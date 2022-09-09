ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Burgers for Burn and Brew

Warren’s Ale House – 51 Town Square, Wheaton, IL. Warren’s Ale House is partnering with HOTWORX for their Burn and Brew Free Workout Series. Join Town Square Wheaton for a Free workout at HOTWORX, followed by a free round of beer at Warren’s Ale House!. Choose...
WHEATON, IL
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Live performance from Bumpus

Bumpus – featuring Bumpus band leader James Johnston and vocalist Tina Howell. Julie Dickinson – Humble Design Chicago Director. Humble Design’s 2nd Annual Welcome Home Chicago benefit for people transitioning out of homelessness will be held Thursday, 9/15, 6-10 pm on the beautifully landscaped roof of The Old Chicago Post Office, 433 W. Van Buren. Emceed by WGN Radio & TV’s Mr. Fix it, Lou Manfredini, the evening features food, cocktails and a live performance by Chicago’s legendary 9-piece soul-funk band Bumpus.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Models push near 90 temps to Tue., Wed. of next week

Smoky skies have filtered the sun and produced an orangish cast to the sky over Chicago Wednesday. The day’s high temp of 78 is about “on the money” for this time of year when the normal Sept 15 high here is 76. Despite the warmth, atmospheric moisture levels remain comparatively low which allows temps to tail off once the sun sets. This means cool, comfortable nights follow warm daytime temps. But there’s another effect. The nighttime cooling allows patchy fog formation—as happened Wed morning and may again occur Wed night/Thu morning.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Murphy beds recalled due to crush hazards

CHICAGO — Murphy beds have been recalled due to several reported cases of injury and potential crush hazards. According to the CPSC, there have been 146 reported cases of beds falling or breaking, including 62 injures involving broken bones, bruising, lacerations and concussions. The recall includes full-sized and queen sized beds that are sold online […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago jazz legend Ramsey Lewis dies at 87

CHICAGO — Chicago native and jazz legend Ramsey Lewis has died at the age of 87. According to his Facebook page, he died peacefully at his home in Chicago Monday morning. Ramsey Lewis is survived by his wife Janet Lewis, his two daughters and three sons. “Ramsey’s passion for...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Has the year’s hottest weather in Chicago ever occurred in September?

The West has been getting extreme record heat this September. Has the year’s hottest weather in Chicago ever occurred in September?. It’s unusual, but it has occurred. Obviously, the vast majority of the years log their hottest days during the meteorological summer months of June, July, or August. We had Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski check the record books and he found nine years since 1871 where the city’s hottest weather occurred in September. The most recent occurrence was in 2000, when it hit 93 degrees Sept. 1, though in 2017 the 95-degree high on September 23 tied June 12 for that year’s highest reading. Three of the nine September records are, oddly enough, on Sept. 7. In 1939 and again in 1960, highs of 100 degrees were the warmest of the year on Sept. 7, and in 1985 a 99- degree high on Sept. 7 took the honors. Wachowski found one more oddity. In just one year, 1967, the hottest day of the year occurred in May, when it hit 93 degrees May 26.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Food delivery driver shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on the West Side. At around 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Lexington on the report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was sustained a gunshot wound to the arm while sitting inside a vehicle, police...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN’s Dean Richards full 2018 interview with Ramsey Lewis

Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis, whose music entertained fans over a more than 60-year career that began with the Ramsey Lewis Trio and made him one of the country’s most successful jazz musicians, has died. He was 87. Lewis is revered in jazz circles for 1960s hits like “The...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 42.50 cents at $8.5250 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 15.25 cents at $6.99 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 8.50 cents at $.96 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 70 cents at 14.7250 […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Children’s earmuffs recalled for possibility of rupturing

CHICAGO —  Children’s HearMuffs sound compression ear muffs were recalled for rupturing which poses potential injuries. The firm has received 19 reports of rupturing batteries.  No injuries have been reported. The AAA alkaline batteries included in the recalls earmuffs can rupture which poses hearing, projectile and/or burn injury. According to the CPSC, the recall involves […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Metra: 4 lines will close if rail strike happens

CHICAGO — If labor negotiations between freight railroad operators and unions fall through and a strike is instituted Friday, Metra will be closing service on four of their 11 railways. The line service closures will occur along the Burlington North Santa Fe, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines beginning Thursday […]
CHICAGO, IL
