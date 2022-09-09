Read full article on original website
Since it was written in 1901, the current Alabama Constitution has been amended almost 1000 times, making it by far the world’s longest constitution. The amendments have also riddled the Constitution with redundancies, creating a maze of words known to befuddle even legal scholars. In addition, Alabama’s Constitution is peppered throughout with language and provisions, e.g., poll taxes, that reflect the racist intent of those who originally wrote it. While much of this language has been declared illegal and voided by twentieth century court rulings, it is still in the document and has been pointed to by other states when competing with Alabama for economic growth.
After an unexpected announcement by the Deputy Alabama Attorney General that the state could possibly use an untested method of execution next week to kill an Alabama Death Row inmate, Gov. Kay Ivey declined to comment further. Ivey, following a speech before the Mobile Chamber on Tuesday morning, deferred to...
The Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office has filed a motion saying it is unnecessary to transfer Casey White to the Cullman County Jail.
CENTRE, Ala. (AP/WYMT) - Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about a...
An Alabama lawmaker is pitching legislation to increase punishment for people trafficking the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. The legislation will be introduced for consideration by Alabama state lawmakers early during the spring session. It was introduced for the first time during a news conference Monday in Mobile. “When you talk...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Supreme Court has reinstated the case of John Grant, 47, of Montgomery, for the murder of Earl Mock who died 15 months after he was shot in the face with a shotgun. Grant’s murder prosecution had been blocked due to a common law “year-and-a-day rule,” which allowed homicide prosecutions only if the victim died within a year and a day of the criminal act.
Madison is a wealthy and educated city. Its median household income is almost twice as high as the average for Alabama and more than half of its citizens have college degrees. And Madison has the blessing of geography, sitting adjacent to the state’s largest city of Huntsville. Now the...
Deer hunters are encouraged to attend a meeting in Florence hosted by the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). The public meeting will be in Florence, Alabama, on Thursday, September 22, to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) detected in Lauderdale County earlier this year. Two cases were found in northern Alabama this year, just four years after the deer disease was first discovered in Mississippi.
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco We are now some 60 days from the fall general elections. As a result, Alabama voters will start seeing a slew of campaign advertisements hit the airwaves, billboards, and mailboxes. The ballot will be long, with many candidates and ten amendments for voters to consider. […]
Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin has dismissed a lawsuit against state officials that claimed the electronic ballot-scanning machines used to tabulate votes in Alabama are unreliable because they could be hacked over the internet to change results. Griffin agreed with the lawyers from the Alabama attorney general’s office, who...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey praised Mobile and Baldwin County leaders on Tuesday for reigniting the Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project that she declared “dead” three years ago. Ivey recognized the two metropolitan planning organizations for adding the newest version of the I-10 project into their...
The U.S. World and News Report ranked colleges and universities last week by region in one of several annual school listings. U.S. News separates regional colleges and universities into two different rankings. Universities are typically larger and offer graduate degree programs, while colleges focus on undergraduate and technical training. Here is how the schools in Alabama did.
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Test results for Alabama’s public school students were released last week and showed more students reaching proficiency benchmarks on the state’s annual test this year than last year. And while...
The Alabama Supreme Court has overruled a 2003 decision and tossed out a common law rule that barred homicide prosecutions if the victim died more than a year and a day after a defendant’s wrongful act. The common law “year-and-a-day rule” originated in England in the 13th century and...
Popular game “Cards Against Humanity,” has included Alabama on a list of “forced-birth hellholes,” part of a campaign to raise money for abortion rights. The game maker kicked off the “Your State Sucks” campaign in August, Business Insider reports, directing the message towards customers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. All of the states enacted near-total or total abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
A chiropractor from Hartselle charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her has been released from jail on a $500,000 bond. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, of Coleman Street Northwest, was released from the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday, five days after his arrest. Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles...
Medical cannabis may now be dispensed in the City of Russellville. The Russellville City Council passed Ordinance No. 2022-102, to authorize the operation of medical cannabis dispensing sites within the corporate limits of the City of Russellville, during its Sept. 6 meeting. The council Tuesday instead of Monday in observance...
Could nitrogen hypoxia be used in place of lethal injection for Alabama’s next execution? The state AG’s office indicates it might. Another Hoover woman is in trouble for trying to aid ISIS. A rooftop dog rescue took place in downtown Birmingham. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short...
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey joined 21 fellow Republican governors across the United States requesting that President Joe Biden reassess his current plan to alleviate student loan debt. The governors claimed that the burden of payment would shift to taxpayers and that residents of their states would be forced to take...
