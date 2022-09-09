ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, OR

kezi.com

EPD respond to fight at grocery store

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
EUGENE, OR
Grand Ronde, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
County
Polk County, OR
Polk County, OR
Crime & Safety
Beaverton, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Ronde, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Accused of neglect, father claims he was carjacked

The Beaverton Police Department makes arrests for false report, fraud and more from Aug. 24-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Wednesday, Aug. 24 Eighteen-month-old twins were left alone on Southwest Fifth Street while their parents were in Portland. The Oregon Department of Human Services took them into custody. A man called 911 to...
BEAVERTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Cops called over tuna guts

The Forest Grove Police Department deals with stinky fish and more in activity reports from Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Aug. 26 Officers located and arrested a man who had an outstanding felony warrant and had been positively identified in a theft investigation at a location on 19th Avenue. He was lodged at the jail. A patrol officer spotted two individuals wanted by...
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

Colorado man shot, killed by police during roadside assistance call

Vancouver Police Department stepping up to crack down on retail theft. The Vancouver Police Department says reports of retail crime appear to have about doubled in just a year. Flu season is right around the corner, and if you're thinking of skipping the flu shot this year, a local expert...
VANCOUVER, WA
Person
Dennis Anderson
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Scammers swindle woman out of $14,000

The Tigard Police Department describes calls and offers advice to avoid scams in logs from Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Aug. 28 Officers arrested a driver for DUII near the 14200 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. The driver's blood alcohol content was measured at 2.5 times the legal limit. Officers were called to help with a man experiencing an apparent mental health crisis.
TIGARD, OR
KATU.com

Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
PORTLAND, OR
#Shooting#Oregon State Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Osp
KGW

Deputies: 1 killed, 6 injured in separate crashes near Sherwood

SHERWOOD, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) responded to two separate crashes near Sherwood that left one man dead and six people injured on Saturday. On Sept. 10, deputies were dispatched at 7:20 p.m. to a rollover crash involving a vehicle on Southwest Scholls Sherwood Road near Southwest Stark Road, just outside of Sherwood.
SHERWOOD, OR
Forest Grove News Times

19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Cornelius

In the early morning Sunday, Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius.A teenager wanted for murder in Cornelius was arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Salem, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning on Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius. They reportedly found 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez with severe injuries. He later died at the scene. In August, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the killing, and on Saturday, Sept. 10, he was stopped by officers in Salem, who discovered the outstanding warrant for second-degree murder. According to court records, Alvarez-Alcazar was appointed an attorney Monday morning, Sept. 12, and will have a "status check" hearing Tuesday, Sept. 20.
CORNELIUS, OR
The Oregonian

Attempted kidnapping in Clark County foiled by victim's neighbors; suspect arrested next day

Deputies on Saturday arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz allegedly entered a woman's apartment in Orchards on Friday morning and assaulted her. He "was professing his love to the victim" as he pulled her out of the apartment, the sheriff's office said in a statement, adding that the suspect also made sexual-assault and death threats against her.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGW

Man dies in apparent stabbing in Irvington neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the Irvington neighborhood of Northeast Portland after a man was found dead from an apparent stabbing. North precinct officers were called to Northeast 18th Avenue near Northeast Tillamook Street just after 7 a.m. after a man was found lying in a driveway and unresponsive, according to a Monday morning news release from the Portland Police Bureau.
PORTLAND, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla mayor, fearing for life, pulls gun at Buckeroo grounds

Scott Keyser said a speeding car was coming at him and Councilor Eric Vermillion, prompting him to draw his weapon.A Saturday night disturbance saw Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser draw a firearm and aim it at a vehicle as he and City Councilor Eric Vermillion confronted a speeding car at the Molalla Buckeroo grounds. Keyser said that in that moment, he feared for his safety, prompting the response. The pair were part of the Molalla Cares group operating an evacuation point at the Buckeroo grounds Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 for animals displaced by the McIver Park wildfire. Saturday...
MOLALLA, OR

