This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s on a high floor and the dining room table and windows and in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This rental is located at 2000 Connecticut Avenue, NW near California Street, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,500 / 1br – 505ft2 – Bright 1 Br w Towering View Over Connecticut Avenue! (Dupont Circle – Kalorama – Adams Morgan) 2000 Connecticut Avenue, NW | #804 |...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the price of a 2 bed and the in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This rental is located at 1st Street NW near Bates Street NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,850 / 2br – 750ft2 – Sunny, renovated 2-bedroom garden unit (Washington DC (Shaw area/Truxton Circle)) The Place:. This is a beautiful, spacious, renovated 2 bedroom apartment with full bathroom, full kitchen...
themunchonline.com
10401 Grosvenor Place #427
Awesome 2/2 Renovated 4th Floor w/ Balcony & Parking - Updated Kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, This is a must-see. ......Close to NIH, DC, METRO, Building Grocery Store. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit with balcony in building with market, dry cleaner and hair salon. All utilities and...
WTOP
Tabard Inn turns 100: Have a look around
Tabard Inn is the oldest continuously operating inn in D.C., and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington recently presented its owners with an honorary Milestone Rammy Award, marking Tabard’s 100th anniversary this year. With a name drawn from Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales,” the original Tabard Inn opened its doors in...
popville.com
Notes from your Neighbors
Thanks to a reader for sending from U Street/Shaw: “Seems like it belongs in the notes from your neighbor category (from my building elevator)”. “Dear PoPville, I just wanted to write in with my experience with DC 911 on Monday 12th at 3:40pm. I called 911 to report a man attempting to break into…
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
themunchonline.com
Now Offering Reduced Rent on a 1 Bedroom
Thames Point Apartments is located in the heart of Fells Point, a historic waterfront neighborhood of Baltimore City. Within a short walk to a multitude of shops, restaurants and pubs, and just minutes away from major highways. Our unique floor plans feature exposed brick and oak beams, along with modern conveniences you can expect in a luxurious apartment home. Call us today to set up your tour and discover why so many people choose Thames Point Apartments to be their homeCall TODAY to take advantage of this fabulous homeHOME FEATURESModern kitchen with energy efficient appliancesSpacious baths with designer mirrors and lightingPlush wall-to-wall carpetingPersonal washers and dryersCustom blinds providedPROPERTY AMENITIESAdditional storage available for rentPet Friendly Community- Restrictions Apply24 Hour Emergency MaintenanceProfessional Friendly StaffParking is always FREEOFFICE HOURS:Monday through Friday: 8:30am to 5:00pmSaturday: 10:00am to 5:00pmSunday: 12:00pm to 5:00pmOffice: (410) 522-7368www.thamespointapts.com1900 Thames StreetBaltimore, MD 21231.
WTOP
DC-area home sales fall more than 25%
The number of contracts signed to buy a house or a condo in the D.C. metro was down 26.3% in August compared to the same time last year. Closed sales — deals likely inked in June or July — were down 25.3%, further evidence of quickly slowing local housing market.
themunchonline.com
522 21st Street, NW #308
PARKING SPACE ONLY - Foggy Bottom - Have your own garage parking space in Foggy Bottom near GWU, the White House, and the Old Executive Office building! The space is in the garage in the Monroe House Condo building. This is one parking space only. The first month's rent and...
Washington City Paper
Five Metro Stations Now Have New Names
Metro’s been trying to get “Back2Good” since 2016, but if this weekend’s challenges are any indication, the region’s transit system still has far to go. From electrical failures to studied drops in ridership, Metro’s getting close to running on empty. Power Plays. The weekend...
popville.com
Last Night in Driving Dangerously
Thanks to Emily for sending: “Another day, another flipped car in D.C. This time on Lang Pl NE. I slept through the crash but neighbors reported it sounded like something falling out of the sky around 4 a.m.”. Dupont Circle, grocery stores, Retail. Amazon Go Signage Up in Dupont.
themunchonline.com
1708 Q St NW Fl 3
Woah, Rare Opportunity In Dupont - This is your rare opportunity to live in the absolute heart of Dupont at an unbelievable price!. This building is well established for the meticulous care in its upkeep and presentation coupled with very aggressive rents - it's a beautiful apartment at a price that cannot be beat. Since 1992, no apartment in this building has ever had a single day of vacancy. Yes, it's that great.
themunchonline.com
The Village at Hillcrest
Set on beautifully landscaped grounds just minutes from Washington, DC, Hillcrest Village’s 1 & 2 bedroom, garden-style apartments offer calm respite and a close-knit community. A clean, comfortable environment inside, while shopping, dining and entertainment are just a quick walk, drive or bus stop away!. Location. 4101 53rd Ave,...
WJLA
Food pantry, free thrift store at Lakeforest Mall is helping thousands of Md. families
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Local nonprofit So What Else recently hit record-breaking days of service to the community -- providing approximately 51,000 meals to over 2,000 families during two recent Fridays. The continuous long lines forming at the food pantry and the massive amount of food heading out the...
WTOP
DC Bike Ride returns to the streets
The sixth annual D.C. Bike Ride took over 20 miles of streets in the District and Northern Virginia Saturday morning. Locals and tourists alike enjoyed the car-free roads stretching from the Tidal Basin, crossing the Arlington Memorial to Georgetown and ending up near the U.S. Capitol. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser...
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Washington DC, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Washington DC as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
WTOP
Traffic pattern changes along Alexandria’s Duke Street
Drivers in Alexandria, Virginia, who use West Taylor Run Parkway to get to Telegraph Road and the Telegraph Road ramp to Interstate 495 can no longer drive directly onto the ramp from West Taylor Run. A pilot program aimed at improving the traffic flow along Duke Street started Monday. Listen...
themunchonline.com
The Crossing at Hillcrest
Don't miss a thing! Excitement when you crave it, and quiet when you need it. Large living areas ensure your family and friends always have enough room to enjoy your company. Or, head out on the town for the area's top dining and entertainment venues. Come home to The Crossing At Hillcrest and get the best of both worlds!
