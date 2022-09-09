Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was suspended from the NBA and WNBA for a year and fined $10 million after an independent investigation into the toxic workplace culture he fostered over the last two decades, the NBA announced Tuesday. The amount of the fine is the maximum allowed by the NBA constitution and by-laws. But it’s a relative slap on the wrist for a man whose net worth is estimated somewhere between $400 and $850...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 24 MINUTES AGO