Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL・
Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
What we learned about QB Baker Mayfield after his Carolina Panthers debut
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield showed for most of the first three quarters of Sunday’s 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns why the Browns moved on from him. In the fourth quarter, he showed why the Panthers are optimistic the first pick of the 2018 draft...
What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed
Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason. It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He […] The post What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele
The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
Baker Mayfield Reacts To Losing Season Opener To Browns
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield came within a field goal of getting revenge on the Cleveland Browns, but ultimately fell short in a 26-24 loss. Speaking to the media after the game, Mayfield downplayed the importance of the game. He dismissed the idea that it was particularly important and pointed out that there's a whole season left to play.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News
The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost. Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory. Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Browns exec, Garrett troll Baker Mayfield's 'off the leash' after the game
The Cleveland Browns barely pulled off a victory in Week 1 on the road versus QB Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield almost got his revenge with a few blown coverages by the Browns defense leading to big plays and a lead late in the fourth quarter. A questionable...
Yardbarker
Watch: Draymond Green gets into it with Akron players at Michigan State football game
Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior. Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.
MMA Fighting
Video: Le’Veon Bell demolishes Adrian Peterson with vicious knockout at Social Gloves 2
Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson may have been an exhibition bout, but that didn’t stop Bell from throwing punches with bad intentions. In the battle between two former All-Pro NFL running backs at Social Gloves 2, Bell scored a massive fifth-round knockout of Peterson, dropping the 37-year-old with a heavy right hand in the bout’s closing minutes. Bell vs. Peterson was technically an exhibition bout, so there is no official winner, but watch highlights of the knockout below and judge for yourself.
New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 2 game?
The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 2 picks and predictions for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three Players Cavaliers Could Consider Targeting With Final Roster Spot
Having one open roster spot after trading for All Star guard Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers could look to sign one of these three players.
Toronto Raptors Land Jarrett Allen In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Fans of the modern NBA will tell you that we’ve entered into a positionless era of basketball. Some purists don’t care for it. They miss the days when a center was a center, and a point guard was a point guard. They’re entitled to their preferences, but whether they like it or not, positionless basketball is here to stay.
NBA・
Report: NBA source suggests there are times when the Cavs can play Evan Mobley at the 3
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be rolling out a new starting lineup when the regular season starts. Last season, Cleveland’s most common starting lineup featured Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. But Markkanen is gone after he was part of the trade that brought Donovan Mitchell to the Cavs.
Comments / 0