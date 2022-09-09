Read full article on original website
Related
Lunchbreak: Burgers for Burn and Brew
Warren’s Ale House – 51 Town Square, Wheaton, IL. Warren’s Ale House is partnering with HOTWORX for their Burn and Brew Free Workout Series. Join Town Square Wheaton for a Free workout at HOTWORX, followed by a free round of beer at Warren’s Ale House!. Choose...
Food Network’s Jeff Mauro cooks up cheesy Italian Beef Combos for the ‘best morning news program’
Chicago’s very own Jeff Mauro joins WGN Morning News and cooks us up something delicious — while feeding our egos (literally) by saying we’re “The best morning news program in the history of the world!”
Midday Fix: Live performance from Bumpus
Bumpus – featuring Bumpus band leader James Johnston and vocalist Tina Howell. Julie Dickinson – Humble Design Chicago Director. Humble Design’s 2nd Annual Welcome Home Chicago benefit for people transitioning out of homelessness will be held Thursday, 9/15, 6-10 pm on the beautifully landscaped roof of The Old Chicago Post Office, 433 W. Van Buren. Emceed by WGN Radio & TV’s Mr. Fix it, Lou Manfredini, the evening features food, cocktails and a live performance by Chicago’s legendary 9-piece soul-funk band Bumpus.
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Models push near 90 temps to Tue., Wed. of next week
Smoky skies have filtered the sun and produced an orangish cast to the sky over Chicago Wednesday. The day’s high temp of 78 is about “on the money” for this time of year when the normal Sept 15 high here is 76. Despite the warmth, atmospheric moisture levels remain comparatively low which allows temps to tail off once the sun sets. This means cool, comfortable nights follow warm daytime temps. But there’s another effect. The nighttime cooling allows patchy fog formation—as happened Wed morning and may again occur Wed night/Thu morning.
Murphy beds recalled due to crush hazards
CHICAGO — Murphy beds have been recalled due to several reported cases of injury and potential crush hazards. According to the CPSC, there have been 146 reported cases of beds falling or breaking, including 62 injures involving broken bones, bruising, lacerations and concussions. The recall includes full-sized and queen sized beds that are sold online […]
Chicago jazz legend Ramsey Lewis dies at 87
CHICAGO — Chicago native and jazz legend Ramsey Lewis has died at the age of 87. According to his Facebook page, he died peacefully at his home in Chicago Monday morning. Ramsey Lewis is survived by his wife Janet Lewis, his two daughters and three sons. “Ramsey’s passion for...
Daytime Executive Producer Derek gets a haircut
Over the past few months our Executive Producer Derek has been struggling with a big decision. What he wants to do with his hair, take a look.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Has the year’s hottest weather in Chicago ever occurred in September?
The West has been getting extreme record heat this September. Has the year’s hottest weather in Chicago ever occurred in September?. It’s unusual, but it has occurred. Obviously, the vast majority of the years log their hottest days during the meteorological summer months of June, July, or August. We had Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski check the record books and he found nine years since 1871 where the city’s hottest weather occurred in September. The most recent occurrence was in 2000, when it hit 93 degrees Sept. 1, though in 2017 the 95-degree high on September 23 tied June 12 for that year’s highest reading. Three of the nine September records are, oddly enough, on Sept. 7. In 1939 and again in 1960, highs of 100 degrees were the warmest of the year on Sept. 7, and in 1985 a 99- degree high on Sept. 7 took the honors. Wachowski found one more oddity. In just one year, 1967, the hottest day of the year occurred in May, when it hit 93 degrees May 26.
Food delivery driver shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on the West Side. At around 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Lexington on the report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was sustained a gunshot wound to the arm while sitting inside a vehicle, police...
WGN’s Dean Richards full 2018 interview with Ramsey Lewis
Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis, whose music entertained fans over a more than 60-year career that began with the Ramsey Lewis Trio and made him one of the country’s most successful jazz musicians, has died. He was 87. Lewis is revered in jazz circles for 1960s hits like “The...
Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 42.50 cents at $8.5250 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 15.25 cents at $6.99 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 8.50 cents at $.96 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 70 cents at 14.7250 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The 9-Yard Line’ recaps the Bears’ win over the 49ers
WGN News Now takes a lookback at the team's soggy 19-10 win over the 49ers at rainy Soldier Field to open the 2022 NFL regular season.
As La Russa watches, White Sox success continues under Cairo
With the full time manager still not medically cleared to return, the acting manager led the club to a 4-2 win over the Rockies on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Boy, 13, shot in the head on Lower West Side, recovering, opens eyes
CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital and has opened his eyes according to a family member after being shot in the head on the city’s Lower West Side Tuesday. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of West 21st Place. Family members told WGN News that relatives were […]
Children’s earmuffs recalled for possibility of rupturing
CHICAGO — Children’s HearMuffs sound compression ear muffs were recalled for rupturing which poses potential injuries. The firm has received 19 reports of rupturing batteries. No injuries have been reported. The AAA alkaline batteries included in the recalls earmuffs can rupture which poses hearing, projectile and/or burn injury. According to the CPSC, the recall involves […]
Midday Fix: Details on the UNCF Chicago Walk for Education
Christal H. Stinson, UNCF Regional Development Director, Midwest. Saturday, September 17, 2022 – 8:00 a.m. Burnham Park, Grove 7-South Lake Shore Dr @ 39th St. – Chicago Lakefront.
Metra: 4 lines will close if rail strike happens
CHICAGO — If labor negotiations between freight railroad operators and unions fall through and a strike is instituted Friday, Metra will be closing service on four of their 11 railways. The line service closures will occur along the Burlington North Santa Fe, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines beginning Thursday […]
Darren Bailey slammed for using Chicago crime for political gain
Two people are dead and seven others are wounded following an altercation between two groups in Washington Park.
Woman injured in Playpen boating accident home from hospital
The mother of two shared that she feels 'good' and has relatively good mobility.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0