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022, Grand Canyon Country-Coconino Plateau-Yavapai County Mountains- Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County-Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County-Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County-Western Mogollon Rim-Eastern Mogollon Rim-White Mountains- Northern Gila County-Yavapai County Valleys and Basins-Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons- Including the cities of Munds Park, Young, Winslow, Seligman, Tuba City, Sedona, Show Low, Williams, Strawberry, North Rim, Grand Canyon Village, Flagstaff, Bagdad, Greer, Valle, Heber, Wupatki N.M., St. Johns, Springerville, Happy Jack, Ash Fork, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Supai, Holbrook, Pinetop, Payson, Prescott, Snowflake, Forest Lakes, and Cordes Junction 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022,/316 AM MDT Mon Sep 12 2022/ …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT… * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of northern Arizona, including Yavapai, northern Gila, Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties. * WHEN…Through late tonight. * IMPACTS…Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes, and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
AZFamily
Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A doctor has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. Deputies say 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
AZFamily
$19 million estate is for sale making it the most expensive home to hit the market in Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The most expensive home to ever hit the market in Sedona is for sale at a whopping price of $19.4 million. Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced the listing of Eagle Mountain Estate. The 57-acre property includes ownership of both sides of Oak Creek, fruit orchards, a meadow, and a private vineyard.
SignalsAZ
Lacy Blue Russian Sage: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Lacy Blue Russian Sage! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. A delightful alternative to lavender in gardens or along fences....
SignalsAZ
Riverfront Park Closure for Thunder Valley Rally
The following is an important message from the City of Cottonwood Parks & Recreation Department. In preparation for the upcoming Thunder Valley Rally event on September 16 -17, Riverfront park will be closed to the public beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022. We ask the public to not enter the...
SignalsAZ
How to Grow Lacy Blue Russian Sage
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Lacy Blue Russian Sage. Russian Sage is a Watters preferred perennial for the compact form that doesn’t flop over in the landscape like others. The spikey blue flowers bloom summer through fall with aromatic foliage detestable to all animals. Simply stunning at the edge of dry stream beds mixed with wildflowers.
