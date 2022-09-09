Drake can add another notch to his belt after being named the most queried artist of all-time on the audio identifying app Shazam. On Aug. 19, Apple, who owns Shazam, celebrated its 20th anniversary by sharing a list of the company's milestones and records over the last two decades. The report revealed Drake is the app's most searched artist of all-time. Drizzy has over "350 million Shazams across songs the artist has led or featured on." His most searched record is 2016's "One Dance" featuring WizKid and Kyla. Other hip-hop-related records include Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Can't Hold Us" being the most Shazamed rap song ever and Eminem's "Cleaning' Out My Closet" being the first song to reach 1,000 Shazams in 2002. Lil Wayne was the first artist to get 1 million Shazams in 2009 and 10 million in 2011.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO