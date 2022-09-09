ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themunchonline.com

10401 Grosvenor Place #427

Awesome 2/2 Renovated 4th Floor w/ Balcony & Parking - Updated Kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, This is a must-see. ......Close to NIH, DC, METRO, Building Grocery Store. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit with balcony in building with market, dry cleaner and hair salon. All utilities and...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Tabard Inn turns 100: Have a look around

Tabard Inn is the oldest continuously operating inn in D.C., and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington recently presented its owners with an honorary Milestone Rammy Award, marking Tabard’s 100th anniversary this year. With a name drawn from Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales,” the original Tabard Inn opened its doors in...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
popville.com

Notes from your Neighbors

Thanks to a reader for sending from U Street/Shaw: “Seems like it belongs in the notes from your neighbor category (from my building elevator)”. “Dear PoPville, I just wanted to write in with my experience with DC 911 on Monday 12th at 3:40pm. I called 911 to report a man attempting to break into…
SPORTS
themunchonline.com

Now Offering Reduced Rent on a 1 Bedroom

Thames Point Apartments is located in the heart of Fells Point, a historic waterfront neighborhood of Baltimore City. Within a short walk to a multitude of shops, restaurants and pubs, and just minutes away from major highways. Our unique floor plans feature exposed brick and oak beams, along with modern conveniences you can expect in a luxurious apartment home. Call us today to set up your tour and discover why so many people choose Thames Point Apartments to be their homeCall TODAY to take advantage of this fabulous homeHOME FEATURESModern kitchen with energy efficient appliancesSpacious baths with designer mirrors and lightingPlush wall-to-wall carpetingPersonal washers and dryersCustom blinds providedPROPERTY AMENITIESAdditional storage available for rentPet Friendly Community- Restrictions Apply24 Hour Emergency MaintenanceProfessional Friendly StaffParking is always FREEOFFICE HOURS:Monday through Friday: 8:30am to 5:00pmSaturday: 10:00am to 5:00pmSunday: 12:00pm to 5:00pmOffice: (410) 522-7368www.thamespointapts.com1900 Thames StreetBaltimore, MD 21231.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

DC-area home sales fall more than 25%

The number of contracts signed to buy a house or a condo in the D.C. metro was down 26.3% in August compared to the same time last year. Closed sales — deals likely inked in June or July — were down 25.3%, further evidence of quickly slowing local housing market.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Energy Efficiency#Craigslist#Square Footage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Den#Eastern Market#Cac
themunchonline.com

522 21st Street, NW #308

PARKING SPACE ONLY - Foggy Bottom - Have your own garage parking space in Foggy Bottom near GWU, the White House, and the Old Executive Office building! The space is in the garage in the Monroe House Condo building. This is one parking space only. The first month's rent and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

Five Metro Stations Now Have New Names

Metro’s been trying to get “Back2Good” since 2016, but if this weekend’s challenges are any indication, the region’s transit system still has far to go. From electrical failures to studied drops in ridership, Metro’s getting close to running on empty. Power Plays. The weekend...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Last Night in Driving Dangerously

Thanks to Emily for sending: “Another day, another flipped car in D.C. This time on Lang Pl NE. I slept through the crash but neighbors reported it sounded like something falling out of the sky around 4 a.m.”. Dupont Circle, grocery stores, Retail. Amazon Go Signage Up in Dupont.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

1708 Q St NW Fl 3

Woah, Rare Opportunity In Dupont - This is your rare opportunity to live in the absolute heart of Dupont at an unbelievable price!. This building is well established for the meticulous care in its upkeep and presentation coupled with very aggressive rents - it's a beautiful apartment at a price that cannot be beat. Since 1992, no apartment in this building has ever had a single day of vacancy. Yes, it's that great.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
themunchonline.com

The Village at Hillcrest

Set on beautifully landscaped grounds just minutes from Washington, DC, Hillcrest Village’s 1 & 2 bedroom, garden-style apartments offer calm respite and a close-knit community. A clean, comfortable environment inside, while shopping, dining and entertainment are just a quick walk, drive or bus stop away!. Location. 4101 53rd Ave,...
BLADENSBURG, MD
WTOP

DC Bike Ride returns to the streets

The sixth annual D.C. Bike Ride took over 20 miles of streets in the District and Northern Virginia Saturday morning. Locals and tourists alike enjoyed the car-free roads stretching from the Tidal Basin, crossing the Arlington Memorial to Georgetown and ending up near the U.S. Capitol. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser...
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland

A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
MARYLAND STATE
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Washington DC, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Washington DC as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Traffic pattern changes along Alexandria’s Duke Street

Drivers in Alexandria, Virginia, who use West Taylor Run Parkway to get to Telegraph Road and the Telegraph Road ramp to Interstate 495 can no longer drive directly onto the ramp from West Taylor Run. A pilot program aimed at improving the traffic flow along Duke Street started Monday. Listen...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

The Crossing at Hillcrest

Don't miss a thing! Excitement when you crave it, and quiet when you need it. Large living areas ensure your family and friends always have enough room to enjoy your company. Or, head out on the town for the area's top dining and entertainment venues. Come home to The Crossing At Hillcrest and get the best of both worlds!
RIVERDALE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy