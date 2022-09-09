Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Named Tupac Shakur Arrested, Charged With Beating Man With Baseball Bat
A woman with the same exact name as deceased rap icon Tupac Shakur has been arrested in Florida and charged with assaulting a man with a baseball bat. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), a 34-year-old woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur was taken into custody in Miami and charged with assaulting an elderly man, according to Miami-Dade Police records obtained by XXL on Thursday (Sept. 8). She has been charged with felony aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. Shakur pleaded not guilty to the charge on Wednesday (Sept. 7). She has been released on house arrest.
Young Guru Shows Proof Jay-Z Recorded His ‘God Did’ Verse in One Take
Jay-Z's "God Did" verse was the talk of the hip-hop world following the release of DJ Khaled's new album of the same name. Now, Hov's personal engineer, Young Guru, is showing proof that the prolific rap star recorded the nearly four-minute verse in one take. On Sept 4., Guru hopped...
The Break Presents – Stunna Gambino
All it takes is a nudge. As a kid, Stunna Gambino was being pushed to rap by his older brother, friends and family. He recorded songs and verses with his sibling, who released the music without telling Stunna. By the time he was 12 years old, Gambino was back in control, releasing his personal, melody-heavy raps on SoundCloud whenever he wanted to. Now, the 20-year-old, Washington Heights, N.Y. native is signed to RCA Records and released his debut album Vultures Don't Kry just last week. All of this was made possible by the time he's put into his musicianship, including the run he went on in 2020 where he racked up millions of views on his song "Demons."
Video of Man Putting Money in Lil Baby’s Pocket During 2017 Performance Goes Viral
There have been a lot of crazy hip-hop fan moments caught on camera. Recently, a video of a man putting money in Lil Baby's pocket during his 2017 performance has gone viral. On Saturday (Aug. 27), a video surfaced online of Lil Baby performing an impromptu freestyle at a 2017 concert performance. In the clip, the 4PF leader is in the zone rapping for the crowd when a man approaches the stage and puts an undisclosed amount of money in his pocket. The Atlanta rapper quickly pulls out the money and throws it on the ground. Then two huge security guards who were onstage walked towards the man and warned him to stand back.
RELATED PEOPLE
Drake Is the Most Shazamed Artist of All-Time
Drake can add another notch to his belt after being named the most queried artist of all-time on the audio identifying app Shazam. On Aug. 19, Apple, who owns Shazam, celebrated its 20th anniversary by sharing a list of the company's milestones and records over the last two decades. The report revealed Drake is the app's most searched artist of all-time. Drizzy has over "350 million Shazams across songs the artist has led or featured on." His most searched record is 2016's "One Dance" featuring WizKid and Kyla. Other hip-hop-related records include Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Can't Hold Us" being the most Shazamed rap song ever and Eminem's "Cleaning' Out My Closet" being the first song to reach 1,000 Shazams in 2002. Lil Wayne was the first artist to get 1 million Shazams in 2009 and 10 million in 2011.
TMZ.com
Rapper PnB Rock Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles
Rapper PnB Rock was shot while dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant ... and video shows him fighting for his life. The shooting just happened, with restaurant employees in a panic as the rapper lay on the floor. Law enforcement sources say they got a call to the restaurant at 1:23 in the afternoon for a shooting victim.
The Game Says YoungBoy Never Broke Again Will Be the Tupac Shakur of This Generation
Although The Game found YoungBoy Never Broke Again's feature verse price hilarious, he does respect the young man's rap legacy. In an interview, the Compton, Calif. rapper said NBA YoungBoy will be the Tupac Shakur of this generation. In a video interview with Montreality, which premiered on Wednesday (Aug. 31)...
NBA・
Redman Is Now a Licensed Skydiver
Redman can now add licensed skydiver to his list of life’s accomplishments. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the rap vet revealed he is now a certified skydiver after passing all the required assessments. Sharing a video on his Twitter account of a montage of several of his jumps, Redman captioned the post, "I worked HARD for this !! 27 JUMPS and Studied Hard for my Written Exam and Passed TODAY!! I'm an OFFICIAL A LICENSED SKYDIVER!! I'm WILDING IN THE SKIES."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elderly Woman Twerks at Uncle Luke Show – Watch
It looks like men and women—young and old—like to party with Uncle Luke at his concert performances. Recently, a video surfaced of an elderly woman twerking at an Uncle Luke show. On Saturday (Sept. 10), Uncle Luke hopped on Instagram and posted a video of somebody's grandmother throwing...
Aries Spears Says His Career Might Be Over Due To Grooming Lawsuit
Over the weekend, Aries Spears finally broke his silence about the eyebrow-raising lawsuit on his Spears & Steinberg podcast. Although he didn't go into full detail about the pending lawsuit, Spears called the heated legal dispute "an extortion case" and "a shakedown."
DaBaby’s New Orleans Show Canceled Due to Low Ticket Sales – Report
UPDATE: The CEO of DaBaby's booking agency has given a statement on the show in question to Nola, claiming that it was canceled due to a breach of contract. "DaBaby’s New Orleans show was pulled by the artist’s team due to the promoter being in breach of contract," MAC Agency founder Andrew Lieber reportedly explained. "DaBaby will be back in New Orleans very soon to make it up to his fans."
Here Are the Biggest Sales Leaps Between Hip-Hop Projects Over the Last Five Years
When it comes to working on growth in any area of life, it can help prove that reach and potential are expanding. Music and the fan base that comes with it is an incremental way to calculate a rapper's growth from project to project, leading up to one big moment. Sales of hip-hop projects find rappers who start with modest sales becoming chart-toppers in just a few months or years. Ongoing growth in the genre over the last five years has shown rap artists with sales spikes from one project to the next, effectively pushing their career to yet another level.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rick Ross Reveals YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gave Him a Baby Tiger But He Had to Get Rid of It
Rick Ross revealed that YoungBoy Never Broke Again gave him a baby tiger but he had to get rid of it. In an interview with Jake Paul on his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul, which premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1) on YouTube, Rick Ross said that NBA YoungBoy gave him a baby tiger, which he loved, but the animal was too much for him to handle.
NBA・
Drake Says 2020 May Have Been Hardest Year in Human History Due to the Pandemic
Drake's comment in a documentary where he said that 2020 may have been the hardest year in human history due to the coronavirus pandemic have left some people confused. On Thursday (Sep. 1), a brief clip from the Prime Video documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, popped up on social media, which featured Drake talking about Lil Baby's meteoric rise to rap stardom even through the pandemic. Drizzy then suggested that 2020 was the toughest time for people to get through in human history.
Bow Wow Reacts to Backlash Due to His $1,000 Meet and Greet Package
Bow Wow is reacting to the negative response he is getting for charging $1,000 for the Diamond VIP Package at the upcoming Millennium Tour. The latest rendition of the Millennium Tour starring Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson and others starts next month, but Shad is already selling advance meet and greet packages at the asking price of a grand. Backlash has ensued, with many people wondering why his price was higher than the meet and greet prices on Ticketmaster. The Ohio-born rapper addressed the uproar on Sunday (Sept. 4).
Lil Pump Appears to Diss Russ for Canceling Tour Due to Mental Health
Lil Pump is not happy about Russ canceling his European tour this past weekend. On Sunday (Aug. 28), Russ announced on his Instagram page that he would be canceling his upcoming European headlining tour due to personal concerns for his mental health. "I have to cancel the European tour," he...
Joe Budden Confronts Adam22, Accuses Him of Trying to Capitalize Off Image Consultant Kevin Samuels’ Death
Joe Budden confronted No Jumper founder Adam22 in a recent podcast episode about reposting content of image consultant Kevin Samuels after his death, and now a discourse on the topic is being had. Today (Aug. 29), Joe Budden posted a nearly 11-and-a-half minute video clip to his YouTube page in...
Kodak Black Slams Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival for Barring Him From Performing After Showing Up Late
Kodak Black recently slammed Jay-Z's Made in America festival in Philadelphia after organizers barred him from performing after he showed up late for his performance. On Saturday night (Sept. 3), Kodak Black jumped on his Instagram Stories and posted a video of himself blasting the organizers of 2022 Made in America festival for blocking him from performing because he showed up late. The South Florida rapper was scheduled to perform at 6:45 p.m. at the Liberty Stage earlier that evening.
hotnewhiphop.com
Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"
Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
XXL Mag
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.https://www.xxlmag.com/
Comments / 0