Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Transit Police arrest 15 people, issue 31 citations during mission in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transit police deputies arrested 15 people, seized weapons and drugs, and issued 31 warnings last Thursday during a public safety mission near the 122nd Avenue MAX Station. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division said the area near the intersection of 122nd Avenue and East...
kezi.com
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
KXL
Suspect Arrested For Shooting & Killing Man In Portland’s 64th Homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood on the morning of September 4th. 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am. 46-year-old Shaka Chambers was arrested this Monday on...
‘It was a violent attack’: Multiple people in SE Portland neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshields
A SE Portland neighborhood says they've been targeted by a man on a bike who has been smashing their windshields as they're driving.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton Police Log: Accused of neglect, father claims he was carjacked
The Beaverton Police Department makes arrests for false report, fraud and more from Aug. 24-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Wednesday, Aug. 24 Eighteen-month-old twins were left alone on Southwest Fifth Street while their parents were in Portland. The Oregon Department of Human Services took them into custody. A man called 911 to...
Forest Grove Police Log: Cops called over tuna guts
The Forest Grove Police Department deals with stinky fish and more in activity reports from Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Aug. 26 Officers located and arrested a man who had an outstanding felony warrant and had been positively identified in a theft investigation at a location on 19th Avenue. He was lodged at the jail. A patrol officer spotted two individuals wanted by...
Man charged in alleged arson outside of Vancouver mayor’s home
Authorities on Wednesday said they caught the man suspected of igniting a fire outside the home of Vancouver's mayor earlier in the week.
kptv.com
Colorado man shot, killed by police during roadside assistance call
Vancouver Police Department stepping up to crack down on retail theft. The Vancouver Police Department says reports of retail crime appear to have about doubled in just a year. Flu season is right around the corner, and if you're thinking of skipping the flu shot this year, a local expert...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tigard Police Log: Scammers swindle woman out of $14,000
The Tigard Police Department describes calls and offers advice to avoid scams in logs from Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Aug. 28 Officers arrested a driver for DUII near the 14200 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. The driver's blood alcohol content was measured at 2.5 times the legal limit. Officers were called to help with a man experiencing an apparent mental health crisis....
canbyfirst.com
Mayor Says He Pointed Gun at Driver in Self-Defense in Incident at Molalla Buckeroo
Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser claims he was acting in self-defense when he aimed a firearm at a fast-approaching vehicle at the Molalla Buckeroo Saturday, where he was assisting evacuees from the wildfires around Milo McIver State Park in Estacada and other areas. In a public video posted to Facebook Monday,...
KATU.com
Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
Suspected teen arsonists allegedly set fire during Portland red flag warning
Three 18-year-old men were arrested for arson in Mt. Tabor early Sunday morning and face charges for starting dozens of fires around the park, according to Portland Fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies: 1 killed, 6 injured in separate crashes near Sherwood
SHERWOOD, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) responded to two separate crashes near Sherwood that left one man dead and six people injured on Saturday. On Sept. 10, deputies were dispatched at 7:20 p.m. to a rollover crash involving a vehicle on Southwest Scholls Sherwood Road near Southwest Stark Road, just outside of Sherwood.
Man found dead in tent full of explosive devices in rural Clark County
AMBOY, Wash. — A man was found dead in a tent full of improvised explosive devices in rural north Clark County on Monday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. At around 8:10 p.m. Monday, a driver called 911 after they were flagged down by a woman who...
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Cornelius
In the early morning Sunday, Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius.A teenager wanted for murder in Cornelius was arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Salem, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning on Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius. They reportedly found 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez with severe injuries. He later died at the scene. In August, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the killing, and on Saturday, Sept. 10, he was stopped by officers in Salem, who discovered the outstanding warrant for second-degree murder. According to court records, Alvarez-Alcazar was appointed an attorney Monday morning, Sept. 12, and will have a "status check" hearing Tuesday, Sept. 20. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Attempted kidnapping in Clark County foiled by victim’s neighbors; suspect arrested next day
Deputies on Saturday arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz allegedly entered a woman’s apartment in Orchards on Friday morning and assaulted her. He “was professing his love to the victim” as he pulled her out of the apartment, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that the suspect also made sexual-assault and death threats against her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dies in apparent stabbing in Irvington neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the Irvington neighborhood of Northeast Portland after a man was found dead from an apparent stabbing. North precinct officers were called to Northeast 18th Avenue near Northeast Tillamook Street just after 7 a.m. after a man was found lying in a driveway and unresponsive, according to a Monday morning news release from the Portland Police Bureau.
Molalla mayor, fearing for life, pulls gun at Buckeroo grounds
Scott Keyser said a speeding car was coming at him and Councilor Eric Vermillion, prompting him to draw his weapon.A Saturday night disturbance saw Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser draw a firearm and aim it at a vehicle as he and City Councilor Eric Vermillion confronted a speeding car at the Molalla Buckeroo grounds. Keyser said that in that moment, he feared for his safety, prompting the response. The pair were part of the Molalla Cares group operating an evacuation point at the Buckeroo grounds Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 for animals displaced by the McIver Park wildfire. Saturday...
Mount Tabor fires: 2 Portland teens released after being charged in arson spree
Two teens linked to at least three dozen fires set at Mount Tabor during the peak of Portland’s fire season were released without bail Monday after prosecutors said their crimes weren’t violent or threatening physical harm. Malik M. Hares and Samuel O. Perkins, both 18, made their first...
Portland-area mayor's home targeted by arson suspect who allegedly set fire by garage, fled scene
Authorities are investigating an arson case reported at the home of the mayor of a Portland suburb. The incident happened in Vancouver, Washington, a city of nearly 191,000 people just nine miles north of Portland city center. Local outlets, including The Columbian and KGW, confirmed that the incident happened at...
Comments / 2