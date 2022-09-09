ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Five Years, Border Cafe & Jose Tejas Looks Poised to Launch Mt Laurel Location

By Drew Pittock
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3379_0howbFW800

Following five years of starts and stops, the Massachusetts-based Cajun-meets-Mexican restaurant, Border Cafe & Jose Tejas, finally seems poised to launch its Mount Laurel, New Jersey location at 1310 Route 73, according to local media outlet 42 Freeway .

In an article published yesterday, Sep 8, 42 Freeway writes, “The long-awaited Jose Tejas restaurant in Mt Laurel has significant final construction activity taking place with a goal to open in late fall of this year,” citing conversations with company representatives at the location.

A representative of Border Cafe & Jose Tejas wasn’t immediately available to confirm the opening timeline with What Now Philadelphia.

As far back as 2017, Border Cafe & Jose Tejas posted job listings for the Mount Laurel location. Then, in 2020, 42 Freeway first published a story about the expansion . Of course, 2020 was met with the COVID-19 pandemic, and things understandably went quiet. Nevertheless, it would seem the restaurant is back on track as they’ve once again posted some job listings for the new outpost.

Border Cafe & Jose Tejas was founded in Cambridge, Massachusetts’s Harvard Square back in 1987, with an “original menu [that] offered traditional Tex-Mex favorites,” according to the company’s official website . “But shortly after we opened our doors, we began an exploration into Cajun country, [and] adopted the philosophy of an unassuming culinary genius named Jose Creole, who boldly blended his native Jalisco dishes with Cajun delicacies.”

Today, that menu includes traditional favorites from both sides of its inspiration including jambalaya, Louisiana gumbo, enchiladas, blackened salmon tacos, as well as appetizers like blackened chicken fingers, pastelitos, and guacamole.

The Harvard Square location shut its doors in 2021, however, Border Cafe & Jose Tejas currently operates five other locations in Saugus and Burlington Massachusetts; Woodbridge and Fairfield, New Jersey; and Christiana, Delaware.



