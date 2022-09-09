ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Check Out This Mega Mansion Now For Sale In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson

This mega mansion styled after a French Chateau is now listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. This home is 8,200 square feet in size and in the prestigious Irving Park Neighborhood. It’s located off N. Elm Street and near Cornwallis Drive and Wendover, so it is centrally located in Greensboro. The home has been recently remodeled and the rooms in it are incredibly spacious. We take a look at the home in this video.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Get to know the overnight Elon University staff

It’s 3 a.m. inside Belk Library. Because the building is open all night during weekdays, all the lights remain on. From the first floor, it’s impossible to hear Tammy Wilson, Belk’s overnight janitor, wiping office windows and emptying trash cans on the second and third floors. Even for a library, the silence is overwhelming.
ELON, NC
Accomplished fiddle player runs repair shop in Thomasville

Accomplished fiddle player runs repair shop in Thomasville. John Hofmann is an extraordinary fiddle player who has played every coliseum in America and appeared on numerous television shows, but he chooses to show his love for bluegrass music by running a fiddle repair shop in Thomasville. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer:...
THOMASVILLE, NC
Surry County: Pedestrian killed while walking on US 601

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian was fatally hit Sunday evening while walking in a roadway. At 9:30 p.m., troopers received reports of an accident on U.S. 601 in Surry County. This occurred outside of Mount Airy. Michael Jason Cummings, 43, was walking in the northbound lane of U.S....
SURRY COUNTY, NC
North Carolina helps FOX8’s Chad Tucker and Roe Roe honor childhood cancer awareness month

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem, Greensboro and the State of North Carolina are helping FOX8’s Chad Tucker recognize the toll that childhood cancer takes on a family. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and to recognize the month, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines presented proclamations to the Tucker family and […]
GREENSBORO, NC
EDITORIAL: A bad look for Derwin Montgomery, and yet…

The Derwin Montgomery indictment on Aug. 29 fills in some of the details that the news cannot: an itemized list of the alleged fraud — 14 counts, each for less than $5,000, totaling $23,940.25, and a 15th count alleging embezzlement of federal funds that brings the Feds’ total to $26,299.57. That’s how much they say Montgomery siphoned off from the Bethesda Homeless Center during a 3-month period between 2018-20, where he served as executive director making more than $73,000 a year… until he abruptly resigned in December 2020.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Active Zone Gaming brings mobile parties to Randolph County

Asheboro resident and Veteran Michael Gonzalez recently launched Active Zone Gaming which will allow you to rent out gaming equipment for parties and events in Randolph County. AZG offers 3 package options for you to reserve, and they will bring the supplies and provide set-up and tear down as well. Michael has already had all equipment field-tested by experts, his 3 children!
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
If these old walls could talk

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It still stands today on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County; a...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
I-40 West crash closes 2 lanes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right two lanes of Interstate 40 West were closed following a crash Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 224 near Exit 224 for Gate City Boulevard/Lee Street. The closure began at 1:42 p.m. and lasted until 3:06 p.m. Traffic was […]
GREENSBORO, NC

