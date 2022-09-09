ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

Comments / 4

Related
AL.com

Guest opinion: An Opportunity to clean up the Alabama Constitution

Since it was written in 1901, the current Alabama Constitution has been amended almost 1000 times, making it by far the world’s longest constitution. The amendments have also riddled the Constitution with redundancies, creating a maze of words known to befuddle even legal scholars. In addition, Alabama’s Constitution is peppered throughout with language and provisions, e.g., poll taxes, that reflect the racist intent of those who originally wrote it. While much of this language has been declared illegal and voided by twentieth century court rulings, it is still in the document and has been pointed to by other states when competing with Alabama for economic growth.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Government
Franklin County, AL
Government
City
Russellville, AL
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Russellville, AL
Government
County
Franklin County, AL
City
Muscle Shoals, AL
FOX54 News

Attorney General Steve Marshall announces Alabama Supreme Court overrules antiquated time-of-death rule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Supreme Court has reinstated the case of John Grant, 47, of Montgomery, for the murder of Earl Mock who died 15 months after he was shot in the face with a shotgun. Grant’s murder prosecution had been blocked due to a common law “year-and-a-day rule,” which allowed homicide prosecutions only if the victim died within a year and a day of the criminal act.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
altoday.com

Public meeting on Chronic Wasting Disease set for September 22 in Florence

Deer hunters are encouraged to attend a meeting in Florence hosted by the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). The public meeting will be in Florence, Alabama, on Thursday, September 22, to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) detected in Lauderdale County earlier this year. Two cases were found in northern Alabama this year, just four years after the deer disease was first discovered in Mississippi.
FLORENCE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Landfill#Demolition Waste
AL.com

US News World and Report 2022: This Alabama university made top 10 on two lists

The U.S. World and News Report ranked colleges and universities last week by region in one of several annual school listings. U.S. News separates regional colleges and universities into two different rankings. Universities are typically larger and offer graduate degree programs, while colleges focus on undergraduate and technical training. Here is how the schools in Alabama did.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
AL.com

Cards Against Humanity includes Alabama in ‘Your State Sucks’ list, sales go to abortion fund

Popular game “Cards Against Humanity,” has included Alabama on a list of “forced-birth hellholes,” part of a campaign to raise money for abortion rights. The game maker kicked off the “Your State Sucks” campaign in August, Business Insider reports, directing the message towards customers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. All of the states enacted near-total or total abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.
ALABAMA STATE
Franklin County Times

City of Russellville passes medical cannabis ordinance

Medical cannabis may now be dispensed in the City of Russellville. The Russellville City Council passed Ordinance No. 2022-102, to authorize the operation of medical cannabis dispensing sites within the corporate limits of the City of Russellville, during its Sept. 6 meeting. The council Tuesday instead of Monday in observance...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
AL.com

Nitrogen hypoxia, ISIS, dog rescue: Down in Alabama

Could nitrogen hypoxia be used in place of lethal injection for Alabama’s next execution? The state AG’s office indicates it might. Another Hoover woman is in trouble for trying to aid ISIS. A rooftop dog rescue took place in downtown Birmingham. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy